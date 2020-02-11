Hecla Mining: A Good Second Half Of 2019 Makes A World Of Difference

Hecla Mining is reasonably valued now, and it is wise to take some chips off the table.

Total production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3,411,988 Ag oz and 74,773 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively.

Revenues were $224.95 million in 4Q'19, up 60.5% from a year ago, and up 33.2% sequentially.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Greens Creek polymetallic mine, Alaska, USA)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is considered a "silver" stock. Silver has been late to the party, but the metal moved a little this quarter in correlation with the gold price. Silver has found support at around $17+, and it is an encouraging sign for silver miners. However, despite the importance of silver for the company, which makes the bulk of the revenue is gold. It is an essential issue because it translates to record revenues this quarter, and the company needed the cash. Moody's indicated on January 22, 2020:

Moody's expects Hecla to generate moderate free cash flow in 2019 and 2020 and estimates that debt/EBITDA will be in the range of 3.6-4.3x. Leverage is expected to be lower and free cash flow higher if gold and silver prices do not decline materially from the currently high levels of about $1,550/oz and $18/oz, respectively.

The investment thesis is not as simple as it seems. While it is difficult to consider the miner as a long-term investment, the recent developments could indicate that the stock is about to go higher. Thus, starting to accumulate a position for the midterm makes sense and at least on any severe weakness. I still recommend trading about one-third of your position to take advantage of the volatility, which is high.

As I said, if we look deeper at the metal production, Hecla Mining is more a "gold" stock than a "silver" stock now. The metal production is strongly skewed to gold, which represents ~56% of the output, while silver represents only ~31%, and lead, and zinc are serving ~17%.

A few problematic issues that have plagued the company's balance sheet for many months are:

The troubles at Lucky Friday mine,

Casa Berardi mine,

and, more importantly, at its three high-grade gold mines in Nevada, especially at Fire Creek (e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million.

Data by YCharts

The CEO, Phil Baker, said it quite simply on the conference call:

we're very happy in the turnaround we've seen in the second half of the year. And the key to that turnaround was to quickly recognize the plan that we had for Nevada was not working and the best action was to stop that plan, take the time to reevaluate and then restart when we had derisked the plan.

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 149.18 140.17 158.65 144.08 163.88 224.95 Net Income in $ million -23.32 -23.83 -25.67 -46.67 -19.65 -8.11 EBITDA $ million 30.25 14.11 18.18 4.18 42.87 63.08 estimated by Fun Trading* EPS diluted in $/share -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 -0.04 -0.02 Cash from operating activities in $ million 28.2 19.0 20.0 -11.3 54.9 57.26 Capital Expenditure in $ million 40.0 53.6 33.1 38.2 26.1 24.1 Free Cash Flow In $ million -11.8 -34.6 -13.0 -49.5 28.8 33.17 Total Cash $ million 60.9 27.4 11.8 9.4 33.0 62.45 LT Debt in $ million 534.1 532.8 533.7 586.7 584.6 517.39 Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 452.6 481.1 482.8 486.1 490.0 502.902 Silver and Gold Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Silver Production K Au Oz 2524 2715 2923 3018 3293 3412 Gold production K Ag Oz 73.0 71.0 60.0 58.4 77.3 74.8 Silver realized $/oz 14.68 14.58 15.70 15.01 17.02 17.47 AISC by-product 15.68 11.44 9.34 11.16 8.8 10.13

* I calculated EBITDA using: EBIT plus DD&A plus Interest expense or -$12.068 + $60.480 + $14.670 = $63.082 million. Morningstar has not indicated this value yet and seems to use another calculation.

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Silver And Gold Production Details For The Fourth Quarter Of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Total production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3,411,988 Ag oz and 74,773 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively. It was up 25.6% for silver and up 5.4% for gold compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Production below per mine.

2 - Silver and AISC by-product is $10.13/Ag Oz

The silver price was up 19.8% from the same quarter a year ago, and AISC (by-product) went down from $11.44 last year to $10.13 this quarter.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue was a record of $224.95 million in 4Q'19.

