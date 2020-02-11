Beach Energy Limited's (BEPTF) CEO Matt Kay on 2020 Half Year Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Beach Energy Limited (OTCPK:BEPTF) 2020 Half Year Results Earnings Conference Call February 10, 2020 7:00 PM ET

Matt Kay – Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Morné Engelbrecht – Chief Financial Officer

James Byrne – Citi

Ben Wilson – Royal Bank of Canada

Mark Samter – MST

Adam Martin – Morgan Stanley

Saul Kavonic – Crédit Suisse

James Redfern – Bank of America

Daniel Butcher – CLSA

At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Matt Kay

Hello, and welcome to the FY 2020 half year results presentation of Beach. My name is Matt Kay. I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. As you know, joining me on the call today is Morné Engelbrecht, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of executives in the room, who are able to answer questions later on. So the format of today's presentation is we'll run you through the results presentation. At the end, we'll open up the lines for Q&A. So let's move to the presentation. Slide 2 includes out disclaimer, which also includes oil price and FOREX assumptions used in our FY 2020 guidance as well as reserves disclosure.

As you move to Slide 3, Beach is more than halfway through its most ambitious and exciting year of organic growth in the company's history. In August last year, we outlined our biggest ever drilling program, which would see Beach participate in wells in the Perth Basin, Otway Basin and of course the Cooper Basin. Since that time, we've also added the Great South Basin in New Zealand by the farming of the large Tawhaki prospect, which is currently drilling. Our aim as always is to unlock the value of our assets and increase shareholder value.

We do this by strategic and targeted investments in basins with a proven track record and excellent growth potential. To ensure our investment program presence of value proposition for our shareholders, we maintain a razor sharp focus on execution. I'm pleased to report to you today the execution of our record investment program is going extremely well. We completed 105 wells in the first half with an 83% success rate. Western Flank oil output has ramped up as forecasted and we're now producing about 22,000 barrels of oil per day from our operated assets. That success means we need to invest more in our infrastructure and we'll talk about that a little later.

The Victorian Otway Basin as you know is key growth assets of Beach and we've kicked off the journey, the first of 11 planned wells to refill the Otway Gas Plant. Black Watch-1 is currently drilling and we should hit total depth in about three weeks. The Ocean Onyx semi-submersible rig is also scheduled to arrive next month after completing refurbishment activities and it will begin by drilling the Artisan-1 exploration well. On the exploration and appraisal front, we announced a number of key successes in the first half, including field extensions in the prolific Bauer oilfield and overall Cooper Basin exploration and appraisal success rate of 66%, a material gas discovery at Beharra Springs Deep in the first basin in the same Kingia Formation at a nearby Waitsia gas field and a further gas discovery in our South Australian Otway acreage at Dombey-1.

We are strongly encouraged by these results. And we've moved quickly to progress plans of further exploration and appraisal in the Perth Basin and the SA Otway including contracting the Easternwell 106 rig. In short, drilling success is creating more opportunities to reinvest our capital. On the operations front, I'm very pleased to say our operations team has done a stellar job in the first half with facility reliability averaging above 98% across all of our assets. The standout for me in the first half is the successful shutdown of our Kupe asset in New Zealand. That means a major shutdown that was performed on time on budget with no recordable safety incidents. That's the first major shutdown performed by Beach since the Lattice acquisition.

Our facility reliability helped the Beach to achieve first half production of 13 million barrels of oil equivalent with oil production on track to hit our initial guidance range of 8.7 to 9.2 million barrels for the year. I won’t steal too much of Morné’s thunder, but I am pleased to report we generated underlying EBITDA of $622 million in the first half and underlying net profit after tax of $274 million. The 2% decline in underlying impact is an excellent result given it includes the impact of the sale of 40% stake in the Otway Basin. On a pro forma basis, our first half underlying impact was 9% higher than the prior corresponding period. Our interim dividend of $0.01 per share is unchanged on the prior period as we continue to prioritize total shareholder returns through value-accretive investment.

Go to Slide 4, it outlines our safety performance. As we've said many times, safety is always our primary focus within Beach and it drives our behaviors at all levels across the business. From a safety performance perspective, there was an increase in minor injuries such as trips and sprains reported in the first half of FY 2020. As a result of the comprehensive review of common causal factors has been completed, an appropriate actions have been implemented. We continue to work closely with our workforce and our contractors to ensure all activities are completed safely. We've had another very good half year from an environmental performance and process safety perspective with only minor losses containment events being recorded. Total crude spilled is lower than last year and is comprised of a low number of minor spills.

Go to Slide 5. Our operational excellence program continues to deliver results as is evident in our field operating costs. It should continue to trend downwards in the first half of FY 2020 to now reach $9.10 per boe. As I mentioned earlier, the Kupe shutdown was completed on time, on budget and with no HSE incidents. That's an excellent outcome by the team. And importantly, facility reliability returned to pre-shutdown levels soon after restart. Our facilities achieved an average reliability of over 98% in the first half and we’re tightening to maintain or increase our reliability levels over the remainder of FY 2020.

Our operations team continues to work on optimizing our activities to minimize production interruptions. In the past few months our Victorian operations team completed the engineering and regulatory work required to shift some of our Otway gas plant shutdown activities to light during the calendar year that nets an overall reduction of 5 to 6 days and saves around $4 million. As you know, we have a target of $30 million reduction in direct controllable operating costs by the end of FY 2020 and we’re tracking really well reaching $28 million as sustainable annual cost savings by the end of the first half.

On Slide 6, before I hand over to Morné, I wanted to touch on our East Coast gas portfolio. This is an area as you know, there's considerable debate amongst the investors and analysts and in particular the subject of the recent reduction in spot prices and how that might impact Beach. I won't be able to answer all your questions on this subject because of confidentiality clauses under our gas contracts. However, what I can say is we look everyone else have seen an increase in the availability of low-priced spot gas over the past six months coinciding with a decline in spot LNG prices.

