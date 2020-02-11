Adding Intercontinental Exchange On The Pullback

Recently the combination of an earnings report and potential interest in acquiring eBay led to shares of ICE to pullback from highs.

Source

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is a company every investor is familiar with in one way or another. The company is the parent organization that holds the New York Stock Exchange and is the outcome of a merger many years ago with the Euronext exchange. The company became the first trans-Atlantic stock exchange group once the merger was completed in 2007. Due to obvious reasons, there is a limited number of exchanges that exist today and do what ICE does. As the company continues to acquire and operate a consortium of exchanges, it has a continued to build upon pitching itself as a premium choice for companies to list their equities on. Additionally, the company can continue to grow through purchases of other exchanges or other tech companies that allow it to offer premium services providing recurring revenue. A recent announcement of potential interest in acquiring eBay shows the company can find ways outside of its core business to continue to grow. This reported interest led to a quick sell off in the shares which was followed up by a mixed quarterly earnings report. Due to the sell off, I was able to lower my cost basis and double my position. I continue to believe in holding shares in my portfolio for the long run.

Below is a brief history of how the company became what it is today.

Source: 10K

Performance

ICE recently reported results that showed a miss on the bottom line and revenues that met expectations.

Source

At first glance this report doesn't look that great. Revenues showed a small decline of almost 1%. The decline however came primarily from one segment, trading, and is often going to change just due to the nature of the business. The positive side of this is that while it may vary quarter to quarter the business is recession proof in the sense that trading doesn't stop happening because of a slowdown in the economy.

Source: Earnings presentation

Despite this, the company was still able to report a growth in earnings and cash flow which is more important than revenues in this case.

Source: Earnings Presentation

While the company can't provide guidance on the trading segment as it is almost impossible to accurately depict, it did provide guidance on the data segment.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The revenue guidance does appear a bit light considering for 2019 the segment did $2.7 billion in revenue. This could be due to a lower than anticipated number of listings for 2020. Last year we saw a huge number of companies come public which could skew results.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see how the company currently stands.

Source: 10K

The company ended the year with $841 million in cash on hand, up from the $724 million it ended 2018 with. It also ended the year with $5.2 billion debt, down from, $6.49 billion in 2018. However, short term debt did increase quite a bit. With total debt of $7.8 billion, the company has a 2.3x Debt/Ebitda ratio currently. This is quite reasonable given the stable nature of the business.

Should the company decide it wanted to further reduce debt, it could do so easily by reducing share repurchases. In the last year the company reduced its shares outstanding by about 3%.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The company continues to reward shareholders by increasing dividends and repurchasing shares at a record pace. The company has increased its dividend for the last 7 years and most recently increased it by 9%. While the pace is slowing a bit, this is still quite a healthy growth rate and I would expect it to maintain this going forward. The company has a goal to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, net of M&A activity.

The business

The company reports revenue as coming from two different segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

With almost a proportionally equal contribution to revenues, each one is counted on equally for growth.

The company operates a highly lucrative trading business that is diversified in a number of ways.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has margins that come in above its peers and generally does better in a more volatile environment due to increased activity. This means good news or bad news the company benefits.

The focus on the Data business has become increasingly important as it creates a recurring revenue stream.

Source: Investor Presentation

As many technology based companies move to a recurring revenue stream it helps increase the valuation the companies fetch. Knowing revenue is bound to recur and is not a one time occurrence provides more insight into a company's performance. It also means the company offers a high value service that customers are willing to be contracted to. This segment is expected to continue to grow and be of focus for ICE going forward.

Valuation

There are a few peers that operate in the same realm as ICE and trade publicly. Looking at how ICE stacks up below, we can see if its fairly valued compare to peers.

Data by YCharts

Currently it offers one of the lowest forward P/E and P/CF ratios. It also offers a middle of the pack dividend. This signals there is potential for upside in the shares should it trade towards an industry average 24x forward earnings.

Looking at the 5 year average valuation for the shares, we can see if the stock is currently fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued.

Source: Morningstar

Currently shares offer a higher than average P/E, P/S, forward P/E, and P/B. This signals that perhaps shares are overvalued at this time. However, the company does have consistent earnings growth and performance that would continue to lead these multiples to compress in the future. Knowing the company can grow into its valuation and then be re-rated, it is probably a safe value at this time.

Lastly, looking at the DCF we can see what shares may be worth based on future cash flows.

Source: Moneychimp

Based on the last 12 months earnings of $3.88 and a 9% earnings growth rate for the next 3 years, followed by 7% growth thereafter, the shares are worth an estimated $146.08. These growth assumptions seem pretty fair based on the continued share repurchases as well. This leaves plenty of upside in the shares from a recent $92.

Conclusion

Intercontinental Exchange shares offer some enticing value at a time when the markets trade at new highs. While the stock recently sold off due to potential M&A news, the company has reported there is no on going talks or interest. With that, the shares should work their way back to the highs they saw before the news broke. The company should continue to perform well as it has for years and this will allow it to continue to return cash to shareholders. Being in a business with high barriers to entry makes this an even more attractive business. At a forward P/E of 22x with high single digit growth, I believe the shares are attractive for a current shareholder to add to their position or for a new investor to look to start a position. I remain long and will continue to monitor results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICE, CME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.