Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/7/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/7/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Safehold (SAFE);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Griffon (GFF);

Ashland Global (ASH);

Facebook (FB);

TriState Capital (TSC);

Mastercard (MA);

Landstar System (LSTR);

Everbridge (EVBG);

Emergent Bio (EBS);

Chipotle Mexican (CMG), and;

Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Valley National Bancorp (VLY);

Trilogy Metals (TMQ);

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI);

Heritage Commerce (HTBK);

Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;

Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,221,350 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,523,893 3 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,277,890 4 Novo Guillermo CB,CEO Ashland Global ASH B $1,010,715 5 Paulson & Co BO Trilogy Metals TMQ B $367,375 6 Maio Peter V DIR Valley National Bancorp VLY B $225,000 7 Hunter Timothy M DIR Northwest Bancshares NWBI B $158,200 8 Dinapoli Jason Philip DIR Heritage Commerce HTBK B $118,668 9 Sullivan Kevin F DIR Griffon GFF B $99,100 10 Kim Tony O Blackrock Science & Technology Trust II BSTZ B $78,068

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bezos Jeffrey P CB,CEO,BO Amazon Com AMZN AS $579,803,200 2 Pershing Square DIR Chipotle Mexican CMG S $185,284,016 3 Minnick James E DIR Tristate Capital TSC JS* $59,854,396 4 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $37,993,404 5 Rowan Marc J MD,DIR,BO Apollo Global APO S $17,413,922 6 Thiel Peter DIR Facebook FB AS $11,286,376 7 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $10,559,698 8 El Hibri Fuad CB,DIR,BO Emergent Bio EBS AS $3,654,088 9 Gattoni James B CEO,DIR Landstar System LSTR S $2,841,560 10 Totton James VP,OO Everbridge EVBG AS $2,768,638

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.