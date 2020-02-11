Constellation Pharmaceuticals: An Exciting Mid-Stage Oncology Player For 2020

Today, we will see why Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) is an attractive pick for 2020.

Company overview

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on deploying epigenetics for the development of therapies targeting cancers associated with abnormal gene expression. The company is developing small molecule therapies that selectively modulate gene expression in tumors and tumor microenvironments for cell apoptosis. Besides, the company is also using epigenetics to increase anti-tumor activity in immune cells. Constellation Pharmaceuticals is also leveraging the power of biomarkers to target populations most likely to benefit from these epigenetic interventions.

Its lead asset is investigational BET inhibitor, CPI-0610, being evaluated in first-line and second-line myelofibrosis indications. Besides, the company is also studying CPI-1205 in second-line mCRPC (metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer) and CPI-0209 in solid tumor indications.

How Epigenetics works in treating cancer?

According to BioSpace, “Epigenetics is the study of changes in gene expression that don’t involve changes to the DNA sequence.” Gene expression is changed by modifying chromatin, which is DNA wrapped around an assembly of proteins called histones. This exact DNA is present in every cell of the body. However, the difference in identity and function of the cell is determined by gene expression, where certain genes are turned on while certain others are turned off. The turning on and off of genes is facilitated by epigenetic regulators.

The epigenetic regulators are classified as writers, readers, and erasers. Epigenetic writers alter gene expression by adding chemical tags to chromatin, while epigenetic erasers remove chemical tags from chromatin. Epigenetic readers are responsible for recognizing the chemical modifications on the chromatin.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is using the science of epigenetics to target cancers caused due to dysregulation of the cell’s gene expression program governing cell differentiation and function. This, in turn, changes the identity of normal cells into cancer cells. These cancer cells further use epigenetic regulators to activate pro-tumor genes or deactivate tumor suppressor genes. They also manipulate the epigenetic regulators to make themselves resistant to treatments such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. The company is focusing on these epigenetic regulators which are being extensively used by cancer cells for proliferation and defense against treatments.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is developing small molecule therapies that are highly selective in modulating abnormal gene expression. The company is also aiming to reprogram immune-suppressed immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, in order to further bolster their anti-tumor activity. To this end, the company is focusing on epigenetic writer EZH2, epigenetic reader BET proteins, and epigenetic eraser LSD1.

CPI-0610 can become a part of the standard of care and even expand the overall addressable market in myelofibrosis indication.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer that disrupts your body's normal production of blood cells. Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in your bone marrow, leading to severe anemia that can cause weakness and fatigue. It can also cause a low number of blood-clotting cells called platelets, which increases the risk of bleeding. Myelofibrosis often causes an enlarged spleen.”

Currently, there are over 40,000 myelofibrosis patients across the world. Incyte’s (INCY) Jakafi and Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rozlytrek are the only two medications approved in this indication. Both of these drugs use the same mechanism of action. Currently, half of the Jakafi-eligible patients start the treatment. However, only 10-12% can achieve a durable response.

CPI-610 is targeting the intermediate and high-risk myelofibrosis patients who are Jakafi-naïve as well as those with insufficient response to Jakafi. Published literature claims that almost 75% of patients will have an insufficient response to Jakafi within five years of treatment or will not tolerate the drug. Some patients are also ineligible for Jakafi due to low red blood cell or platelet counts. The company is also planning to position CPI-0610 as an add-on therapy to Jakafi for other myelofibrosis patients.

How CPI-0610 works in myelofibrosis indication

Abnormal BET (Bromodomain and extra terminal domain) activity has been implicated in the proliferation of certain cancers, including myelofibrosis. Dysregulated BET signaling causes the generation of aberrant megakaryocytes from hematopoietic stem cells. The proliferation of dysfunctional megakaryocytes, in turn, produces inflammatory molecules.

BET proteins also control gene expression in the immune signaling pathway, NF-kB, which gets abnormally activated in cancer and immune disorders. This, in turn, results in the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin-8.

BET inhibitor CPI-0610 aims to benefit myelofibrosis patients across the entire continuum of the disease. Jakafi has managed to control only two defining symptoms of myelofibrosis, namely spleen volume and constitutional symptoms. CPI-0610 is also focused on redressing two major myelofibrosis symptoms, bone marrow fibrosis as well as anemia and transfusion dependence.

CPI-0610 has already demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in myelofibrosis indication.