Most of this gas of course is available for sale in Queensland. So moving up the gas to southern markets that Beach operates requires transportation for the pipeline network. So this makes the question of how much gas Beach sells into that spot gas market. And the answer is very little. Almost all of Beach’s gas is contracted under multi-year gas sales agreements that have no pricing linkage to the spot market. In the first half of FY 2020, less than 1% of Beach’s East Coast gas sales are sold into the spot. Over the remainder of FY 2020 and through FY 2021, we expect spot sales to remain below 3% of our East Coast portfolio volumes. These contracted additional volumes in recent months including our equity share of BassGas volumes of the calendar 2020 and 2021 and 94% of Western Flank volumes over the same period.

As you know, we have a large number of gas sales agreements with Origin Energy associated with the assets we acquired as part of the Lattice acquisition more than two years ago. Some of these contracts have repricing process and the first of these associated with Victorian Otway is up for repricing from 1 July 2020. The repricing process with Origin in relation to these contracts has now commenced. As most of you would know, generically pricing events and repricing events in Australian domestic gas contracts prefer broadly to similar contracts in the same market. So I won't comment on individual contracts we have other than to state the obvious, they are typical Australian domestic gas contracts. As a reminder for the process, if both parties cannot agree on an outcome, then it moves to arbitration with the final price updated in this case to 1 July 2020 if the outcome occurs after that day.

I will now hand over to Morné to run through our financial results in some more detail.

Morné Engelbrecht

Thanks Matt. Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining us today. As Matt noted in his summary, we are very pleased with our financial performance in the first half of FY20, taking into account we sold a 40% stake in the Victorian Otway Basin in late FY19.

In the first half of FY20, Beach reported $900 million of sales revenue from sales volume of 13.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, which is 3% higher on a pro forma basis if we adjust for the Otway sale.

Our ongoing focus on operating margins saw Beach report, first half underlying EBITDA of $622 million and underlying NPAT of $274 million. First half EBITDA was positively impacted by approximately $25 million relating to the unwind Lattice GSA liabilities and we expect a similar contribution in the second half. This is a material step down from the prior corresponding period for the unwind of the GSA liabilities contributed almost $90 million to EBITDA. Operating cash inflows of $351 million was a strong outcome considering it included cash tax payments of $238 million.

Turning to Slide 9, this is a summary of the first half financial highlights compared with the first half of FY19. Key movements between the two periods was driven by the sale of 40% interest in Victorian Otway basin assets, partly offset by 4% increase in realized oil prices and a 6% increase in realized gas and ethane prices.

As Matt mentioned in his introduction, first half, underlying NPAT was up 9% on a pro forma basis. Our balance sheet remains in a very robust position with reported net cash position of $60 million at the end of the first half despite high investing activity and the material cash tax payment.

Furthermore, the board has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.01 per share fully franked.

Turning to Slide 10, this is a bridge from first half FY19 underlying NPAT of $279 million, the first half FY20 underlying NPAT of $274 million, although NPAT was broadly unchanged through a number of key differences between the periods.

Profits were impacted by the Otway sale, higher tolls and royalties associated with our Cooper Basin production and resulting higher tax. This was offset by lower net financing costs, thanks to the repayment of $0.5 billion of debt and lower depreciation.

Also wanted to highlight the financial impact from our adoption of AASB 16 from July, 01 of 2019 which cover now – how leases are treated in our financial statements. In a nutshell, the new standard, on an accounting change only with no cash flow impact. These payments which will Beach then relate to the leasing of drill rigs, offices and helicopters, are shifted from operating expenses, depreciation and interest expense.

Furthermore the balance sheet has grossed up, with the recognition of lease asset and liability of around a $100 million. There is also an associated positive EBITDA impact of $20 million and broadly offset an increase in DD&A of $20 million.

Further information relating to the impact of AASB 16 on our financials can be found on Slide 37 off this presentation.

Turning to Slide 11, this shows the movement in our net cash position in the first half of FY20. Operating cash flows, excluding tax was the biggest positive contributor in the first half of FY20 at $589 million. The biggest outflows related to our expanded investment program of $440 million, cash tax payments of $238 million.

Cash tax payment in the first half represents the finalization of FY19 tax payments as well as provisional payments for the first half of FY20 for both Australia and New Zealand. We closed the half year with $95 million in cash, net cash was $60 million and total liquidity of $510 million.

To summarize then on Slide 12, Beach’s balance sheet remains in a very strong position with $60 million net cash and access to over $500 million in liquidity. We believe a strong balance sheet is important for the company as we execute on our growth strategy. We believe this to ensure we can weather periods of heightened oil price volatility, as challenges such as the coronavirus adds further uncertainty to global economic growth.

Our net cash position combined with our gas business provides Beach with a natural hedge against this volatility. As we've said before, FY20 gas revenues will cover all of our forecast operating costs and we expect gas revenues will increase in the coming years as we target high production and benefits from increased exposure to market prices.

At Beach, we pride ourselves on a low cost operating model and the operational excellence program continues to deliver outstanding results with facility reliability above 98%. Our team continues to optimize our work programs to maximize facility uptime and reduce costs. Beach is a growth company and our priority for capital allocation remains growing total shareholder returns via value accretive growth investments.

We are undertaking significant organic reinvestment this year and higher retaining projects across our portfolio and we continue to screen new opportunities that meet our strict investment criteria, but now I’d like to hand back to Matt to run through guidance and the assets. Thanks Matt.

Matt Kay

Thanks. Morné. Before we update you in our growth projects, I want to run through our updated FY20 guidance beginning with a summary on Slide 14. On the production front, we've narrowed production guidance to 27 million to 28 million barrels of oil equivalent, and increased capital expenditure guidance to $875 million to $950 million.

