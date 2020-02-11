BellRing Brands' Growth Potential Is Already Priced In

Furthermore, the company has high net leverage of 3.8 times EBITDA that is not shown in the balance sheet of the annual report.

However, the total current amount of outstanding shares only represent 28.8% of the economic interest in the company.

At first glance, it could seem to investors that the company is attractively valued.

BellRing Brands (BRBR) has had an incredible performance in the last four years. RTD (Ready to drink) protein shakes, under the brand Premier Protein, have gained a great loyalty from consumers despite some supply constraints experienced recently. The company has the potential to continue growing at high levels in a category that is also growing. However, in light of these circumstances, investors may be misled by current valuation. During the recent IPO, apart from the outstanding 39.4 million shares, BellRing Brands issued an additional 97.5 million shares to Post Holdings (POST), which means Post owns 71.2% of the economic interests of the company. Furthermore, BellRing’s balance sheet does not show its $800 million of total debt.

The Company

BellRing Brands is a leader in the global convenient nutrition category with three primary brands, Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar. The company targets a broad range of consumers and competes in all major product forms, including RTD protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. BellRing Brands, formerly part of Post Holding, completed its IPO on October 21, 2019.

Due to the great increases in demand for healthier products and proteins, BellRing Brands has found its niche selling products that deliver best-in-class nutrition and superior taste. The business has been increasing its sales and profits in the last 4 years in quite a remarkable way.

(in millions) set-16 set-17 set-18 set-19 Revenue 575 713 828 854 Growth 24.1% 16.0% 3.3% Net Income 20 35 96 123 Growth 76.9% 173.0% 28.1%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Last year growth has been the weakest mainly because of the effects of supply constraints. The company forecasted a lower demand for its RTD (Ready to drink) products and under-invested in its production leading to lower sales for this category. I will return to this point later.

The Industry and Customers

BellRing Brands operates in the global convenient nutrition category, a rapidly growing and on-trend category within the food and beverage industry. The convenient nutrition category is large and growing, representing $17 billion of sales in the U.S. and growing at 7%. Macro trends like mainstreaming of proteins, convenience and snacking are all fueling that growth.

The United States is its primary market and is the largest and most developed market in the world for the category. The U.S. represented 86% of the net sales in the company's year ended September 30, 2019. BellRing utilizes a direct sales force in multiple channels, including club, FDM, convenience, specialty, and e-commerce. On the other hand, international markets represented only 14% of the net sales.

(Source: Created by the author using data from BellRing Brands 10-K)

BellRing’s largest customers, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and its affiliates (which includes Sam’s Club) accounted for approximately 70% of net sales in the year ended September 30, 2019.

Brand Overview

Net sales by the brand for the year ended September 30, 2019, were as follows: Premier Protein, 80%; Dymatize, 13%; PowerBar, 5%; and other, 2%. Analyzing it by product, RTD protein shakes and other RTDs were 78% of net sales, powders were 14% of net sales and nutrition bars were 7% of net sales.

(Source: Created by the author using data from BellRing Brands 10-K)

(Source: Created by the author using data from BellRing Brands 10-K)

BellRing’s largest brand is Premier Protein, a leading brand in its category. The other two BellRing’s main brands, Dymatize and PowerBar, have been decreasing their importance in BellRing’s portfolio in the last couple of years due to their lower sales. This is a risk factor for the company. Given a substantial amount of the net sales comes from the RTD protein shakes, a decrease in sales of these products would adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

Supply Chain

As I mentioned earlier, the company had some supply constraints that negatively affected sales. BellRing primarily engages contract manufacturers and third-party logistics firms to manufacture and distribute its products. This asset-light model allows the company to generate high free cash flow with minimal capital expenditures (only $3.2 million in 2019). Nevertheless, management will have to better forecast future demand and avoid the capacity constraints experienced recently.

This is not as easy as it sounds. Not too many manufacturers can produce BellRing’s products with the standards and quality they want. Hence, nowadays the company is relying on just a small number of manufacturers (its largest contract manufacturer provided approximately 81% of Premier Protein RTD shake supply). However, I believe management will address this issue and go into 2020 with a stronger supply chain.

Competition

BellRing Brands operates in a category with strong competition. Besides, the convenient nutrition category is very-fragmented with numerous competitors of varying sizes, including manufacturers of other branded food and beverage products, as well as manufacturers of private label products. Some of the names are Muscle Milk (PepsiCo), Core Power (Coca Cola), Pure Protein, Quest and Iconic Protein, to name a few. Brands like Pure Protein and Muscle Milk have already been doing a lot of national advertising and expanding distribution on the more convenience channels, while BellRing is kind of taking its time to get into it.

The industry is expected to remain competitive in the future, yet BellRing's management believes that it is well-positioned to compete effectively for each of these factors. In recent years, many competitors launched similar nutritious products, though BellRing's main brand, Premier Protein, does not seem overly affected. Even when the company went from seven SKUs to two SKUs last year, because of the supply chain issues, consumers decided to move to the available Premier Protein flavors (chocolate and vanilla) or they left the category, instead of moving to other brands. Management believes this further emphasized its tremendous consumer loyalty and the resilience of the brand.

