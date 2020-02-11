3M Company: Risks Abound But It's Still A Buy

Introduction and Thesis

3M Company (MMM) stock has been beaten down since its peak of almost $250 per share in early-2018. After the Q4 2019 and full year earnings release, the stock was punished further. In fact, the stock is trading at levels last seen in early-2016. Furthermore, the stock is not participating in the recent bull market. It is down (~9.3%) year-to-date and has declined over (17%) in the past year as of this writing. To put this in context, the S&P 500 is up about 3.1% year-to-date and is up over 25% in the past year.

Granted, there are good reasons for this since revenue and earnings per share are declining. But with that said, most of the problems faced by 3M are arguably due to tariffs and the global slowdown in manufacturing, which are not directly in the company’s control. There are also ongoing legal difficulties. It is unlikely that 3M’s stock price will fully recover until it returns to top and bottom line growth and litigation is resolved. But with that said, 3M is a well-run industrial conglomerate. The tariff situation is improving, and global manufacturing is bouncing back. Litigation will likely take some time to sort out. In the meantime, the current yield is over 3.6% paying one to wait. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: 3M

3M Will Benefit from The Eventual Recovery In Global Manufacturing

3M sells many of its products to other manufacturers. Since global manufacturing was in a recession for much of the past year, 3M’s revenue and earnings have taken a hit. In the U.S. manufacturing activity dropped precipitously since late 2018 as the full brunt of tariffs and trade war took hold. U.S. manufacturing contracted for six straight months at end of 2019, as seen in the chart below. The automotive industry had (1.3%) lower sales in 2019 than in 2018. The energy sector has experienced declining rig counts. The trucking industry has had a severe drop off in Class 8 truck orders in 2019 compared to 2018. But the problems for 3M extend beyond the U.S. to Europe, Asia, and Mexico. German manufacturing activity has declined since early 2018 and has been contracting for 13 straight months. Similarly, Japanese manufacturing has been declining since early-2018 and has been contracting for nine consecutive months. Even Mexico’s manufacturing, where many U.S. manufacturers have operations, has been in contraction for much of 2019.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI January 2019 – January 2020

Source: Statista

The global manufacturing slowdown has led to headwinds for 3M. In 2019, revenue for the Safety & Industrial segments and Transportation & Electronics segments declined (2.8%) and (5.9%), respectively. At the same time, the Health Care segment had sales declines of (0.2%) and the Consumer segment had a revenue gain of 0.2%. Arguably, it is 3M’s exposure to global manufacturing that has led to poor results. About 60% of revenue is from overseas and 40% is from the U.S. From a geographic perspective, the company’s Q4 FY 2019 sales were down in most of the world, which is not surprising considering the global contraction in manufacturing activity. Results are somewhat better for fiscal 2019 but still down in 3M’s major markets.

Source: 3M Company Q4 2019 Results

Source: 3M FY 2019 Results

But after the long decline, U.S. manufacturing is expanding again with a Purchasing Managers Index [PMI] value of 50.9. This will likely benefit 3M. The important point is that several of the sub-indices are now growing again including new orders, production, and export orders. This bodes well for 3M, particularly the Safety & Industrial segments and Transportation & Electronics segments. One can see from the table below that 3M’s business groups in the Safety & Industrial and Transportation & Electronics covers many manufacturing industries. The other point that stands out is that most of the business groups had declining sales in Q4 FY2019 relative to the prior year in comparable quarters. The uptick in manufacturing in early-2020 has been broad-based so a return to growth should lead to top line growth for 3M since the company is a supplier to many other manufacturers.

Source: 3M 2019 Fourth Quarter Business Review and 2020 Outlook

What about the rest of 3M’s markets around the world? Well, Mexico’s manufacturing is connected to that of the U.S. Hence, a recovery here will likely be paralleled by one in Mexico. Mexico’s PMI rose to 49, which still indicates contraction. But with that said, sentiment improved to an 8-month high suggesting future strength. China is a major market for 3M. The newly inked Phase I trade deal should result in a recovery for manufacturing and trade between the U.S. and China. But with that said, China’s automotive sales are still down significantly relative to 2017 and 2018. Furthermore, the effect of the coronavirus on China’s economy is not yet known. But it will likely cause at least a short-term decline in manufacturing due to shutdowns. Japan’s PMI rose to 48.8, which mean it is still contracting, but sentiment is now at a 17-month high due to upbeat demand forecasts. However, German PMI is still depressed at 45.3 but this is an improvement relative to prior months. Furthermore, output expectations have improved in Germany. From the context of recovery in global manufacturing 3M is clearly not yet out of the woods. But with that said, the trends are positive and should at least lead to stabilization and eventual growth of revenue and earnings once a global expansion in manufacturing starts.