I'll speak to both of these in more detail shortly. Underlying EBITDA guidance has been narrowed to $1.275 billion to $1.35 billion, partly impacted by the narrowing of production guidance but also impacted by a sharp reduction in Brent oil price assumptions for the second half of FY20.

Underlying EBITDA guidance is positively impacted by the unwinding of liabilities associated with our gas sales agreements to the tune of $50 million, unchanged from prior guidance. DD&A guidance has also been narrowed to $17 to $17.50 per Boe. Both EBITDA and DD&A are also impacted by the application of AASB 16 accounting standards.

Let's move to Slide 15. To make things easy for investors and those on the call, we’ve provided a bridge from first half to second half production. Before constant increase in second half production relative to the first driven by a number of factors. These include high sustained output from our Western Flank oil assets, contribution from our growth investments outside of the Cooper Basin, a reduced impact from planned maintenance. That is you don't have the mine to shut down in the second half and a new gas contract with the Alinta Energy at BassGas.

Overall, we're extremely pleased with the progress across our asset base. I've no doubt the natural question on your minds is why are we no longer expecting to hit the top end of our prior guidance and that can really be answered for two reasons.

One customer demand; as is standard in many gas contracts the customers have a degree of flexibility in any year in terms of the total volume of gas they can nominate. After a very strong year for gas demand in FY19, customer demand has been lower in FY20, likely driven by the availability of lower priced gas, primarily out of Queensland.

We expect our customers will continue to utilize contract flexibility as spot gas prices move around. But our contracts are underpinned by take-or-pay obligations and ensure most of our gas available for sale is sold every year.

Secondly, Black Watch timing, same rig that is drilling the Black Watch development well in Victoria was used to drill the Haselgrove-4 and Dombey-1 wells. Duration of those wells was longer than anticipated. We had to deal with strong winds with the rig when we arrived in Victoria and we elected to undertake some rig maintenance resulting in the rig spudding Black Watch around two months later than originally anticipated. And fortunately that means that Black Watch following maintenance has actually performed well. So, the timing of first gas from Black Watch is moved from what we'd expected in March 2020 quarter to now being the June quarter.

We move to Slide 16, I'm pleased to report that Beach Energy board has approved a further increase in investment to support and accelerate our growth activities. As I mentioned earlier, drilling success creates more opportunities and that creates the need to reinvest in our business. And these include an increase in Western Flank infrastructure investment following the success of the recent development and appraisal drilling activities, contracting the Easternwell 106 rig to drill two additional Haselgrove appraisal Wells following our success at Dombey.

Long lead items associated with the plant Perth Basin drilling campaign in FY21 following the success at Beharra Springs Deep, Potentially significant Tawhaki exploration well currently drilling in New Zealand and the higher spend relative to basin joint venture primarily to support the success of higher Western Flank liquids all aimed through Port Bonython.

And as mentioned a moment ago, duration of the Haselgrove-4 and Dombey-1 wells in the SA Otway were longer than initially forecast resulting in a minor cost overrun. Overall, we now expect to invest between $875 million and $950 million in FY20. Almost 84% of the spend is directed at growth investment and more than $500 million is directed towards bringing new gas supplies to the East Coast gas market.

Turning to Slide 17. The key focus for beach in the first half of this year is to continue our appraisal of the Western Flank, increased oil outputs for the application of horizontal drilling technology and remove infrastructure bottlenecks. In addition, we’ve been preparing for further exploration drilling. As we’ve reported in our quarter release, a development and appraisal drilling program has once again, delivered some outstanding wells.

On the production front, first half Western Flank oil output increased by 44% on a prior period to reach 3.4 million barrels. We set the bar high internally to reach this level of production and the team is delivered. The chart on the bottom right of the slide shows how we’ve doubled oil production from our operator permits over the past 18 months, and we’re now in excess of 22,000 barrels a day.

Overall, we drilled 46 wells at a 72% success rate. We’re not concerned by the slightly reduced success rate here as we made a deliberate decision to get more aggressive with a step-out of price wells to find the field limits. This means we can now move to harvest mode on our fields more rapidly rather than having to invest more in rounds of appraisal drilling. Our appraisal campaign has identified new development well locations, meaning we can move to optimize oil extraction from our fields.

On Slide 18, and now, we talk a lot about Bauer, and the field demands our attention, it just continues to deliver. In the first half of FY 2020, we completed a second round of appraisal drilling. The map on the left is at the top of McKinlay structure in field limit before and after the most recent appraisal drilling. What this shows is an extension of the field limit in the northern and southern parts of the field.

So, what does this mean? It means the – more there is more structure with all potential that needs to be drained. It also means that the structural extend to the Bauer field is still not fully known, and that’s a good problem to have. So, we need a third phase of appraisal drilling to further understand that structural extent of the Bauer Field. The planning for this in the third phase in early FY 2021. In the first half of FY 2020, we drilled seven horizontal wells in the Bauer field. We’ve discussed the benefits of horizontal wells over vertical wells before; we’ve had some standout results today.

One well I want to point out is the Bauer-39 well, labeled on the map. This well was drilled from west to east and continued drilling while it remained in reservoir. In other words, the horizontal development well also had an appraisal component to it. It’s fair to say the lateral section was drilled much further than we’d expected. Drilling over 1,500 meters with McKinlay reservoir with 90% high lifting the southeast portion of the field. The well has been on free flow, and we anticipate 30-day initial production rate of over 2,000 barrels of oil a day on pump when it’s converted in coming ways.

