EUR/USD Likely To Find Short-Term Support

The excessive bearishness may be driven by both market trends and carry traders (speculators). A risk-off move globally, such as in the equity market, could precipitate the unwinding of certain carry trades (including the short-EUR/USD trade), sending the euro higher in the short term.

The bond market is pricing in a higher (though admittedly still negative) interest rate differential; yet, FX prices have diverged, and hence, this opens up a long EUR/USD opportunity.

The EUR/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the U.S. dollar, has fallen sharply recently. In my last article published at the end of 2019 (on December 31), I anticipated that the euro would fall as a result of end-of-year rebalancing which favored flows back into euros from the United States due to the outperformance of U.S. equities relative to European equities.

This downside did occur, however few traders likely anticipated such a prolonged drop; from the height marked by the vertical line at year end (when the euro traded above 1.12), the euro is now trading around the 1.09 level. This coincides with prior lows found in late September and early October of 2019 (where a low of about 1.0880 was found on October 1, 2019).

The opposite is now likely to occur. It is important to remember that the euro is now often used as a funding currency owing to the negative interest rates as set by the European Central Bank (the deposit facility rate remains in negative territory at -0.50%, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve's target range of +1.50 to 1.75%). When the euro sells off too steeply, the likelihood of a rise increases.

With EUR/USD now trading at contemporary lows, the probability is now high that a risk-off move in global markets could exacerbate moves in funding currencies. The coronavirus remains one threat, as I discussed recently in light of G10 FX. However, the source of (or reason for) any risk-off move is not the issue; what is most relevant is the market dynamic. Carry trades (i.e., those who are short euros in terms of U.S. dollars, whether to pocket the interest rate differential on a leveraged basis and/or invest in higher-yielding assets in the United States, or similar) could unwind sharply. This could send the euro substantially higher.

It is worth noting that data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (the CFTC) weekly Commitments of Traders (or COT) report show that speculators continue to hold net-short positions on the euro. This places further weight on our long euro position in the near term; this short positioning runs the risk of being exposed, and upside in the pair could see many of these trades unwind.

We have seen this happen before. The EUR/USD tends to rise and fall quite systematically, as you can see in the chart below. The pair tends to find short-term support at recent lows, and hence, we should remain open to this in the near term (independent of any longer-term forecasts).

One of the largest Japanese financial services firms, Mizuho Bank, publishes short-term reports from its Derivatives & Forex Department. The bank provides useful ranges which help us frame price from an institutional perspective. The most recent report for February 2020 suggests that a range of $1.09-1.12 is to be expected (as shown below). If we apply this range to the chart for February, even the midpoint of 1.1050 represents significant upside as a target price (taking a "long" perspective) with fairly low risk (the pair is unlikely to trade to, say, 1.0850 in the near term).

At the very least, we should anticipate the 1.10 level trading in the near future.

We should also consider interest rates; as alluded to previously in this article, interest rates matter as currencies with stronger rates become more attractive due to the greater interest rate differential. The updated chart, with the green line (set against the far-right y-axis), shows the one-year interest rate spread between German bonds (to represent euro rates) and U.S. bonds (to represent USD).

As indicated, the one-year spread has risen dramatically. The spread is priced at a negative value of about -2.06% (at the time of writing). This compares to the ECB's deposit facility rate of negative -0.50% and the Federal Reserve's target short-term rate of between +1.50-1.75% (with the midpoint being +1.63%). If we take -0.50% and subtract +1.63% (as a proxy for the interest foregone by buying euros in terms of U.S. dollars), we arrive at -2.13%. Therefore, from the perspective of central bank rates, we could say that the bond market is slightly optimistic, but otherwise "right on the money".

Interest rate spreads (priced by bond markets) tend to correlate strongly and positively with FX spot prices. The recent divergence, therefore, is alarming and would suggest that the recent bearish trend is overdone. The euro appears oversold at this juncture, and a sharp rise to the 1.10 level is likely due in February 2020.

Once 1.10 is achieved (and preferably 1.1050), we should then re-assess the pair. For now, though, we should place more weight on the bond market's signalling that the euro is likely to find some support around the 1.09 level.

