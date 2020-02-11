3 Reasons To Buy Nokia

Nokia (NOK) is a long-time frustration for shareholders because of its inconsistent quarterly results. Fortunately, the company reported strong fourth-quarter results that put an end to the stock’s decline. Yet, the stock has a high bar to cross for it to trade back to the $5.00 level. The company has three priorities to get its business back on track.

5G, the software and enterprise unit, and operational efficiencies are the three ways that Nokia will generate more cash flow. When that happens, the company will restore its dividend, attracting patient income investors. There are three reasons to continue holding Nokia stock.

1) Mobile Access

“5G Powered by ReefShark” accounted for 10% of Nokia’s 5G shipments in Q4 2019. As it develops new system on chip (“SoC”), this will become the chip shipment by the end of 2022:

The company improved its capability to track and manage the risk of missing its over-35% shipment target for this year. It increased its research & development (R&D) capacity by about 60%. With three ReefShark SoCs under development, chances are low that Nokia will miss the above shipment targets.

To accelerate its revenue growth in mobile, the company needs to win more of the 4G to 5G customer upgrade projects. Just as Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is working on winning more 100G and 400G orders, it is stuck selling more 40G transceiver units. But for Nokia, the win rate in and outside of China is picking up. Excluding China, the company already had 27% of the 4G and 5G mobile radio market share. It is in a good position to pick up more market share from there. Within China, management is equally confident. On its conference call, the CEO said, “I would say that we will still be a sizable player in China. We want to go with the strategy that allows us to increase the business mix in a way that margins are better as well as cash flow is stronger.”

2) Cash Flow Growth

The company will improve its working capital performance to increase free cash flow. This is offset by restructuring cash outflows and capital expenditures. In Q4, its net cash increased a positive EUR 1.4 billion. This is higher than expected, because EUR 100 million in restructuring will be accounted for in 2020. Net working capital was EUR 320 million, helped by a sharp decrease in inventories in the period.

Nokia is not yet in a position to post consistently strong FCF. The restructuring took out EUR 450 million last year and will take EUR 550 million this year. These ongoing costs will limit the rally in the stock. Last quarter, the company said it will not restore its dividend until its FCF increases sharply. The only sustainable way it achieves cash flow growth is strengthening all of its business segments.

3) Growth Segments

Nokia Enterprise has the biggest potential. Management expects net sales growth at a double-digit rate in 2020. Patent licensing is a high-profit margin business that will require expansion in the connected devices space.

Given Nokia’s seasonal weakness for the first quarter, investors might expect the company’s next quarterly results to disappoint investors. That will give investors who missed the recent rally the chance to buy the stock at a discount. At 12.6 times forward P/E, Nokia is less expensive than Cisco (CSCO) at 14 times forward earnings. Ericsson (ERIC) also trades in the 14.5 times forward P/E range.

Valuation

Nokia has a good growth ranking and a score of 80, according to Stock Rover:

The stock also ranks above that of ERIC stock but is below Ciena Corp. (CIEN), a long-time do-it-yourself marketplace guide pick in the optical networking space.

The company needs to grow its revenue at just 1% annually in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model to justify a ~$5.50 price target:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 10.0-8.5% 9.00% Terminal Revenue Multiple 0.6x-1.6x 1.1x Fair Value $3.71-7.07 $5.38 Upside -0.789 26.40%

Nokia will continue to underperform short-term investors. Those who held the stock will need the patience of over a year before the investment pays off.

