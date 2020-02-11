Peoples Bancorp: Not A Bank I'll Buy Anytime Soon

But the company routinely issues lots of shares to its employees, heavily diluting existing shareholders. That's a show stopper for me.

Introduction

Since the beginning of the year, I’ve found a new interest: analyzing dividend-paying banks. There are a large number of banks with very attractive dividend yields which have been growing their dividends at stellar rates. Don’t be surprised if you see me sharing my analysis of more banks in 2020.

Today I’ll take a look at Peoples Bancorp (PEBO). PEBO is currently trading at $32.67 and yields 4.16%. My M.A.D. Assessment gives PEBO a Dividend Strength score of 80 and a Stock Strength score of 43. At first glance, PEBO has a lot of the thing I demand from a stock: great dividend profile, fair value & somewhat decent momentum. Yet, a closer look raises a red flag or two, as well as a quite high risk for capital loss. All of these will be brought up throughout the article.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Peoples Bancorp (PEBO), as there are better bank stocks with similar dividend profiles to invest in (I’ll share a suggestion in the concluding paragraphs).

It is habitual for me to divide my articles into two segments: “Dividend Strength” & “Stock Strength.” The former measures the quality of the stock from the perspective of an income-driven investor. As a dividend investor, I will not invest in any stock which I don’t consider to be a strong dividend stock. Stock Strength, on the other hand, measures the likelihood of a company performing better than the market in upcoming quarters based on underlying factors such as value, momentum and quality.

Dividend Strength

What do I mean by a strong dividend stock? There are two aspects to take into account. The first is dividend safety. What point is there in initiating a position in a dividend-paying stock, only to see it cut its dividend in the upcoming quarters? Dividend safety is a prerequisite. The second aspect, which is equally important is dividend potential. The combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential needs to be attractive. Higher dividend yields require less growth potential, since the compounding of the higher dividends contributes towards meeting my financial goals.

Dividend Safety

Peoples Bancorp has an earnings payout ratio of 49%. This makes PEBO's payout ratio better than 42% of dividend stocks.

PEBO pays 34% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 38% of dividend stocks.

PEBO pays 58% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 38% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $0.6000 $0.6200 $0.7900 $1.0400 $1.2800 Net Income p.s. $0.71 $1.47 $2.01 $2.19 $2.62 Payout Ratio 85% 43% 40% 48% 49% Cash From Operations p.s. $2.36 $3.25 $3.50 $3.35 $3.76 Payout Ratio 26% 20% 23% 31% 34% Free Cash Flow p.s. $1.28 $2.27 $2.64 $2.10 $2.19 Payout Ratio 47% 28% 30% 50% 59%

These payout ratios are all extremely reasonable, and should enable the bank to continue paying its dividend for the foreseeable future. However, one point worth noting is that the dividend has increased at a greater rate than have net income and cash flow. As such payout ratios have crept higher. While this suggests that dividend growth might have to slow at some point in time, it doesn’t suggest that the company’s dividend is at risk.

I believe PEBO’s dividend to be safe.

Dividend Potential

Peoples Bancorp has a dividend yield of 4.16% which is better than 77% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 13% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 18%. The rate of dividend growth has been stellar, although the frequency of dividend increases has been a lot less regular.

While this isn’t a deal breaker, I do like to see consistency in a company’s dividend policy. The company had cut its dividend in half in 2009, and only started to grow it again in 2012.

Since then the company has increased the dividend 11 times, although starting in 2014, PEBO paid a flat dividend for 9 straight quarters. It then proceeded to increase the quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share every two quarters until 2019, when it increased the dividend by $0.04 just once in the year. In April, investors will be expecting another increase in dividend payments.

The company has been growing both its interest and non-interest revenues at fast enough paces to continue growing the dividend. Management’s comment on the dividend in the latest earnings call suggests that the dividend will likely continue to rise:

We also increased our quarterly dividend to shareholders by $0.04 compared to the end of 2018. Our risk-based capital ratios are higher than regulatory minimums and continue to improve as our earnings exceed our dividends.

For 2020, I believe investors can expect either two $0.02 increases, or one $0.04 increase in the quarterly dividend, an 11% increase, which is clearly sufficient and very attractive for a stock which yields 4%. With such high yields, I usually don’t expect much more than 4-5% dividend growth, which makes stocks which are committed to growing at a higher rate attractive.

