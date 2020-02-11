The 1980s Called And Said 'Yes'. Rebalance Your U.S. Stocks To Create Greater Total Returns

In this article, we'll remove the survivorship bias to look at market-leading US stocks from the 1980s.

It takes a market correction to enable that value hunting. When I move my stock basket through a correction, rebalancing creates greater returns.

Letting the winners run will certainly be beneficial in a roaring bull market run. Momentum rules, and the winners can keep on winning.

My own basket of US stocks beat the benchmark by letting the winners run.

I recently reported on my the success of our Dividend Achievers portfolio.

The modest outperformance versus the total index is due to letting the winners run. But that picture might change if we move through a market correction.

With my current basket, I would get better returns by rebalancing the portfolio. Of course, that exercise will include some survivorship bias, but it is still a reasonable look at a mix of stocks that contains the winners and losers and the also-rans. There is the opportunity to rotate between the "winners" and the stocks that are deemed out of favour at the time by Mr. Market.

In that rebalancing, the exercise is often moving monies to stocks with greater current earnings yields - aka value. And certainly, value would mean current earnings plus future prospects. A rebalancing exercise is agnostic to any future growth guesses or projections.

From that rebalancing article:

And that is certainly with some survivorship bias.

I asked readers to have a look at their holdings as well and run them through Portfolio Visualizer. Readers certainly found that rebalancing does not create additional returns in the last 10 years. Once again, momentum rules. When we move through a correction, readers often created additional returns, but such was not always the case.

A few readers also pointed out that they had slightly better returns, but the rebalancing creates additional taxes. That's more than a consideration for those who have significant holdings in the taxable environment.

My post also inspired a new post by The Sunday Investor, who looked at the top 10 holdings from the TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange) 60.

On that front, here's some fun. On January 21, I joined friends at BMO to open the TSX. Where's Waldo? Er, make that Daleo.

Yes, I am more than happy to be an ETF cheerleader.

Here's a link to the rebalancing article courtesy of The Sunday Investor.

And here's the table that sets the base for any conclusions.

We see just buying the top ten at the time (no survivorship bias) beat the index. That's a common theme for this writer as you know.

Rebalancing did not add additional returns - rather, we see the opposite. This is likely due to the more concentrated portfolio of 10. A drastic loser will skew the results. Canada had a few tech darlings such as Nortel that blew up the index.

10 is not enough?

Nortel accounted for 37% of the Canadian index at one point. Ridiculous methodology, of course. And that ridiculousness was eventually addressed. I am guessing that if more stocks were included, rebalancing would have added some value.

That said, when I rebalance my concentrated portfolio of 7 Canadian wide-moat stocks, I see some slight outperformance by way of rebalancing.

Those better absolute returns show in 5-year and 10-year periods that are mostly bull run territory. The outperformance is exaggerated when we start in 2007 and move through the financial crisis.

Chalk up another for rebalancing.

I then made an effort to remove the survivorship bias. I found lists of the top 100 US companies from the 1980s. This would certainly take you into the mega-cap and top end of an index such as the S&P 500.

Here are some market leaders from the mid-1980s.

and...

We see many of the current portfolio staples, from PepsiCo (PEP) to Coke (KO), plus Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Altria (MO), Caterpillar (CAT), 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and stinkers such as General Electric (GE) and IBM Corp. (IBM). And not surprisingly, so many energy names, such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Here's what happens when we buy 'em, hold 'em, let 'em run and reinvest the dividends. IBM dividend is reinvested to buy more shares of IBM, etc.

We let 'em run...

And with portfolio rebalancing...

We see outperformance of almost 1% annually with rebalancing. We also see the significance of a near-1% annual boost over longer periods.

Surprisingly (to me), we are seeing lesser volatility and less drawdown in the "let it run" portfolio. Though the differences are not significant.

There's value to be had.

The rebalancing had a much greater positive effect in the correction of the early 2000s compared to the financial crisis.

What may be even more surprising than the look at rebalancing is the simple beat of the market leaders from the 1980s. It's another example of the phenomenon demonstrated by the Voya market leaders fund.

Buy enough market leaders and let 'em run.

Here's a chart from a 2015 Sure Dividend article.

Crazy stuff. And fund managers can't match or beat the market?

Just buy some big ones. Perhaps avoid cap weighting and get out of your own way.

Survivorship bias?

Of course, there is no survivorship bias with respect to the Voya fund. With my test, I could not include a couple of the flameouts. But it was surprising that there were so few business failures from the 1980s, at least from among the market leaders. There was an Eastman Kodak or two. That said, there were also companies such as Fortune Brands that spun off so many great companies such as Titleist and Footjoy and many others. Add them in and the returns are boosted slightly.

I will be back with a look at the history of the top 100 US companies from 1985. It's a surprising success story, though it's not surprising to the Warren Buffetts of the world.

Final take

It appears that if you have a more concentrated portfolio and an absolute market-crushing stock or two, you're going to benefit from letting them run. If you have a traditional larger-cap portfolio with a mix of stock across the spectrum of winners to losers, you'll likely benefit from rebalancing. And perhaps that rebalancing is on an annual schedule or by thresholds of 5-10% or more.

Once again, run your portfolio, send me a note, or leave a comment with your results. Do you let 'em run or do you like to keep your portfolio in check?

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, PEP, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2012. A former investment advisor, Dale is now the Chief Disruptor at the investment blog Cut The Crap Investing.