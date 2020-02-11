Looking Into Liquidia Technologies

The more complicated and powerful the job, the more rudimentary the preparation for it.”― William F. Buckley Jr.

Today, we look at an 'off the radar' developmental biotech concern with a couple of shots on goal, just filed a key NDA and has some potential catalysts on the horizon.

Company Overview:

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) is a Morrisville, North Carolina-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2018. The company’s pipeline is centered around its late-stage product candidate LIQ861, which is designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Technologies is also developing one early-stage asset called LIQ865 for local post-operative pain. The company has already completed two Phase 1 trials and initiated a Phase 2-enabling toxicology trial. The drug is expected to be studied in initial Phase 2 proof of concept trials in 2020.

The company is leveraging its proprietary PRINT technology, which is a particle engineering platform that allows it to create more precise drug particles that offer greater control over such attributes as size, shape, and composition. The precision that the platform enables translates into a variety of pharmacological benefits: increased duration of drug release, greater drug loading, more convenience and flexibility of administration, and potentially less adverse side effects. The PRINT technology mixes a novel particle molding technology with a modular, roll-to-roll manufacturing process that results in a scalable and cost-effective process that meets all cGMP requirements. Liquidia has a market capitalization of roughly $170 million and trades for approximately $6.00 a share.

Pipeline:

LIQ861:

LIQ861 is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil that uses the company’s proprietary PRINT technology. The drug is designed to enhance deep-lung delivery and enables QID delivery of treprostinil doses in 1 to 2 breaths per capsule via an inhaler. The drug is for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Source: Company Presentation

PAH is a chronic and progressive disease caused by the hardening and narrowing of the pulmonary arteries. Diving deeper, prostacyclin is a vasoactive mediator essential to normal lung function that is deficient in patients with PAH. Elevated pressure in the pulmonary arteries strains the right side of the heart as it pumps blood to the lungs, which causes the heart to enlarge and become less flexible and reduces its ability to push blood out of the heart through the lungs and into the body. There is no cure for PAH; all current treatments focus on symptom management. The market that LIQ861 is targeting is estimated to be valued at $3.7 billion in the United States.

Source: Company Presentation

After completing a Phase 1 trial and consultation with the FDA, LIQ861 was placed in Phase 3 of development via a pivotal trial called INSPIRE, which is evaluating LIQ861 for the treatment of PAH in the United States. On March 11th, the company announced that the trial met its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability of LIQ861 at the two-month time point. Also, 93% of patients completed at least two months of treatment, and no study-drug related serious adverse events were observed. Furthermore, over 90% of patients who completed two months of treatment maintained or improved their New York Heart Association Functional Class. In addition to publishing the clinical data, a more detailed breakdown of the trial will be presented at medical conferences in 2020. The company has transitioned INSPIRE patients who wish to continue LIQ861 treatment into an open-label extension study, which will last until FDA approval. Finally, Liquidia launched a clinical study to characterize the hemodynamic dose-response relationship to LIQ861.

Source: Company Presentation

The company will seek approval of LIQ861 under the 505{B}(2) pathway, which will allow it to rely in part on the FDA’s previous findings of efficacy and safety of Tyvaso and the active ingredient treprostinil. The NDA was submitted late in January.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of September 30th, 2019, the company had a cash position of $39.3 million. Research and development expenses for the third quarter were $10.9 million, compared to $7.1 million in Q3 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $2.3 million, compared to $2.2 million in Q3 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $13.4 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million in the same period of last year. In August of 2019, the company filed a preliminary prospectus for a $200 million mixed shelf offering. On December 24th, Liquidia launched a private placement of common stock with a select group of institutional investors of 7,164,534 common shares at a purchase price of $3.13 per share, which resulted in gross proceeds of roughly $22.4 million.

The company has very sparse analyst coverage given its small market cap. However, on December 25th, Wedbush lowered its price target from $50 to $37 a share but maintained its outperform rating. The lowered price target is only to compensate for the recent dilution. The analyst at Wedbush "sees the company in a solid position with a cash runway extending out to Q4 of 2020 and a potentially best-in-class dry powder formulation of inhaled treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension." Wedbush reiterated that rating and price target two weeks ago, the same day Needham maintained its own Buy rating and $32 price target on LQDA.

Verdict:

This name is too small and unfollowed to be considered for a large stake. That said, the company does have a couple of ‘shots on goal’, recently addressed its near-term funding needs and has some catalysts as upcoming FDA approval on the horizon. I have added a few hundred shares in LQDA as a 'watch item' position to my own personal accounts for now. I offer up this analysis for those that might want to do the same.

