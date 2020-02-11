Chesapeake Energy: Hedges Should Keep It From Bankruptcy In 2020

Chesapeake's outlook would be dire at current oil and gas prices without its hedges, so it needs a significant rebound in prices by 2021.

This helps its hedge position have positive value of close to $500 million at current strip prices.

Chesapeake added close to 15 million barrels of oil hedges for 2020 at over $60 per barrel.

Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) hedges may keep it afloat for now despite significant weakness in both oil and natural gas prices. It added hedges on nearly 15 million barrels of oil production for 2020 at an average price of over $60 per barrel, resulting in it likely being able to keep cash burn modest even as NYMEX oil and gas prices approach $50 and $2 respectively.

Chesapeake previously looked able to generate a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2020, but the oil and gas strip has declined considerably. Its hedges add close to $500 million in value at current strip, but it will need a major rebound in oil and gas prices in 2021 to avoid major trouble.

Chesapeake's common stock has no intrinsic value at current oil and gas prices (due to debt being over 5x unhedged 2020 EBITDAX), so it will likely need oil and gas production to decline due to low prices in 2020, and for that to result in $60s oil in 2021 along with substantially improved natural gas prices.

Added Hedges

Previously (as of October 31, 2019) Chesapeake had 17.3 million barrels of oil hedges for 2020 at an average floor of $59.27 per barrel as well as 264.7 Bcf in natural gas hedges at $2.76 per Mcf.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake's most recent press release indicates that it has the same amount of natural gas hedges for 2020, but has added close to 15 million barrels of oil hedges at an average floor of approximately $60.65 per barrel. This gives it a total of around 32 million barrels of oil hedges at a floor of $59.90 per barrel, which covers around 74% of its estimated 2020 oil production.

Updated 2020 Outlook

At current 2020 strip prices (roughly $51 WTI oil and $2.02 NYMEX natural gas), Chesapeake would be expected to generate $4.185 billion in revenue after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 43,500,000 $53.25 $2,316 NGLs 13,000,000 $12.75 $166 Gas 685,000,000 $1.82 $1,247 Net Marketing And Other ($25) Hedge Value $481 Total $4,185

This results in an expectation for cash burn of $70 million for Chesapeake in 2020, assuming that it keeps its capital expenditure budget at $1.45 billion. Interest and preferred dividends add up to around 36% of hedged EBITDAX and 47% of unhedged EBITDAX at 2020 strip prices.

$ Million Production Expenses $550 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $1,060 Production Taxes $116 Cash G&A $290 Cash Interest $700 Preferred Dividends $89 Capital Expenditures $1,450 Total $4,255

Chesapeake also has $301 million in unsecured notes maturing in 2020 that it will need to deal with.

Projected 2020 Cash Flow At Various Oil And Gas Prices

I've modeled Chesapeake's projected 2020 cash flow at various NYMEX oil and gas prices, assuming that it sticks with its roughly $1.45 billion capital expenditure budget. This also assumes that Chesapeake's differentials remain the same as the model above, and for simplicity assumes no change in interest costs during the year.

At $50 NYMEX oil and $1.75 NYMEX natural gas, Chesapeake would be looking at cash burn of $188 million in 2020, including the effect of its hedges and including preferred dividend payments. At $65 NYMEX oil and $2.50 NYMEX natural gas, Chesapeake would have $311 million in positive cash flow.

It reaches neutral cash flow after hedges at around $56.65 NYMEX oil and $2.00 NYMEX natural gas or at around $50 NYMEX oil and $2.22 NYMEX natural gas.

2020 Cash Flow In $ Millions

$ Millions NYMEX Gas/Oil Price $50 $55 $60 $65 $70 $1.75 -$188 -$122 -$55 $11 $78 $2.00 -$88 -$22 $45 $111 $178 $2.25 $12 $78 $145 $211 $278 $2.50 $111 $178 $244 $311 $377 $2.75 $211 $278 $344 $411 $477

A $5 change in NYMEX oil affects Chesapeake's cash flow by around $67 million after hedges, while a $0.25 change in NYMEX natural gas affects its cash flow by around $100 million.

Chesapeake may end up trimming its capex budget further given the oil and gas strip for 2020.

Restructuring Risk

I believe that Chesapeake's restructuring risk during 2020 remains fairly low. It should remain in compliance with its credit facility leverage covenants due to its hedges despite commodity prices getting close to a nightmare scenario of $50 NYMEX oil and $2 natural gas.

If the outlook for 2021 natural gas and oil prices doesn't show noticeable improvement, I can see Chesapeake restructuring though. Without hedges, Chesapeake would have been in a grave condition in 2020, and it doesn't appear to have 2021 hedges yet.

Chesapeake's new 11.5% second-lien notes due 2025 are now trading at below 80 cents on the dollar, reflecting its uncertain financial condition with current strip prices.

Conclusion

The decline in both oil and natural gas strip prices for 2020 has left Chesapeake in a position where it may have some cash burn despite a significant amount of hedges and a below maintenance capex budget. Chesapeake's hedges will probably allow it to survive 2020 even if oil and gas prices average near $50 and $2 respectively.

With its hedges running out after 2020 and it getting another year closer to its other debt maturities, Chesapeake is at high risk of restructuring in 2021 though unless there is a significant improvement in oil and gas prices over current strip.

I am neutral on Chesapeake's common stock right now. Chesapeake's common stock would likely be worthless if it restructured right now. However, there is still some hope that oil and gas prices in 2021 and later will be significantly improved due to declines in production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.