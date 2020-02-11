BP: Bad Earnings Report, But The Stock Remains Attractive

Thanks to the massive sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has resulted from the temporary threat of coronavirus, BP is currently offering a 7.0% dividend yield.

BP plc (BP) announced its full-year results last week. The stock rallied 3.6% on the day of its earnings release, as the market rewarded the stock for its announced dividend hike and the extension of its asset sale program to 2021. However, the report included some red flags, which passed under the radar of most investors. Nevertheless, despite these negative aspects of the report, the stock remains attractive.

The red flags

In 2019, BP grew its production 3.8%, but its underlying earnings fell 21% over the prior year, from $12.7 billion to $10.0 billion. The decrease was caused by lower realized prices of oil and gas. However, while a decrease in earnings is never welcome, the performance of BP was actually positive. The oil major cannot affect the underlying commodity prices, and hence, it is not responsible for their impact on its earnings. In fact, BP performed much better than Exxon Mobil (XOM), whose adjusted earnings plunged 50% in 2019, primarily due to the collapse of its downstream and chemical margins.

The real red flag in the report of BP was the deceleration in its production. The company had previously provided guidance for 5% production growth in 2019, but it grew its output only 3.8% in 2019. Even worse, management now expects the output to fall in 2020 due to declines in low-margin gas basins. This guidance is in sharp contrast to the previous guidance of management, which expected 5% average annual production growth until at least 2021.

The second red flag was the disappointing reserve replacement ratio, which was only 57% in 2019. In other words, BP was only able to discover slightly more than half of the reserves it utilized last year. This metric is certainly disappointing, particularly given that the oil major announced 7 major discoveries last year.

The low reserve replacement ratio partly resulted from the extensive asset sales in recent years. However, even if asset divestments were excluded, the reserve replacement ratio was only 67%, which is still very low. A major risk factor for oil producers is the risk of not being able to replace their reserves, and thus incurring production declines at some point in the future.

The market does not seem to be concerned about this risk factor and always rewards stocks that announce extensive asset sales, as these companies usually use the proceeds to reward their shareholders with dividend hikes and share repurchases in such cases. However, there is no free lunch in this market. Extensive asset sales, whose proceeds are used to fund dividends and buybacks instead of new growth projects, take their toll on the long-term production rates of oil producers.

No need to panic

The aforementioned deceleration in production this year is a red flag, but it is insufficient to form a trend. Since 2016, BP has completed 23 major growth projects, more than in any other 3-year period in its history. Thanks to these projects, the oil major grew its production by 10% in 2017, 8% in 2018 and 3.8% last year. In addition, BP has many more growth projects in its pipeline until the end of 2021. Thanks to these projects, the company expects to more than double its free cash flows, from $6.5 billion in 2018 to $14-15 billion in 2021.

Due to the fierce downturn in the energy sector, which lasted from 2015 to 2017, BP greatly improved its asset portfolio by selling low-margin reserves and investing in low-cost, high-margin barrels. It is now reaping the benefits from this shift in its strategy and will continue to benefit for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, due to the deceleration this year, investors should closely monitor the growth trajectory of the company.

In reference to the poor replacement of reserves last year, investors should note that the reserve replacement ratio fluctuates wildly from year to year. Consequently, what really matters is the average reserve replacement ratio over a multi-year period. The reserve replacement ratio of BP was 109%, 143% and 100% in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. As a result, the low figure in 2019 is not a disaster. On the other hand, it is important to monitor this metric in the upcoming years in order to draw conclusions for the growth potential of the oil major in the long run.

Dividend

Thanks to the massive sell-off of the energy sector, which has mostly resulted from the coronavirus threat, BP is currently offering a nearly 3-year high dividend yield of 7.0%.

Data by YCharts

This yield is significantly higher than the 5.7% yield of Exxon and the 4.7% yield of Chevron (CVX). Moreover, as mentioned above, BP expects to achieve free cash flows of $14-15 billion next year, thanks to its growth projects. It will thus be able to easily cover its annual dividend payments of $6.9 billion.

Even better, the management of BP has repeatedly proved that it is extremely shareholder-friendly and will do its best to defend the dividend. To be sure, in the aftermath of the disastrous accident in Macondo, when BP was forced to suspend its dividend amid public outrage, the company resumed its dividend payments just three quarters after the accident. The company has paid $67 billion so far for its liabilities for that accident, but has steadily kept its generous dividend as a top priority since then.

Even in the recent 3-year downturn of the energy sector, which was mentioned above, BP posted an aggregate loss of $0.17 per share during 2015-2017 but did not cut its dividend. In other words, the oil major paid approximately $21 billion in dividends during a loss-making 3-year period. To cut a long story short, BP has proved that it will do its best to defend its dividend even under the most adverse business conditions. Therefore, given also the bright outlook for the free cash flows of the company, investors can buy the stock at an opportune 7.0% dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

In the last earnings report of BP, there were some red flags, which however do not constitute a trend. The oil major still has many growth projects in its pipeline, while it also reaps the benefits from its extensive investment in high-margin barrels in recent years. Thanks to the indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has resulted from the threat of coronavirus, investors with long-term perspective can purchase BP at a nearly 3-year high dividend yield of 7.0% and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe. Even if the stock price does not bounce much off its current suppressed level, the 7.0% dividend yield will certainly compensate income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.