On December 9, Constellation Pharmaceuticals released positive preliminary data from the open-label Phase 2 trial, MANIFEST, suggesting possible disease-modifying effects of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis indication.

In Arm 3, Jakafi-naïve patients are treated with CPI-0610 + Jakafi therapy. The data demonstrated a robust response of 80%, or 12 out of 15 patients, achieving at least a 35% SVR35 (spleen volume response) at 12 weeks. The company expects to present 24-week SVR35 data for 20-30 patients from this arm by mid-2020.

Further, 10 out of 14, or 71%, of patients achieved at least a 50% improvement in TSS50 (Total Symptom Score) at 12 weeks. The median percent change in TSS at 12 weeks was -60.3%. CPI-0610 in combination with Jakafi in Arm 3 patients was generally well-tolerated.

In Cohort 2A, patients demonstrating sub-optimal response to Jakafi or progression despite being on Jakafi are being treated with Jakafi and add-on CPI-0610 therapy. The data released in December 2019 demonstrated SVR35 of 25% for 12 patients at the end of 24 weeks. The median percentage change at the end of 24 weeks in spleen volume was 24.9%. At 24 weeks, TSS50 was achieved in 54%, or 7 out of 13, evaluable patients, while the median percent change was -58.8%. Finally, conversion from transfusion dependence to transfusion independence was seen in 43% of the 13 evaluable patients after at least 24 weeks of treatment.

CPI-0610 also reported some hemoglobin improvement and bone marrow fibrosis score improvement in this trial. Constellation Pharmaceuticals plans to commence Phase 3 trial for CPI-0610 in the second half of 2020.

There are other promising assets in Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline.

AR (androgen receptor) is a key regulator of gene expression and acts as the mediator of androgen signaling in prostate cells for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer cells use the ARS (androgen receptor signaling) pathway for proliferation. EZH2 plays a role in pancreatic tumor growth by suppressing certain genes subsequently increasing ARS activity. EZH2 is also being used by prostate cancer cells to alter gene expression in a manner that makes them resistant to ARS inhibitors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated the tumor-killing capability of EZH2 inhibitor CPI-1205 in combination with ARS inhibitors such as enzalutamide or abiraterone in preclinical studies. The combination demonstrated activity in models that are resistant to ARS inhibitors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is currently studying CPI-1205 in combination with second-generation ARS inhibitors in mCRPC in ProSTAR Phase 1b/2. The company has already demonstrated clinical activity of CPI-1205 in Phase 1b part of the trial. It expects data updates from the ProSTAR study in mid-2020.

The company is also evaluating first-generation EZH2 inhibitor CPI-1205 and second-generation EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 in a variety of other tumor indications.

Investors should consider these risks.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company and may not generate any revenues for a few more years. It is loss-making and may not even become profitable after many more years. This makes investment in the company a high-risk affair.

The growth prospects of Constellation Pharmaceuticals rely heavily on the clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects of CPI-0610. This exposes the company to a high degree of business concentration, R&D failure, and market uncertainty risk.

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $89.1 million on its balance sheet. Thereafter, it raised proceeds of $65 million in private placement in October 2019 and $257.9 million gross proceeds in its December 2019 public offering. The company expects these funds to sustain its operations into the second half of 2022. However, in the absence of revenues, there are chances of extinguishing the funds much earlier. Constellation Pharmaceuticals may have to opt for more dilutive financing to fund its operations.

What price is right for this stock?

According to Finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals is $47.86. On February 8, Cowen analyst Marc Frahm initiated coverage for the company with an Outperform rating. On January 9, BMO Capital analyst Do Kim downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from Outperform to Market perform and the target price from $43 to $42. The analyst believes that the potential upside arising from the clinical success of CPI-0610 in first-line myelofibrosis indication is almost priced at the stock price. He, thus, expects limited upside potential for the company due to data readouts from the MANIFEST trial.

On December 10, Baird analyst Michael Ulz reiterated the “Outperform” rating and increased the target price for the stock from $35 to $65. Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan also reiterated the “Outperform” rating and increased the target price from $40 to $55.

In 2019, Jakafi earned revenues close to 41.7 billion. If CPI-0610 continues to post robust clinical results, it can also emerge as a blockbuster therapy. In this backdrop, I believe that a target price of $48 is reflective of the company’s true potential. This remains a high-risk stock and is only suitable for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and a longer investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.