Turning to Slide 19. This slide outlines our planned focus areas for the remainder of FY 2020. one of the two rigs we have operating – operating in the Western Flank will be dedicated to exploration enterprise with drilling, including two exploration wells, Sellicks South and Glenelg North towards the end of the financial year. It’s good to be back drilling Western Flank oil exploration wells and we expect to drill a number of additional prospects in FY 2021 and beyond.

Our other rig will be dedicated to development drilling to maximize that oil production from Ex-PEL 91 and Ex-PEL 92 as long as possible. This will see 10 Bauer lateral wells drilled in the second half. As we outlined earlier to support our higher fluid volumes, we’ll invest a further $30 million into more artificial lift and surface infrastructure.

Turning to Slide 20, which outlines our Western Flank gas business. Operationally, we’ve had a very solid first half, with production up 8% on the prior corresponding period. As you know, we produce Wherry liquids rich gas from the Western Flank fields. So, we remain focused on optimizing liquids production through the Middleton gas processing facility. In fact, our average liquids content is 50 bbl/MMscf that added stuff from the Lowry wells, and we’ve tried in during the first half of FY 2020. We have a number of development enterprise wells we can drill in Ex-PEL 106 as well as five planned exploration wells in Ex-PEL 107. Our aim is to keep the Middleton facility full for longer or optimizing liquids production, and evaluate the potential expansion subject to exploration enterprise results.

Turning to Slide 21. Cooper Basin joint venture is at a very strong year with a drilling with Beach participating in 53 wells at a 92% success rate. The joint venture enjoyed some really encouraging exploration success in Southwest Queensland in the first half. The recent well Leghorn-1 recently came online at 12 million standard cubic feet of gas per day on a 30% charge.

As we’ve mentioned in our guidance section, operator Santos has outlined plans to increase maintenance costs, which is largely directed at Port Bonython in the high liquids sales we have out of the Cooper, particularly from the Western Flank. We’re a big believer in the oil potential in this joint venture acreage and I’m pleased to say that the venture is planning to do after 29 oil wells in the second half of FY 2020.

Slide 22, over in the West, it’s been a very exciting and busy first half of the use of age. At Waitsia, we reached FID as you know, the Stage 1 expansion, which will increase output from 10 TJs a day to 20 TJs a day when it’s completed in early FY 2021. As a reminder, it also remains we’ll be fully connected to the Dampier to Bunbury pipeline from early FY 2021. We know that you’ve been very patient waiting for news on Waitsia Stage 2.

We’re also obviously aware there’s been a lot of speculation in the press, surrounding potential commercialized outcomes for Waitsia, and I do risk disappointing you today when I say, I’m not going to be discussing commercialization plans until we have some agreements in place for development counterparties. However, I’ll try out the outline again, you only get to sell the best ones and we have been patient ensuring that we maximize value for our shareholders. Now, say again, all options are on the table.

As commercialization discussions continue, we haven’t been sitting still as FEED activities and the EPC tender process now complete. All this is predicated on the joint venture and by our operator Mitsui reaching FID. We continue to target FID on Stage 2 at the end of FY 2020.

Turning to Slide 23. You probably know by now, the Kingia Formation is turning out to be a very prolific play in the Perth Basin. Today, it’s been three valid tests of the continued formation in the basin, running it at 100% success rate. In the first half of FY 2020, we drilled Beharra Springs Deep exploration well that flow tested it up to 46 million standard cubic feet of gas per day over 225-minute interval on achieving constraint test. To put that in context, the reservoir potentially, is similar to that that we’ve seen at Waitsia-3 and Waitsia-4 that flow to higher rates on test with the logic on achievements.

As you’ve heard earlier, we’ve moved quickly to secure a rig to drill additional follow-up exploration and appraisal wells subject to JV approval. We commenced the acquisition of the Trieste 3D seismic survey, which is designed to high-grade some exploration targets in future drilling. We planned to have interpretations ready in the first half of FY 2021. Joint venture is considering further seismic acquisition in the future to ensure most of our acreage is covered by high-quality 3D.

Slide 24, moving back to the East. We’ve talked about Black Watch, a drilling is underway and we’ve already reached the 5,500 meter mark. The plans total measured depth of 7,200 meters. The rig drilling Black Watch will move to the Enterprise exploration well after Black Watch is complete and drilling should be underway in the June 2020 quarter.

The Ocean Onyx semi-sub is scheduled to arrive in Victoria in March; it’s nine-well campaign. We’ll begin with the Artisan exploration well, which will be drilled ahead of our Geographe/Thylacine development wells. As we outlined that our site visit in September last year, these are the first wells to be drilled in our Victorian acreage for more than five years. Our goal is to refill the Otway gas plants with full capacity, the lowest unit technical cost of gas and keep it full for as long as possible. So, the journey is now well and truly underway.

On Slide 25, we summarize the results from the Dombey-1 well in the South Australian Otway Basin. More work needs to be done to determine the field size and commerciality. So, we’re considering the 3D seismic over the area. As we touched on earlier, we’ve secured a rig to return to the Haselgrove field shortly to complete testing on Haselgrove-4 well and drill the further appraisal well. I’m very pleased to announce that the new 10-terajoule-a-day Katnook gas plant is now officially up and running. its first gas sales achieved from the facility this week. Gas processing facility was partly funded by federal backgrounds and as a new source of gas supply to the local community.

If you jump to slide 26, touching our progress in the Bass Basin, the recent wireline program, adding around 19 million standard cubic feet of gas per day. Meanwhile, progress continues on the Trefoil concept select and planning is underway to acquire 3D seismic over the nearby gas discoveries.

