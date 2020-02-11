Verastem: Still Bullish After Chugai Pharmaceutical Deal

It looks as if the ticker’s worst days are behind it, but I am going to remain cautiously optimistic until the company’s earnings match the rise in the share price.

Verastem recently closed a deal with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the global license for their RAF/MEK inhibitor CH5126766 to be used in KRAS-Mutant tumors. Uncharacteristically, the stock reacted positively to this.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) had a rough 2019 with a disappointing launch for COPIKTRA and the share price reacted accordingly. Recently, the company publicized that they closed a global licensing agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) to acquire the worldwide development and commercialization rights to their CH5126766 oncology agent. Surprisingly, the market fully-embraced this agreement with the stock shooting up about 14% in reaction to the news. The share price has quickly climbed off its 52-week low of $0.83 and is now trading around $2.00 per share. Despite the sharp reversal off the bottom, I still see some potential upside in the near term and remain bullish for a long-term investment.

I intend to provide my views about the details of the Chugai deal. In addition, I take a look at the charts to point out some key areas for investors. Finally, I review the Street’s expectations for the upcoming earnings reports and how I intend to add to my undersized VSTM position in 2020.

CH5126766 Overview

Chugai’s CH5126766 is a RAS/RAF/MEK inhibitor that is designed to treat KRAS mutant solid tumors and has already been tested in combination with Verastem’s Defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant low grade serous ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. The clinical results have encouraged the company to go after CH5126766 and add another oncology agent to the company’s impressive pipeline. The company expects to work with regulatory authorities to determine a regulatory path for this compound at some point this year.

My Thoughts on the Deal

Typically, I am not in favor of small biotech/biopharma companies making acquisitions while they are still recording net losses, but I am extremely bullish on the company’s decision to bring CH5126766 onboard. In fact, I believe the Chugai deal might be one of the most impressive small-cap deals I have seen in the past several years. It might not be a blockbuster transaction that involves billions of dollars, but it is a transformational deal executed at a bargain price. It is not an everyday occurrence for a company to acquire the rights to a promising oncology agent for $3M. What is more, the company acquired the rights to a product candidate that is already being tested in combination with one of their current pipeline products. If CH5126766 is able to make it through the FDA, the $3M upfront and royalty will be well worth it.

With the addition of CH5126766, Verastem will own an even more robust pipeline full of promising oncology programs (Figures 1 & 2).

Figure 1: VSTM Duvelisib Pipeline (Source: VSTM)

Figure 2: VSTM Defactinib Pipeline (Source: VSTM)

Now with CH5126766 in their hands, Verastem can push ahead with their solid tumor trials and possibly expand into additional programs as a monotherapy or in combination.

Rising From the Depths

It’s hard to believe that VSTM was trading under $1.00 per share only a few months ago. Now, the share price is just under the critical resistance level around $2.05 and looks to be preparing for another leg up. This resurgence occurred after the stock broke out of its long-term downtrend to its 52-week low (Figure 3).

Figure 3: VSTM Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Why the surge in share price? In addition to the stock breaking out of its downtrend, Steven Cohen’s Point72 upped their position to 5.5M shares, which is about 7.4% of the company. Not only is it reassuring to have a Steven Cohen as a fellow VSTM shareholder, but I have to assume their buying activities contributed to the rise in the share price.

The combination of a technical reversal and the Point72 position increase news might be enough positive momentum to keep the share price above the $2.05 resistance, which could trigger a gap fill to around $2.50-3.00 per share. I don’t expect the share price to rise nearly as fast as it crashed, but there isn’t too much resistance between $2.05 and $2.50. Perhaps a strong Q4/2019 earnings will trigger enough buying pressure to pop up to that level, so, I encourage current and potential investors to be prepared to manage their position going into this likely binary event.

Tracking 2020

Since launching COPIKTRA, Verastem’s share price performance has been primarily linked to the company’s commercial progress and revenue growth. Unfortunately, the share price has been repeatedly beaten down due to disappointing earnings and weak guidance. During this time, I was convinced that the market was taking the selling too far and VSTM was extremely undervalued for their current and potential revenue growth. Now, I am wondering if the recent surge in the share price has taken VSTM out of the undervalued column and moved the company into the overvalued column. Investors will have to keep a close eye on the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings reports to see if the company’s numbers match the stock’s current valuation. Looking at the Street’s quarterly revenue estimates (Figure 4), we can see that the analysts are expecting Q4 revenue to come in between $4M-5.16M and will continue to record sequential growth through 2020.

Figure 4: Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This revenue growth should lead to similar growth in EPS (Figure 5) and estimated annual revenue of around $35M (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Quarterly EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So is VSTM now overvalued? When comparing the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x with the company’s 2020 forward price-to-sales of 4.21x, we can say that VSTM is currently priced in line with the industry’s average.

Figure 6: Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, it looks as if VSTM is appropriately priced for their expected 2020 performance; however, investors should make note of the expected revenue growth in the subsequent years. It looks as if the Street believes VSTM will continue to record strong revenue for the next five years and will report about $195M for 2025. At that time, VSTM would be raking in more revenue than their current market cap of ~$147M. Indeed, these are just projections, but investors should expect strong revenue growth in the coming years as the company executes on their 6-2-5 plan and COPIKTRA starts to gain some traction.

Staying Cautiously Optimistic

Admittedly, the company has yet to report a strong quarter for COPIKTRA, so investors should remain cautious until the company is able to start tracking along with the Street’s expectations. I hate to continue to brand VSTM as a speculative buy, but it is still possible that Verastem continues to report underwhelming numbers for COPIKTRA. As a result, I am going to hold off on adding at these current prices but will consider adding if the company hits $5M in Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.