Dividend Summary

PEBO has a dividend strength score of 80/100. The stock has a very safe dividend, and a very attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The only blemish in the stock’s dividend profile is its history of suspending dividends and growing the payment at inconsistent frequencies.

Yet this isn’t enough to write PEBO off. From the perspective of an income investor, PEBO is a good stock to own.

Stock Strength

Dividends are one part of the equation, but they don’t tell the whole story. Sam & I always like to say that capital gains are “insurance against poor dividend growth.” How so? Well, if you book a capital gain and reinvest the proceeds wisely, you can increase your dividend income instantly. You can learn more about this in our article “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income”.

Nobody wants to see their stocks in the red. Although the occasional underperformer, and the usual volatility might sometimes send your positions into negative territory, most investors would agree that positive performance, or even better, market-beating performance is desirable.

I assess the potential for market-beating performance by combining three factors - value, momentum & quality - into a single metric: Stock Strength. Stock Strength is scored out of 100.

Value

PEBO has a P/E of 12.47x

P/S of 3.99x

P/CFO of 8.68x

Dividend yield of 4.16%

Buyback yield of -5.80%

Shareholder yield of -1.64%.

According to these values, PEBO is more undervalued than 69% of stocks, which at first, looks reasonable. Its P/E and P/CFO ratios are below the financial sector’s median values. Its dividend yield is also way above median values. But one red flag pops up: the negative buyback yield.

Why has the company been emitting so much shares? In doing so, in just the last year it has diluted equity investors more than it has rewarded them through dividends. So what gives?

A quick search in the M.A.D. Dividends disclosure search tool reveals that the company has been extremely generous to its employees with its stock-based compensation. The number of diluted shares has increased by 60% in 5 years.

This is bad. It’s a huge red light in fact. As an investor, I like companies which buy back their stock, not which give it around to everyone and anyone in the spirit of “aligning management interest with shareholder interest.” If you want to act in my interest, I’d suggest you stop diluting me so much.

Coming across this one metric is enough to put me off from investing in PEBO totally. Stocks which dilute their shareholders the most tend to underperform the market, and PEBO is in the worst quartile of all US stocks.

So while the stock’s other ratios are reasonable, the negative buyback yield works against them. It also works against the payout ratios, as each year the company needs to pay dividends to more shares.

Value Score: 69/100

Momentum

Peoples Bancorp trades at $32.67 and is down -1.57% these last 3 months, despite being up 6.66% these last 6 months & up 0.96% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 45% of stocks, which is typical of stocks which have been range-bound, as it seems to be the case with PEBO. While this isn’t enough to exclude the stock from investment, I do like to see good momentum accompany an attractive entry price. Contrary to popular thought, both aren’t mutually exclusive.

But PEBO doesn’t look like it’s breaking out of its range any time soon.

As you can see in the chart above, the stock was starting to build some momentum during December and January, as it crossed above its 200-day SMA. A golden cross even happened just before the last earnings release. But those gains quickly gave away, as the company found significant resistance around the $35 mark. The stock has now found support at its 200-day SMA. Its ability to stay above the 200-day SMA during the next few weeks is paramount to the stock having a chance of leaving the $30-32 range for good. Failure to stay above the 200 day SMA will likely see the stock reverting to $30. But even staying above the $32 level would likely just shift the range from $32 to $35, as the stock was unable to break out despite beating on earnings and revenue in the last quarter.

Momentum score: 45/100

Quality

PEBO has a gearing ratio of 6.5, which is better than 15% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 9% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 2.0% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.04 in revenue, which is in line with the sector median, as is its return on equity of 8.96%. PEBO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -1.3%, which is better than 26% of companies. This makes PEBO’s quality better than 29% of stocks. Because of the ratios chosen in creating our Quality score, banks have unusually low scores. Relevance of comparing the score to the entire market is limited and investors would be better served comparing to the median sector score. In this case PEBO is slightly below the sector median score of 35/100, although no clear red flags arise.

Quality Score: 29/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 43/100 which isn’t stellar. The quality is slightly below the sector median, momentum isn’t fantastic, and the valuation is decent. The recurring negative buyback yield is definitely a show stopper for me. That being said, I believe PEBO will remain range-bound for the upcoming year. In the best cases it will edge back up towards $35, while in the worst it will revert to $30.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 80 and a stock strength of 43, Peoples Bancorp isn’t a prime choice for dividend investors. The devil is in the detail, and small but revealing details prompt me to stay away from the stock.

I prefer Citizens Financial Group (CFG) much more, and wrote about the stock in a recent article, which you can read here.