On slide 27, another really good six months operationally in New Zealand holidays offset a number of times in the Kupe shutdown and the subsequent fast went up to pre-shutdown levels thereafter. the joint venture has approved a re-perforation opportunity, which is successful, should increase output ahead of completion of the compression project currently underway.

and last but not least, on slide 28 and Slide 29, touching on Frontier exploration program. As we announced in December, Beach found into the high impact of Tawhaki exploration well in the Great South Basin in New Zealand. for approximately $25 million investment, Beach has a 30% interest in the world, which is handling a 470 square kilometer and drill exploration prospect. drilling commenced in January and we anticipate a result before the end of the month. around 12 months’ time, we expect to be back in New Zealand drilling the Wherry prospect, which is – operator, planning is going well.

On slide 29, we see the Ironbark prospect, which is on track to commence drilling by operator BP towards the end of this calendar 2020. It is very large and drilled structure, sits out in the back of gas field supplying the Northwest Shelf that targets the same reservoirs as well as the production at Gorgon.

So, over the 19 months, Beach is participating in three high impact exploration wells. If you look at slide 30, you’ll see a summary of our current planned rig activity over the next 18 months, showing an increasing level of rig activity outside of the Cooper Basin. In short, it’s an exciting time to be at Beach.

Slide 31 shows the updated drill counts that we expect to complete in FY 2020, which is largely unchanged from FY guidance. All up, we expect to participate in around 191 wells this year including nine outside of the Cooper.

So, you’ve seen a lot of slides. Let’s close out on slide 32, today’s key takeaways. The eight messages I want to leave you with are: one, business is in excellent shape and we are executing very well in our growth program; two, from an operational perspective, the operating our SA, it’s at target reliability levels and completing on might do shutdown activities such as Kupe, on time and on budget and safety; three, we had a very busy six months for the drill bit completing 105 wells and 83% success rate; four, we’ve had success on the exploration and appraisal front at Bauer, Beharra Springs field and Dombey, and we’re moving quickly to follow-up on all three results; five, the forecast, high production levels in the second half of FY 2020. As we start to see contribution from ad growth activities in our asset base; six, we were in for a very busy 12 months with a drill bit, as we moved to drill important wells in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand; seven, Waitsia Stage 2 is make good progress and we continue to target a final investment decision by the end of this financial year. A strong balance sheet position combined with stable cash flows from our gas business, give us confidence to increase investment, to support and accelerate our growth.

So that marks the end of today’s presentation and I’d love to open up the lines now for Q&A. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]

James Byrne

Good morning, Matt. And my first question is around the risk Western Flank infrastructure investment. I think the market and certainly, as that the city contributed volume growth with the successful appraisal drilling, but perhaps it’s been a bit blindsided by the associated step-up in CapEx to handle the additional fluids.

The I/O, IRR that are being quoted to the market in the past were very high and I’m wondering whether they in fact included that cap CapEx or not. And I also wondered about whether you your message is effectively to the market of strong free cash flow generation in future years. So, why did you choose to not disclose for the market the price tag associated with success like this and can I perhaps afford you the opportunity now to disclose any further CapEx increases associated with similar successes in the near future?

Matt Kay

Yes, sure. And I’m happy to answer the question. Look up the thing, the answer here is, we’ve had a very successful period on the Western flank and it does continue to surprise us on the upside. I think if you look at the chart that we showed where we’ve literally doubled production in the Western flank in the last 18 months, that’s a really strong outcome for us. What that naturally drives though is further investment, both from a subsurface perspective and a surface perspective to maintain that production and obviously evacuated out to market.

So yes, there was more CapEx than we had initially, expected that’s kind of the fact that we’re actually getting better results as well than we initially expected. So, it’s success creating more CapEx if you like. in terms of the rates of return, the rates of return are so high here and when we’re talking in the hundreds of percent that that additional $30 million of capital really doesn’t make at the internet whatsoever, frankly. So, these are still incredibly high returning assets and the answer is they’re really easy investment decisions for us, because they are high returning and it is growing the business in a way that we couldn’t find anywhere else in the world frankly.

James Byrne

Got it. All right. Look, perhaps, I’m nitpicking here, but I know the drilling cost and schedule overruns in Victoria and the associated Black Watch delay, I can say that small in dollar terms in the context of the overall CapEx budget. But nonetheless, I would have thought they were relatively straightforward wells to have drills. My question here is just trying to understand from you what controls you have in place to ensure that the organizational capacity exists to execute on what’s effectively record CapEx program and particularly, in the context of the upcoming offshore drilling. Do you think that investors should be quite comfortable with your ability to execute?

Matt Kay

It’s a good question. I think investors should be very comfortable, and we have said and we explained it in some detail with site visit to the Otway that we now have all the seats full in terms of the capability and capacity that we need to execute our capital program and investors, who intended – attended that session, got a chance to meet a number of those individuals. So, we’re very comfortable with the team. the issues around the drilling cost overruns, obviously, we had success with company that creates an extended period for us. When we took the rig across to Victoria, we had very high wind period. So, we lost just over a week in terms of our winds, we’ve also had sidetracks on those wells that we’ve been performing in the South Australian Otway and Dombey as well. So that extends the period of time that we were drilling. And I would say obviously, we’d like watch that is a very large world, it’s a 7,000 meter world. So, what we wanted to make sure was that rig was absolutely ready from a maintenance perspective is not bad just probably a little bit more maintenance than we’d expected, we're pleased, we’ve done it, because since that rig has been drilling it’s performed very well.

James Byrne

Got it. Okay. Last question from me just in terms of the gas in Victoria, let’s suppose that volumes disappoint or you didn’t have success with the drill bit at Enterprise or Artisan, I was hoping you could help us understand, at what point your revenues aren’t going to cover the high fixed costs there at your infrastructure. I don’t necessarily expect you to indulge me in what your provisions assume in terms of abandonment timing, but just helping us understand the risk there that if there was disappointment, at what point, does it no longer make sense to keep that plan operating?

