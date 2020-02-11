Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/7/20

|
Includes: AMZN, BSTZ, EPD, PPR, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/7/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Griffon (GFF);
  • Ashland Global (ASH);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • TriState Capital (TSC);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Landstar System (LSTR);
  • Everbridge (EVBG);
  • Emergent Bio (EBS);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG), and;
  • Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Valley National Bancorp (VLY);
  • Trilogy Metals (TMQ);
  • Northwest Bancshares (NWBI);
  • Heritage Commerce (HTBK);
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,221,350

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,523,893

3

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,277,890

4

Novo Guillermo

CB,CEO

Ashland Global

ASH

B

$1,010,715

5

Paulson & Co

BO

Trilogy Metals

TMQ

B

$367,375

6

Maio Peter V

DIR

Valley National Bancorp

VLY

B

$225,000

7

Hunter Timothy M

DIR

Northwest Bancshares

NWBI

B

$158,200

8

Dinapoli Jason Philip

DIR

Heritage Commerce

HTBK

B

$118,668

9

Sullivan Kevin F

DIR

Griffon

GFF

B

$99,100

10

Kim Tony

O

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust II

BSTZ

B

$78,068

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bezos Jeffrey P

CB,CEO,BO

Amazon Com

AMZN

AS

$579,803,200

2

Pershing Square

DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

S

$185,284,016

3

Minnick James E

DIR

Tristate Capital

TSC

JS*

$59,854,396

4

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$37,993,404

5

Rowan Marc J

MD,DIR,BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$17,413,922

6

Thiel Peter

DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$11,286,376

7

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$10,559,698

8

El Hibri Fuad

CB,DIR,BO

Emergent Bio

EBS

AS

$3,654,088

9

Gattoni James B

CEO,DIR

Landstar System

LSTR

S

$2,841,560

10

Totton James

VP,OO

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$2,768,638

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.