Linx SA Acquires PinPag For Brazil Service Sector Push

PinPag provides payment processing solutions mostly for service sector business in Brazil.

Linx S.A. said it has acquired PinPag for up to $46 million in total potential consideration.

Quick Take

Linx. S.A. (LINX) has announced the acquisition of PinPag for up to BRL 200 million (~ $46 million) in cash and milestone-based earn-outs.

PinPag has developed payment solutions primarily aimed at service sectors within Brazil.

LINX will pay a hefty price for the deal and the stock appears excessively valued, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company & Market

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based PinPag was founded to provide a range of payment processing gateway services to businesses in Brazil.

Below is an overview video of the firm's institutional offerings (in Portguese):

Source: PinPag

The firm has over 17,000 merchant customers in the following industries:

Dispatchers

Driving Schools

Notaries

Health

CDV - cuttings

Retail businesses

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for retail e-commerce software is forecast to grow to $6.9 billion by 2024 from $4.56 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.0% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth a continuing demand by consumers for fast and convenient ways to pay for purchases of goods and services, along with options for payment terms.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Linx disclose the acquisition price and terms as the equivalent of $31.25 million in up front cash plus earnouts of up to $15 million upon achievement of milestones in the years 2021 and 2022.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, Linx had $6.9 million in cash and equivalents and $183.3 million in total liabilities of which $43.1 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $30.9 million.

In the past nine months, Linx’s stock price has fallen 11.29% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 42.9% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 21.0% in the past twelve months, as the LINX chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, with negative surprises in each of the four most recent quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,420,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,500,000,000 Price / Sales 7.28 Enterprise Value / Sales 8.30 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 81.48 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$155,090,000 Revenue Growth Rate 13.25% Earnings Per Share $0.07

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

LINX has acquired PinPag to provide additional cross selling opportunities.

As Linx CEO Alberto Menache stated in the deal announcement,

With the arrival of PinPag, we will strengthen our fintech Linx Pay Hub and expand its operations, directed mainly at the services sector. This move will also bring 17 thousand new customers to Linx. Soon, PinPag's innovative installment solutions will be available to the entire Linx customer base.

At a total potential price of $46 million for PinPag’s 17,000 customers, that comes out to $2,706 per customer that Linx is paying.

With the deal, Linx gains access to significant service sector verticals, with a focus on dispatchers and driving schools.

Still, an average of $2,700 per customer is a hefty price to pay, and will likely take some years to recoup, even after cross selling opportunities are fully exploited.

I’m skeptical of the price paid for this deal, as cross-selling benefits are frequently overstated, though I’m happy to be proven wrong.

The bigger issue for stockholders is finding a meaningful upward catalyst for the stock, which is already at a Price / Sales level of 7.28, which is more than double the NYU Stern School’s basket of publicly held Financial Services (non-bank/insurance) companies at P/S multiple of 3.14.

Also, for Brazil, the firm’s revenue growth rate of 13.25% is not exactly setting the world on fire. By comparison, PagSeguro's (PAGS) growth rate has been 40.6%.

Accordingly, due to an excessive price paid for PinPag, unimpressive growth, and a hard to justify stock valuation at its current level, my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.