Matt Kay

Jim, we’re a very, very long way from that type of discussion and decision, frankly, where I’m all off of it. So obviously, we have a large campaign coming up with an 11-well program. The vast majority of those wells are development wells, which means they’re relatively low risk, I said low risk – not no risk, they’re relatively low risk wells. The exploration wells are relatively low risk for exploration, obviously, again, not no risk, but low risk. So, we are very comfortable with our program there. I’d also flag that we have told the market that the vast majority of our CapEx this year is targeting more than 50% rate of return that obviously includes the Otway CapEx. So, it’s certainly a long, long, long way from being marginal. So at the moment, we’re very comfortable with the program we have the amount of gas we think we’re expecting to get. So, we’re certainly not in a wind down position on why not even close.

James Byrne

Great. All right. They’re very good answers. Thanks, Matt. Appreciate it.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Wilson from Royal Bank of Canada. Please go ahead.

Ben Wilson

Again, hi Matt. I just had a couple of questions about your Tawhaki well in New Zealand, a good pronunciation by the way.

Matt Kay

Yes.

Ben Wilson

One on are you going to put target size of pre-drill estimates on it or see your JV or your operator as mentioned, you have some very big numbers overall on the block, but just not sure about this prospect specifically. And secondly, is there anything you’ve seen that gives you comfort that it might be liquids rather than gas, which is more prone in the area. And lastly, I just saw, I guess, the snafu on the BOP whether that’s factored into your cost estimates for the well yet?

Matt Kay

Yes, sure. Look, I am happy to answer all three. So look this is a basin that we’ve known for a long time Tawhaki we’ve been looking at for around nine months, so we understand it reasonably well. No, we’re not going to give you a pre-drill volume metrics, but I think when we say that the mapped closure is 470 square kilometers, that’s fairly an indication that this is a potentially very, very large opportunity.

We think it’s probably more liquids prone but obviously we’ll tell us that we’re not that far away in terms of the two that we had on the rig. So they test blowout preventers and the blowout preventers’ trips, that’s good to know that they work, but there’s no risk whatsoever at the time to any of the individuals on the rig and there was absolutely no risk to the environment as well. So it’s good to know that the BOPs work, albeit, we prefer they didn’t trip. That will probably and this is ballpark numbers cost us in the order of an extra circa $3 million I suspect at the end of the day, but it’s still early days, we’re still waiting through that.

Ben Wilson

Okay. That’s great. And just lastly, does the gas discovery represent a failure or given it’s the scale of the closure you’re thinking is the potential of this gas?

Matt Kay

Even the size of the closure would be happy with any discovery.

Ben Wilson

Okay. That’s great. Good luck. Thanks, Matt.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Mark Samter

Close, that must be my brother. I’ve got three questions if I can. First one on the $20 million of extra maintenance spend that has surprised you guys, at least it seems from Santos as operator, I mean Santos have been definitive for the last couple of years. Maybe they’ve issued this guidance twice in the last two months, but they are spending US$300 million in the Cooper Basin. Actually, to be honest, when you look at their numbers I get these things aren’t perfectly linear in the last two quarters, first half 2020 for you, they spend about 65% of that full year number. So I’m just curious why this numbers come as a surprise to you. Should the inference be that you would be assuming less than Santos’ guidance that they’ve been giving at some stage?

Matt Kay

Look Mark, I wouldn’t call it necessarily a surprise. The issue is the differential in timing between us being on a financial year and Santos being on a calendar year. So that means the timing that we received their budget process is obviously different to the timing of our budget process and obviously our market guidance comes out of our budget process. So this is new definition that we’ve had through the Santos budgeting process. We support the spend and frankly, as we mentioned, a lot of it is driven around Port Bonython of the fact is we’ve been so successful in terms of not only out of the basin, but particularly the Western Flank of how much oil we’re delivering, so that means we need more maintenance particularly at Port Bonython.

Mark Samter

Just for Santos – I do mean Santos told us numerous times in the last couple of years, they’ve spent $300 million a year for the next five years. That’s not – I’m just trying to understand have you had been assuming previously lower?

Matt Kay

So our guidance comes out of the definitive budget process, which it has to exist the budget process, which leads to joint venture approvals and obviously then leads to the AFE process.

Mark Samter

Okay. I guess I’m moving on to guidance that you’ve given historically I noticed there’s not the free cash flow guidance charts in this presentation anymore. When we think about FY 2021, obviously it got Otway maintenance in there, maybe some Otway drillings drifted into that too. I know you’re not going to say much on the Lattice reopener or obviously you need to talk about risk of it going to arbitration as well, but I mean unequivocally Victorian process have – contract process have come off since you gave that guidance. Under the same macro assumptions, do you still wanted to stand by your $300 million free cash flow guidance for FY 2021?

Matt Kay

We’ll come out with an update on our five year outlook in August in a more definitive way. I wouldn’t agree with you in relation to the Victorian gas processing perspective. There is a strong differential between spot pricing and term contracts in terms of delivery tenure and delivery locations. I certainly wouldn’t agree in terms of softening on longer-term contracts. So that process…

Mark Samter

Do you – sorry, I interrupted you, but you put up in the last couple of presentations, the average $9.71 payout you obviously quoted historically, you don’t think contract prices have come off at all? Because I guess I mean everything I hear certainly – I completely agree that spots not the same as contract, but it’s the only thing I’ve heard. So just do you think contract pricing have softened?

Matt Kay

Yes. So we don’t quote a specific number. What we do is point to the ranges that the ACCC uses. And as I’ve said many times, we don’t use those numbers in terms of our future guidance. We use bottom ends of ranges when there are ranges in the market. So that’s what we’ve guided towards previously.

