Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 24, 2020

14 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 9 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Note: data from this article are from January 24th, 2020.

Dear CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members,

I would like to welcome the new members who have joined us recently.

As a reminder, our latest portfolio updates are here:

New members can start researching positions in funds with "Buy" or "Hold" ratings, while taking into account the corresponding "Buy Under Discount," "Sell Above Discount," and "Risk Rating" provided for each security. For more conservative members, I would recommend a dollar-cost averaging approach.

See the section "How do I get started with the model portfolios?" in our Welcome Letter + FAQ for more information.

====================

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, January 24th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 22 last week) and the average price return was -0.29% (up from +0.82% last week). The leading gainers were New York Munis (+1.04%), Real Estate (+0.95%) and Investment Grade (+0.88%) while MLPs (-5.67%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

9 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.44% (up from +0.74% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+2.56%), Taxable Munis (+1.50%) and Real Estate (+0.53%). The lowest sectors by NAV were Emerging Market Income (MLPs -6.36%) followed by Asia Equity (-1.62%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+5.77%), Preferreds (+3.69%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.95%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.40%). The average sector discount is -2.72% (up from -2.84% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Preferreds (+0.95%), Commodities (-3.06%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.14% (up from +0.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+2.80), followed by Taxable Munis (+1.86). There was only one negative z-score this week, the lowest was Asia Equity (-0.36), followed by Sector Equity (+0.30). The average z-score is +0.94 (up from +0.88 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.03%), Emerging Market Income (9.26%), Global Allocation (9.15%), Limited Duration (8.39%) and Convertibles (8.29%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.71% (up from +6.70% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP) -13.36% % -8.49% -3.5 -3.85% 10.21% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) -5.63% 15.53% 45.35% 0.8 -4.16% -0.44% Morgan Stanley China A Share (CAF) -3.08% 0.49% -13.28% -1.8 -6.20% -2.84% Mexico Fund (MXF) -2.98% 6.94% -11.77% 0.7 -4.27% -1.03% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) -2.92% 3.04% -2.60% 1.3 -2.53% 0.39% BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) -2.54% 5.41% -1.67% 0.3 -0.24% 2.35% Taiwan Fund (TWN) -2.45% 3.13% -14.89% -1.3 -2.59% 0.24% BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) -2.45% 4.37% -0.89% 1.0 -2.09% 0.34% China Fund (CHN) -2.42% 0.63% -11.79% -1.0 -6.91% -4.34% PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) -2.27% 4.13% 30.19% -1.1 -1.05% 0.69%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (NDP) 3.84% 10.03% -6.56% -0.7 -5.45% -9.34% BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 3.71% 2.84% 6.38% 3.2 3.99% 0.38% Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) 3.60% 7.33% -14.69% 3.6 1.41% -2.85% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund (FLC) 3.43% 5.84% 5.73% 1.8 3.05% -0.27% BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.00% 4.33% 5.93% 2.9 3.38% 0.46% Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 2.85% 9.99% 6.59% 1.8 2.22% -0.50% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) 2.72% 9.49% 3.83% 1.3 -6.99% -9.42% BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) 2.70% 7.81% -1.32% 3.7 -0.50% -3.21% Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd (HFRO) 2.58% 7.33% -9.54% 2.8 2.85% -0.07% MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.58% 8.30% 19.96% 2.4 1.48% -0.70%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please this Morningstar post for January distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

JMF decreased 4%

JMLP decreased 6%

JQC decreased 11%

PMF decreased 10%

PCQ decreased 16%

PNF decreased 21%

PML decreased 9%

PCK decreased 9%

PMX decreased 9%

PZC decreased 9%

VTN decreased 9%

AFT decreased 4%

BGH decreased 5%

HGLB decreased 21%

FIV decreased 18%

EDF decreased 6%

Of these, only one fund, PMX is a portfolio holding. PMX is held in our Taxable Income portfolio.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents How Certain Closed-End Funds Earn That 8%+ Monthly Yield (Jan. 23), CEF Report January 2020 | PIMCO Chops Its Muni CEFs Again, And It's Not Done Yet (Jan. 23), Get Ready, The January Effect Is Here (Jan. 24)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Solid Performance From The Sector (Jan. 17), Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Leading Benchmark Made A New High (Jan. 20), Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: Slight Decrease In The Leading Benchmarks (Jan. 20), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Quiet Week From The Sector (Jan. 23), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Price Of PCQ Continues To Fall After The Dividend Cut (Jan. 23)

Dividend Seeker presents PML: I Won't Pay Crazy Premiums For Munis Right Now (Jan. 19), RMM: The Only Muni CEF With A 5% Yield, Achieved Through A Unique Strategy (Jan. 23), PHK: Steady As She Goes (Jan. 24)

Faithful Steward Investing presents ZTR: A Game Of Musical Chairs (Jan. 20)

Mark J. Grant presents Funding Your Wealth (Jan. 22)

Nick Ackerman presents ETG: Latest Report Looking Healthy (Jan. 21)

Power Hedge presents DNP: Good Performing Utilities Fund, But Price Is Ridiculous (Jan. 17), KYN: An Interesting Asset Class But Better Funds Exist (Jan. 17)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 3, 2020 (Jan. 18), Q4 Quick Hits In The Closed-End Fund CLO Space (Jan.20), The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: December 2019 (Jan. 21)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Market May Be Overbought, But This Isn't 1999 (Jan. 26)

Jeff Miller presents Jeff Miller Positioning For 2020: A Crucial Year For Investors (Jan. 26)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.