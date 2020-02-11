2020's First Big Jobs Beat

Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume. - Ben Graham

By the numbers, hiring in the first month of 2020 is going exceptionally well. Friday's jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January and a jobless rate of 3.6%. This is likely to jump-start the economy domestically, as the consumer is showing some significant strength now, as I noted on the Lead-Lag Report last week. People are being put to work in the economy, and they represent about two-thirds of the overall GDP output.

The 225,000 was especially impressive as economists expected only a gain of 158,000 gain. And while the 3.6% unemployment was a tick higher than the 3.5% from December, the participation rate is increasing, higher 0.2% to 63.4%. That matches the highest participation rate since June 2013. Average hourly earnings also increased at a 3.1% clip, ahead of the 3% estimate. In summary, the report was unambiguously good. Steady growth and decent wage growth, but not over-inflationary wage growth, should be pretty good for stocks. Although the market did sell off on the report, it gave me more comfort in the resilience of the U.S. economy and was not strong enough to warrant any rate hikes by the Federal Reserve anytime soon. It looks like the U.S. expansion will continue, despite being in its 11th year without a recession. The gains also kept alive an incredible streak of job gains, as U.S. employers have added to payrolls every month since October 2010.

Source: Trading Economics

Not only was there a big beat in the nonfarm payrolls, but U.S. private-payrolls also crushed expectations when they reported a gain of 291,000 for January, almost twice the expectations of 150,000. The jobs market is kicking off 2020 with a bang. The private payrolls data was the best month since May 2015, according to ADP and Moody's Analytics. Also, weekly jobless claims were down this week as well. Initial Jobless claims were forecast to drop to 215K this week, but instead, on February 7, it was reported that jobless claims dropped to 202k. Just look at the chart below from Bespoke Investment Management. I am comfortable in my forecast that we will not be seeing a recession in the next 12 months, and possibly, the next 24 months, given the weight of the consumer to the economy and how strong they are doing financially overall.

With a comfortable week of economic data in the rear-view, the Federal Reserve is likely taking a breather this weekend. The most recent threat to global growth has come in the form of the outbreak of the coronavirus in China last month, which is an essential global power economically. Fed officials moved to the sidelines in October and have remained steadfast in not raising rates for the whole of 2020, so to get some confirmation that the rate cuts from 2019 are working probably gave them some confidence in their outlook. With inflation still holding below the Fed's target rate of 2%, there won't be any rate hikes anytime soon. Even if inflation ticks above the 2% rate, the Fed is likely to remain on hold until there is a sustained rise - something they don't forecast happening for several years.

One thing I have focused on in 2020 is the fact that the economy is strong domestically. I think this will lead to Treasury Yields eventually rising in the United States, and I also think the global economy will fare much better. One focus I have this year is on the financial sector domestically, which will take advantage of rising yields and yield spreads. An exchange-traded fund I follow is the Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH). With a minuscule expense ratio of 0.10%, this is a great way to get exposure to the overall sector. If you want to take on a little more risk by traveling down the market capitalization road, do your due diligence on the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE). While it has a higher beta, I think it will outperform the overall index and large-cap banks this year if the yield expansion comes to fruition. That would mean the economy is doing well, and if those two things are working in tandem, that should be a boon for banking. If the jobs reports this week were any indication of what is to come in 2020, we should be in for a good year.