Mark Samter

Okay. I mean just sort of one more on the free cash flow guidance number for FY 2020. Obviously, by the time we get the result they’d have already happened, we’ve obviously got the extra CapEx. Has there been any changes in your guide’s view the operating cash flow that previously underpinned the FY 2020 free cash flow guidance, which should be effectively just lop the extra CapEx of that number?

Matt Kay

I think the issue at the moment is any – obviously cash flow guidance is dependent upon many factors. It’s going to be dependent upon what happens with oil price, which we’ve seen come off pretty rapidly as a result of the coronavirus.

Mark Samter

On guidance, not changing Matt, because I think you provided the guidance on a set of macro assumptions – same assumptions.

Matt Kay

So what would we give to the market is what the numbers are the way using in our guidance. What actually we’ll eventuate over the course is obviously there’s many metrics that will impact. Coronavirus, obviously, wasn’t in our forecast. So there will be an impact around oil pricing depending on how plants perform going forward. So what we do is we disclose to the market, what numbers we’ve used to come up with those guidance numbers. It’s obviously then up to others to determine what they think the actual numbers will be. And there’s obviously many changing pivotal points.

Mark Samter

Yes. So we won’t go into – I was asking for – if it stood under the same assumptions, but we’ll move on then. Just last question if I can. You spoke about a lot of customer nominations this year as we look and think about that price right now. Obviously customer nomination is the lead that your buyer has to pull. Can you give us a step for this year how close to the maximum downward nominations they can make? But if it’s a much more flexed for them to nominate lower – I guess if they’re not happy with the pricing outcome or?

Matt Kay

Unfortunately as you know, Mark, I can’t disclose the details of the sales contracts and if I was to do that, I’d be disclosing the details within the contracts, so unfortunately I can’t.

Mark Samter

Okay. Thanks.

Adam Martin

Morning, Matt. Morné just back on the sort of CapEx question, obviously this has increased. How much of that CapEx is timing? So how much of that impact the 2021 CapEx numbers that you’ve put out there previously? And also, what extra do you get if any on that five-year forecast in regards to production of EBITDA?

Morné Engelbrecht

Morning, it’s a good question. Majority of it is incremental and it’s because of the success that we’ve had. So if you recall our five-year planning assumptions, we didn’t assume any exploration success other than risk volumes out of the Cooper and also out of the Otway. So therefore, the discovery that we’ve had in the Perth Basin and the discovery that we’ve had in the SA Otway is incremental, it’s a great news outcome. Tawhaki is obviously incremental as well. And the bulk of the Western Flank and therefore associated Port Bonython CapEx is incremental. Obviously, what you’re getting from that is we’re getting more volumes through the Western Flank, which as I said earlier, were incredibly high retaining volumes, so that’ll pay out very quickly.

Adam Martin

So we should see higher production come through in August, is that the right way to think about?

Matt Kay

Yes, correct. So I don’t want to state the exact volumes and numbers. So, obviously, we’re working through a five-year learning process right now, but what I am saying is the benefit of some of that additional spend is come from new discoveries that were not in the previous five-year outlook. So, yes, there’ll be benefits coming from those new discoveries.

Adam Martin

Okay. That’s good. Second question just on costs, if I look at your Slide 5, the costs, sort of momentum seems to be slowing a bit. Those costs obviously exclude various things. If I just look at your accounts, costs are actually up a bit based on sort of how you’re working on a per boe basis. But what’s your sort of sense in terms of where you actually are on the cost out phase? Is it sort of coming to an end? Can you just give us a bit of insight there, please?

Morné Engelbrecht

Thanks, Adam. I will take that one. That’s from an overall field operating cost point of view. Obviously on that slide you see the great outcome from the underlying operational work that the guys have doing in terms of reducing the cost there. From an overall perspective, you see that what’s playing in there is the overall product mix. So you’ve got more oil, obviously going from the Western Flank and with that it carries more tolls and tariffs that came with that, and obviously that comes with high revenue and then high margin volumes as well. So I suppose although you see an uptick in the overall costs they relate to driving higher margins and higher cash from those volumes as well.

Adam Martin

Okay, that’s good. And then final question probably back for Matt, just regarding this Origin re-pricing. Obviously global gas prices are low, domestic price has been high. It’s starting to come down. When are we going to get a sense of when that’s actually concluded by and when we’ll be able to actually sort of see what price comes through the portfolio in terms of quarterlies or whatever else?

Matt Kay

Yes. It's a good question. Obviously, global prices don't directly impact the reopen nor the spot prices, as I mentioned earlier, but I can't give you too much details on it. What I can tell you is the ball has started rolling. If we were to go through an arbitration process, I suspect, ballpark, that would be more than six months to undertake. And the result then gets backdated to the required date in the contract. So we'll keep the market updated at material change points. We're not intending to do every dance move. But obviously when it's material, we'll keep the market informed.

Adam Martin

All right, perfect. That's all for my thanks.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Saul Kavonic

Hi, gents, three questions if I may. I’m sorry if I'm repeating earlier questions. So just a bit more clarity, on the increase in CapEx we saw, and I'm talking specifically about Western Flank Cooper Basin numbers, just to reiterate is this going to result in an increase in production beyond the original – the five-year target that you set last year? Or is this incremental CapEx just going to be there to meet the same target?

Matt Kay

Yes. So I thing, obviously we will guide properly to revising the five-year outlook. We're working through our five-year plan right now. What I can say is from a general point of view, the performance of the Western Flank drilling this year has exceeded their expectations. So we now have to work through what that means for reserves, and we've got to work through what it means for production. So I can't guide too much until we've done all the work. But at the moment, what I'm saying is there are positive outcomes. And as I've said earlier, these are relatively modest numbers compared to the top three returns we're getting off of the Western Flank.

