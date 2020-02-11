Pacific Drilling Boosts Liquidity With A $50 Million Credit Facility

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just announced that it has entered into a $50 million first-lien superpriority revolving credit agreement with Angelo Gordon. The company noted that this three-year facility represented a portion of the company’s permitted indebtedness while preserving capacity for additional debt – up to $50 million with respect to a capital lease facility or up to $50 million through use of general indebtedness basket.

Pacific Drilling finished the third quarter with $356 million of cash on the balance sheet. The company has $1.06 billion of debt but maturities are due in 2023 and 2024, so Pacific Drilling does not have near-term liquidity problems (as one could assume by looking at the company’s stock price chart). However, Pacific Drilling decided to be proactive in raising additional liquidity since it is hard to predict the exact timing of additional day rate and utilization upside in the drillship market segment, especially in the light of recent developments in the oil market.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore estimates that a modern drillship will get a day rate of $220,000. However, this number may vary widely based on the rig itself, location, duration of the contract, additional services. For example, the recent fleet status report of Maersk Drilling (OTC:DDRLF) showed that drillship Maersk Valiant got a day rate of $280,000 for short-term work in Colombia (day rate included mobilization/demobilization and premium for the use of the rig’s managed pressure drilling system), while drillship Maersk Voyager got a day rate of $193,000 for a job in Angola/Namibia from January 2020 to August 2020.

The earnings season for the U.S.–listed offshore drillers has just begun with a report from Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) (I wrote about it here), so most companies have not released their fleet status reports. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the day rate upside indicated in Bassoe estimates is true for most companies and their rigs – the Maersk example that I showed above highlights the fact that a major difference in day rates can occur, caused by differences in rigs, geography, mobilization/demobilization payments and additional services.

In this situation, Pacific Drilling’s desire to boost liquidity well ahead of the time when it may need it is completely understandable. With four rigs under contract and three stacked rigs, Pacific Drilling needs more room for maneuver.

The negative arbitration decision in combination with major downside in the oil market crashed the stock, which is down roughly 60% year to date. Pacific Drilling is a perfect example of the outsized volatility which can occur in offshore drilling stocks – the company’s shares went from $2.50 in December 2019 to $6.50 in early January 2020, only to fall to $1.50 in a matter of a few weeks. Anyone willing to deal with this stock should be aware of such volatility and use appropriate risk management techniques.

At the same time, the company stays at interesting speculative levels since the market values the company at less than $150 million. Taking the company’s working capital position and debt into account, the market values Pacific Drilling's seven modern drillships at roughly $800 million or roughly $115 million per rig. At such a low valuation, the situation is binary – Pacific Drilling is either massively undervalued or it is going bankrupt.

From a practical point of view, I prefer to stay with momentum which has so far failed to develop in Pacific Drilling's shares. With oil prices falling day after day, Pacific Drilling’s near-term chances for upside are slim regardless of valuation. However, an interesting situation has become even more interesting thanks to additional downside – but only the most speculative investors and traders should deal with the stock which requires good entry timing and babysitting. All others will be better off avoiding Pacific Drilling's shares due to enormous volatility which corresponds more with the market mood rather than changes in drillship market dynamics.