Relationship with Post

On October 21, 2019, in connection with the completion of the IPO, BellRing Brands issued 39.4 million shares (shares outstanding) and 97.5 million shares to Post Holdings. This means that Post still owns more than 50% of the BellRing Brands and its units, representing 67% of the total voting power of the outstanding common stock. Post’s interests may conflict with the interests of BellRing Brands and the interests of its other stockholders. Conflicts of interest or disputes between Post and the company could be resolved in a manner unfavorable to BellRing.

Indebtedness

A key risk factor is the high leverage of the company. Upon closing of the IPO, net proceeds were approximately $524 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Additionally, the company borrowed $800 million in total principal value of debt, which provided approximately $776 million in net proceeds.

However, most of these proceeds were used to repay the Post bridge loan and related interest ($1.227 billion), which left the company with a low cash balance of approximately $63 million and a net debt of approximately $737 million. According to the annual report, this outstanding amount of debt must be repaid on or before October 21, 2024. Pro forma net leverage is 3.8 times EBITDA and the company’s net leverage target is 3 times, which it expects to achieve by mid-fiscal 2021.

Growth strategies

Simplifying a lot, we could say that today’s BellRing Brands business is the sale of RTD products in the US (and mainly to two main customers, Costco and Walmart). The company has found a niche and has strongly positioned its largest brand (Premier Protein) in its category, which resulted in category-leading brand loyalty and is responsible for over 50% of total RTD category growth. Furthermore, it is a business that has high growth potential, strong margins and high cash generation.

What is important, however, is to know if the company will be able to continue along the same path. Hence, I would like to go into more detail about BellRing's strategies for growth. The company has five growth strategies to position itself heading into 2020.

1) Increase household penetration

BellRing’s flagship brand, Premier Protein, which represents 80% of net sales, is the number one brand in the convenient nutrition category but only has 5% household penetration, highlighting the brand’s untapped potential. Mainstream consumers are increasingly entering the category as they become aware of the importance of making healthier choices in their diet. These mainstream consumers are key to Premier Protein’s success. Increasing marketing and promotion in fiscal 2020 are key enablers to driving more households into the brand.

2) Expand distribution

Another growth driver is expanding distribution within its existing channels as well as new channels. The company will aim to increase its shelf space where it already has distribution. Premier Protein represents 16% of RTD category sales, but only represents 5% share of shelf. E-commerce business is another important channel the company will try to expand. It grew over 30% in 2019 and represents nowadays 6% of its net sales.

3) Innovation

BellRing enjoyed some success in recent years through new flavors and package types. The company must identify changing consumer and customer preferences, and develop and offer products to meet these preferences. It will try to continue to drive this strategy in the future.

4) International expansion (longer-term strategy)

BellRing sees significant growth opportunities in the current international markets, including Canada and Western Europe, as well as markets where the company has distribution and where distribution is more nascent, including UK, China, and the Middle East.

5) M&A (longer-term strategy)

The category is very fragmented with many attractive targets. However, BellRing's management believes the single biggest opportunity is to grow organically its Premier Protein brand. The company has good momentum heading into 2020. Its best measure of the health of the business is consumption. According to the last earnings call, during the fourth quarter, Premier Protein shake dollars grew 16% and in October, this growth accelerated to 20%.

Discounted Cash Flow

Using BellRing Brands' guidance for 2020, I created my DCF to find out the market expectation for revenue growth for the next few years. BellRing's management expects net sales to range between $1.0 billion and $1.05 billion in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $192 million and $202 million. Total income tax cash outflows are expected to be approximately $30 million and cash interest expense to be approximately $47 million in 2020.

I estimated the growth percentages highlighted in the image below to get a value similar to the actual price (around $23 per share). To discount the free cash flow I used a WACC of 8.9% and to calculate the Terminal Value I used an exit multiple of 15 times EBITDA. BellRing should have a double-digit growth of its net sales over the next five years, and a high single-digit growth later to get a share price of around $23. These are quite high expectations, but not impossible to reach.

(Source: Created by the author using data from BellRing Brands 10-K)

Conclusion

The market is expecting high revenue growth in the coming years. Yet, there are many risks ahead for this new publicly traded company. I consider two main risks as the most critical ones. First, its reliance on RTD protein shakes. The company must be able to identify changing consumer and customer preferences and develop and offer products to meet these preferences increasing its brand power and creating a “moat” to maintain and increase its market share against competitors. The second main risk is its high leverage.

If the company can continue growing, maintain its customers and gain new ones through existing and new channels, and effectively position its brands, I am very optimistic that BellRing Brands will be able to overcome its debt and achieve these growth expectations. However, this growth potential is already priced in.

I would give BellRing Brands a neutral rating. Nonetheless, I will be closely following this company into 2020 because of its high potential, double-digit growth, low Capex, high margins and brand loyalty, and maybe start a long position if valuation gets more attractive in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.