Saul Kavonic

All right, thanks. On the production guidance being the 27 million to 28 million barrels, now that's obviously now – I just checked that that's after deferring the Otway maintenance into the next financial year. So me, just on some rough numbers I do, on a pro forma basis that suggests that guidance would be 26.5 million to 27.5 million. Why is it – I mean, my question is, why is it so low? You've a couple of months delay at Black Watch and lower customer nominations. Would those – was that something not originally considered within the original guidance range?

Matt Kay

Yes, I think that the main issue is around – the two areas we've pointed to is: One is the delay at Black Watch. The other area that we've pointed to is nominations. So they are the two key drivers. I think your numbers might seem a bit high on the other adjustment. But if you want to take that offline with Nik, I think he can probably give you a bit more discussion on that.

Saul Kavonic

Yes. Sure, thanks. And just lastly, moving to the Perth Basin, we've always had the really good Beharra Springs results. Can you just perhaps outline what the drivers are for spending additional exploration CapEx there in the near term? Just given the amount of reserves you've already got at Waitsia and the time there still is to go there and developing that, what's the driver of doing that CapEx spend now as opposed to waiting for a few years?

Matt Kay

I think you'd only do that CapEx spend, so if you are very confident of commercialization in the basin, and we're very confident of commercialization of our gas in the basin.

Saul Kavonic

Perfect. Thanks Matt. That's it for me.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

James Redfern

Yes. Hi Matt, James here. Just two questions for me, please. Just going back to the Tawhaki well in New Zealand. It's a high-impact well. So just wondering what your internal probability of success is for that well. Are we talking about getting a one-in- five probability of success? And I've just got one more on Waitsia after that, please.

Matt Kay

Yes. I'm going to talk rough-hewn and try not to get kicked under the table by the Head of Exploration sitting next to me. I think we've been pretty clear in the market that we're not a company that targets 1 in 10, 1 in 15 wells, that we prefer 1 in 4 wells or better. So you can expect that's in that sort of range. Obviously, what that means is there is more likelihood that we'd rather not. So this is exploration. So we've got to be realistic. But it's an incredibly large structure. So that's what's driven us towards at this point. And we know the basin well enough, as we've done there nine months of work on this opportunity, Tawhaki.

James Redfern

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just on Waitsia stage 2. I understand you made the comment that you can't provide a lot of detail at the moment. Can you just – just in terms of what's been publicly announced, just if you could please remind me. So we're talking about a potential project of between 100 and 250 TJs a day. And I guess, the size of the facility or the project will depend on how much gas you can sell at appropriate prices. Is that correct? So we're still talking that wide range there, depending on the end market demand, is that right?

Matt Kay

Yes, correct. So that's what we've done all of our engineering studies on and progress towards. So we're ready to move very quickly once we hit green light point to FID. And the other point I'd obviously note is at Phase 1 expansion includes interconnection to the Dampier to Bunbury natural gas pipeline, which is important.

James Redfern

And so I guess what we're really waiting on is for Beach to announce some binding or, I guess, heads of agreement – gas sales agreements for possibly 200, 250 a day. And then that will sort of be a segue into the FID for 250 a day. And I guess, the only market – the only customer you could take there would be potentially the Northwest Shelf, if they were happy to buy your gas and then send it off shores LNG. Would that be fair?

Matt Kay

Yes. So as I said, we'll disclose more once we're at minding points in any discussions that we're currently having, and we're having multiple discussions.

James Redfern

Okay. That very good. Again, thank you. That’s all.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Daniel Butcher

Hi guys. [Indiscernible] on that one. Just curious on the Cooper Basin CapEx, especially the $30 million in the Western Flank. I know you answer the question on this before. But is some of that cost increase for water handling attributed to higher water cut on the existing production base. If you maybe remind us about what the water cut is in the sort of existing fields and where it's training to at the moment?

Geoff Barker

Yes, it’s Geoff Barker here. Basically we're currently running at about 90% water cut overall in the Western Flank. So we're not seeing any change in that trend. What we're seeing is better-than-expected success from the drilling results that we've had that have required additional infrastructure to handle the production. So it's a good news story and relatively speaking, compared to the total investment that's being made in the Western Flank, those expansion costs – the facilities expansion costs are very minor.

Daniel Butcher

And does your modeling anticipate a much larger increase in that – in the near term or medium term in terms of water handling?

Geoff Barker

No. Basically we are in an area with strong water drive fields. So the baseline production will continue to have an increasing water cut. But we’re replacing that with new low water cut wells all the time. That's the objective of the drilling program.

Daniel Butcher

Okay, thanks. And just finally most of my questions were asked, but just on Black Watch obviously has a significant impact on your guidance. I'm wondering if you could disclose what sort of initial production rate you're assuming in your guidance for that well.

Matt Kay

No, we haven't disclosed the initial rights to the market, but I think you can probably at calculate from the amount of periods we've talked about.

Daniel Butcher

Right, yes. And maybe a final question, just on – you've obviously got a lot of organic opportunities on your plate. If oil stays at 55 rather than recovering to sort of 60, 65, does that put a – is that sort of take M&A off the cards for the near term? Or are you still open to that, given your cash flow impact of where oil prices are right now?

Matt Kay

I think what we'd flag is we're a highly robust company given the amount of gas business that we have in our portfolio now. So our gas business, as we've mentioned previously covers the totality of our operating cost as a business. So we're highly robust with the high rates of return on all of our assets, including our gas assets. So that means we're able to spend. It also means if the right opportunities arise, we're able to take a good look at them, particularly when we're sitting net cash today. So volatility is something that we're comfortable with because we've got a business that can handle it really well.

Daniel Butcher

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Matt Kay

Thank you.

Matt Kay

I think that closes us out, so I appreciate everyone's time and obviously please feel free to follow-up with Nik and the team in relation to any further questions you have, and for those that we're going to see on the road in the next couple of days, look forward to catching up. Thank you.

