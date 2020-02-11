The Bond View: U.S. Market Still Accumulating Foreign Money, Keeping Longer-Term Rates Low

The strength observed in the value of the U.S. dollar is another piece of evidence that this is the case.

Right now, the economic conditions in the United States are such that policymakers will not have much to do in the near future and these interest rates will remain low.

The yield on longer-term U.S. government bonds continues to remain around near-term lows and the indication is that foreign "risk averse" monies continue to flow to the U.S.

I don't expect longer-term interest rates to be rising much, if at all, in the near future. One of the major reasons for this is that foreign money is still flowing into the United States and keeping yields low.

The yield on the 10-year U.S.Treasury note settled at 1.578 percent on Friday and was trading in around 1.550 percent during the day on Monday.

Sam Goldfarb writes in the Wall Street Journal: “The European outlook is not great, the global growth outlook is not great, and you’ve got fears about the coronavirus.”

That is, there is a lot of uncertainty in the world and, as a result, risk-averse money is still fleeing these questionable situations and flowing to the United States.

This is not a new condition, for I wrote in January about the movement to safety that was taking place in the world.

At that time, January 22, I wrote,

U.S. government bond yields fell toward the bottom of their recent range Tuesday, highlighting a search for safer assets amid worries about a deadly virus outbreak in China.”

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPs) was right around zero at that earlier date.

On Friday, the 10-year TIPs closed at a negative 0.10 percent, or, a negative 10 basis points.

What seems to have changed over this period is the inflationary expectations that are built into the bond yields.

On January 22, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year nominal yield were 1.73 percent.

On Friday, February 7, these expectations were 10 percent, about 10 basis points lower than at the earlier date.

Overall, the nominal yield on Friday, January 22, was 1.778, or about twenty basis points above the current yield.

The interpretation one can give to these estimates is that, first, foreign money continues to flow into the United States and that is the reason why the yield on the 10-year TIPs is 10 basis points lower now than at the earlier date.

Second, the “outlook” for the global economy is weaker and that is why the expectations for future inflation have dropped by about 10 basis points.

Bottom line: the U.S. economy seems to be doing alright, perhaps even better than the published statistics show; and, as a sign of confidence in the U.S. situation, the value of the U.S. dollar has been steadily increasing. The latter also shows investor confidence that inflation is not seen as a near-term problem in the United States.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve seems pretty confident that it is in the right place and doesn’t see anymore rate increases coming this year.

Any one, or all, of these assumptions could prove to be wrong. If so, bets are off.

For now, the United States continues to be one of the major “safe havens” in the world for investors that seem a little shy about all the uncertainty that exists. So, the international financial community continues to support the position and execution of United States' economic policy.

This would seem to suggest that longer-term interest will not be rising by much, if at all, in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.