Revenues were $224.95 million in 4Q'19, up 60,5% from a year ago, and up 33.2% sequentially. Hecla Mining reported a fourth quarter loss of $8.11 million or 0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $23.83 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.05 per share.

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

In Q4, we sold 4 million ounces of silver and 85,000 ounces of gold, which was 79% and 22%, respectively, more than in the third quarter this year. Combined with higher metals prices, we recorded a record $225 million of revenue in the fourth quarter,

2 - Free Cash Flow was $33.2 million in 4Q'19.

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial value that I always indicate in my analysis.

Free cash flow yearly is now a loss of $0.5 million, with a gain of $33.2 million this quarter. The company is paying a dividend of $0.01 per share annually, or 0.3% yield, which is not large but still too high based on free cash flow.

3 - Net Debt and Liquidity. Net debt is $454.9 million in 4Q'19.

The company indicated $62.45 million remaining in total Cash. Net debt is now about $454.9 million.

Hecla Mining raised approximately $49 million from issuing 21.4 million shares from the At The Market ("ATM") facility in the fourth quarter.

Hecla had adjusted EBITDA of $62 million. The company amended the revolving credit agreement to allow higher net debt/EBITDA ratios through the second quarter of 2020.

Lindsay Hall said in the conference call:

The strong cash flow generation enabled the complete repayment of the revolver by year-end and deposited some cash on the balance sheet. It was supplemented by $49 million by drawing on the ATM, the at-the-market facility we have in the fourth quarter, leaving us with $62 million of cash on the balance sheet at year-end, an increase of $34 million from year-end 2018.

4 - 2020 Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Greens Creek * 8.9 - 9.3 46 - 48 21.5 - 22.1 240 - 246 Lucky Friday * 1.4 - 1.8 N/A 3.2 - 3.6 35 - 40 San Sebastian 0.8 - 1.0 7 - 8 1.4 - 1.7 16 - 19 Casa Berardi N/A 135 - 140 12.1 - 12.6 135 - 140 Nevada Operations N/A 24 - 29 2.2 - 2.6 24 - 29 Total 11.1 - 12.1 212 - 225 40.4 - 42.6 450 - 474 * Equivalent ounces includes Lead and Zinc production

From Press release

5 - Lucky Friday: The workforce is returning.

Union workers at Lucky Friday ratified the collective bargaining agreement early this year. Lauren Roberts said in the conference call:

The workforce is returning. We started by recalling electricians, mechanics and hoist operators and expect most of the workers to receive callback notices by the end of the first quarter.

The company is now focusing on two critical projects. The #2 Shaft hoist and the 5370 loading pocket upgrades. After completion, the company will recall the bulk of the workers. The ramp-up in production is planned to begin in Q2'20 and to extend through the fourth quarter of 2020 when the company anticipates reaching full production.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Hecla Mining delivered reliable fourth quarter results. However, despite such a good quarter, the company was not able to show a profit again. Despite this small disappointment, all signs are showing a company turning around, thanks to the prices of gold and silver.

I am very pleased with the last two quarters' free cash flow, which totals $62 million. With such free cash flow, Hecla Mining is on its way to improve its weak balance sheet thanks to the gold price now at $1,579 per ounce.

The protracted dispute at Lucky Friday is now finally resolved, and the company will be able to achieve a healthy silver production. It will bring support to the bottom line now that the Union ratified the collective bargaining agreement.

Production at the mine will increase steadily during 2020, and the ramp-up will be completed at the end of 2020.

Furthermore, Hecla Mining is serious about taking care of its heavy debt load and announced its intention to offer $475 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes") and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the Offering and the redemption.

The company looks stronger, and its growth potential is evident. It is the most important takeaway for investors and actual shareholders who are wondering if the company is a good investment. I believe the company could be accumulated on any weakness.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

HL is reaching line resistance of its ascending triangle pattern, and it is a good idea to sell about 20% of your position here.

The line support is at $2.95, at which point I recommend buying a little. However, if the gold price starts weakening, it is almost sure that the support will not hold, and the stock will eventually cross the support and retest the lower support at $2.00.

The long-term pattern is a slight descending channel with line resistance at $3.50 and line support at $2.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.