3M Faces Litigation Risk

3M’s stock price is also arguably being impacted by litigation risk, particularly from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and coal mine dust respirator masks. 3M has been taking litigation-related charges. In Q4 2019, the charge was $214M and the total was $762M in fiscal 2019 for both matters combined. In 2018, the charges for PFAS were $897M. In the latest earnings release, 3M indicated that they are in mediation and resolution negotiations in multiple cases for PFAS. The full extent of the liability is probably unknown at this point but will likely be a few billion dollars. A company the size of 3M can handle this amount. The coal mine dust respirator lawsuits will likely take more time to resolve. However, I do not view litigation as a showstopper over the long-term. One has only to look at the long-term returns of tobacco companies to realize that even in the face of litigation a company can provide good returns when it has a large and defensible market share. 3M’s competitive advantage comes from its very large patent portfolio and over 60,000 products that it sells. This number continues to increase over time through research & development and acquisitions. In the end litigation is a risk to the stock and will likely lead to volatility especially if the charges are more than expected, but eventually the challenges will be resolved.

3M’s Dividend and Safety

3M’s status as a Dividend King is one of the main attractions for small investors. The company has raised the dividend for 62 consecutive years. The dividend was raised 2% in 2020, which is not much but extends the streak. Notably, this is the smallest raise since the Great Recession. The small raise is not surprising considering the decline in the bottom line in 2019 and recent challenges. But still, the current yield is over 3.6%, which is a full percentage point above the average in the past decade and much higher than that of the S&P 500.

There has been some degradation of the dividend safety in the past year. However, the dividend is still reasonably well covered by earnings and free cash flow. The forward dividend is now $5.88 and forward earnings per share is $9.56. This gives a payout ratio of ~61.5%, which is not great but still below my threshold of 65%. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $7,070M and capital expenditures were $1,699M giving free cash flow of $5,371M. The dividend required $3,316M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~61.7%. This is OK but not great. Still, it is below my threshold of 70%. 3M’s debt continues to rise as well, which is a concern. But interest coverage is still roughly 15X, which means 3M can meet its obligations. 3M has about $2.5B in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at end of Q4 2019. I would like to see better dividend safety metrics. But in my opinion the dividend is safe. However, further deterioration in the bottom line will lead to deterioration of some dividend safety metrics.

In my opinion small investors should not expect large dividend increases over the next few years. The company’s is facing bottom line pressures and coverage ratios are higher than in the past several years. In my opinion 5% average annual growth in the dividend per share is possible over the next few years assuming a 6% average annual growth in earnings per share. This would have the effect of causing the payout ratio to decline below 60% improving the dividend safety.

3M’s Valuation

3M’s stock price has come down, but its valuation is still not a deep bargain. This is because earnings have dropped in parallel with the stock price. The stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of about 16.7X. This is below the broader market average, and the stock is trading below its trailing 10-year average valuation of about 18X. If we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 18 and forward earnings per share of $9.56, then we get a fair value estimate of $171.90. Based on this valuation metric, 3M is slightly undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $162.35 $171.90 $181.45 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 99% 93% 88%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

If earnings growth is greater than expected, then the fair value is very depressed. This is a distinct possibility since 3M has grown its healthcare business with the Acelity acquisition. This business, which focuses on wound care, is not as cyclical as the other segments that serve as suppliers to other manufacturers and should help drive revenue growth in 2020. The company is not forecasting much growth for the Transportation & Electronics and Safety & Industrial segments, at -2% to 2% and 0% to 2%, respectively. However, if global manufacturing recovers more than anticipated then the consensus earnings may be low as these segments will likely grow more than forecast.

How does the above valuation estimate compare to other methods? The Gordon Growth Model gives a valuation of $196 assuming 5% dividend growth and 8% desired return. Morningstar’s discounted cash flow model gives a fair value of $177, a little higher than the fair value based on earnings. The average of all three models gives a fair value of $181.63. The current stock price is $160.08 indicating that 3M is undervalued.

How does 3M compare to other manufacturing stocks? We make the comparison to three other Dividend Kings or Aristocrats: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW), Emerson Electric Co (EMR), and Dover Corporation (DOV). From this comparison we can see that 3M trades at a depressed valuation.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

3M Illinois Tool Works Emerson Electric Dover Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 16.7 23.4 20.2 18.6 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 14.7 16.9 13.5 15.2

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

3M is a very safe stock. The company has built a competitive advantage through a vast patent portfolio and a broad array of products. Morningstar gives the stock a wide moat. Value Line gives it an average safety rating of ‘1’ and a financial strength of A++, and the earnings predictability is 100. The S&P credit rating is AA-. These are all excellent values and gives a quality score of 24 out of 25 in the David Van Knapp methodology. The stock is a Dividend King, so I have recently generated a Dividend Power score of 8.97 for 3M, which is a decent value compared to the baseline of 9.0. Note that 3M has ranked higher in my method previously but declining earnings and dividend growth rate and still high trailing 12-month valuation has lowered the company’s Dividend Power score.

Final Thoughts on 3M

3M is a well-known stock that is followed by many investors. It can be considered a bell weather for global manufacturing due its status as a supplier to many industries. The downturn in global manufacturing combined with litigation has led to a difficult 2019 for 3M. But with that said, global manufacturing is bouncing back so far in 2020 and should lead to a growing top line. 3M is managing litigation, although the total costs are not yet known. However, 3M’s competitive advantages, 3.6% dividend yield, status as a Dividend King, undervaluation, and relative safety are all attractive for those seeking dividend growth and income. In addition, earnings should recover due to growth in health care sales and margins returning to more normal levels. I currently view the stock as a buy.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.