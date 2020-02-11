Las Vegas Sands' Earnings At Extreme Risk Due To Coronavirus

At times, external events can either be a buying or selling opportunity for publicly traded companies. With extremely high Asian exposure, particularly in Macau, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is one such example after the recent Coronavirus outbreak in China. Despite the greater scope of this epidemic relative to ones in the past two decades, US market indexes have dismissed its potential economic impact and rallied higher to all-time highs. Moving with the rising tide, LVS has also rallied back towards recent highs. As with past viral outbreaks, the recent Coronavirus epidemic will also eventually pass, but investors have been too quick to dismiss its potential negative impact on Las Vegas Sands' financial results.

Recent Financial Results

Since Las Vegas Sands' revenue peak in fiscal 2014, annual results have been a mixed bag. China's growth slowdown in 2015 severely impacted the company's earnings, as revenues dropped by almost 20% in fiscal 2015. Since then, LVS's consolidated revenues have been increasing but have still not recovered to 2014 levels, as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from LVS's annual reports. Revenue figures in millions.)

While the company's results have been good, investors need to keep in mind recent results reflect operations during a very extended economic cycle. The US economy's current economic expansion is more than a decade old, and China's GDP has grown by almost 39% in just the past six years. The fact that LVS's revenues have not grown proportionately to economies its businesses are mainly leveraged to during the past six years should offer a major tell for investors. Should the global macroeconomic outlook deteriorate, or should the US economy enter into a recession, LVS's highly cyclical and leveraged business could be disproportionately impacted to the downside.

There could be many reasons why the company's revenues have not tracked with the GDP growth of its two key markets, the US and China. Overbuilding in Las Vegas, combined with gaming revenues peaking over a dozen years ago, have diluted LVS's main US revenue stream. The same could be happening in Macau, with multi-billion dollar resorts opening on almost a yearly basis. The 2016 opening of Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) $4.2 billion Wynn Palace is one extreme example. According to LVS's 2018 annual report, two new Macau expansion developments costing $2.2 billion are set to open within the next year.

As a result of increased expansion, Las Vegas Sands' net debt has increased from $6.48 billion at the end of 2014 to $8.25 billion at the end of last year. During the same two periods, net interest expense has almost doubled from $248 million to $481 million. The incremental increase in operating and interest expenses have resulted in adjusted non-GAAP net income trailing the company's adjusted property EBITDA in the past three years.

(Data compiled from LVS's annual reports. Dollar figures in millions.)

As a percentage of revenues, LVS's non-GAAP net income margin has declined from 19.84% in 2014 to 18.29% in 2019. Las Vegas Sands now has a lower base to buffer any potential business contraction, whether it be from macroeconomic headwinds or external events such as the Coronavirus outbreak. Earnings hits due to revenue declines would likely be much more severe than the contraction felt in 2015, which caused LVS shares to drop by over 60% from peak to trough.

Asian Exposure

In 2019, Las Vegas Sands derived slightly over 64% of its ongoing consolidated revenues from Macau. Since casino revenues contribute most of its total gross profit, the higher ratio of casino revenue generated in Macau makes Las Vegas Sands even more vulnerable to any business contraction on this island metropolis.

(Data compiled from LVS's Q4 2019 earnings report.)

According to comments made in LVS's fourth-quarter earnings conference call, Macau traffic has dropped by as much as 80% since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. More recently, the Macau government also asked casinos to close for 15 days. With a certain percentage of its operating costs fixed, this event will have a very significant impact on the company's consolidated results in the first quarter.

If we assume the recent Coronavirus outbreak has no effect on LVS's businesses outside of Macau, the company would still need to generate about $1.5 billion in annual gross profit in Macau to cover overall corporate expenses in order to break even. Since the company does not break out individual expenses for each resort level business segment, we do not know exactly what degree of resort level expenses are truly fixed. The most generous assumption would use LVS's consolidated gross margin, which, in effect, would assume all resort-level costs are floating and directly relative to revenues. Under this assumption, a greater-than-75% drop in Macau revenues could lead to consolidated net losses.

In reality, most of Las Vegas Sands' resort-level expenses outside of casino operations should be closer to fixed and not leveraged to traffic. Even though the bulk of casino revenue expenses are floating gaming taxes, losses for this segment could still occur if revenues dropped below fixed costs, such as staffing and other operating costs. If we assume about 20% of the company's resort-level expenses are fixed based on 2019 levels, a greater-than-approximately-57% drop in Macau revenues could result in consolidated net losses.

While LVS's Las Vegas operations would likely be less affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, its Singapore resort could still be negatively impacted. Singapore's recent travel restriction targeting Chinese citizens and anyone who has recently traveled to China would almost certainly affect traffic to its Marina Bay Sands resort. According to LVS's most recent annual report, the largest source markets for visitors to Singapore in 2018 were China and Indonesia. Thus, with Macau and Singapore contributing to almost 87% of Las Vegas Sands' ongoing revenues last year, the company's near-term business will likely be severely impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Longer-Term Impact

Using SARS as a historical reference, direct business disruption could last another three or four more months. In the case of 2003 SARS, travel restrictions were not lifted until July, when higher summer temperatures reduced contagion risk. Thus, while Macau's government may allow casinos to reopen after the initial 15-day closure, tourist traffic could still be materially impacted throughout the entire first half of 2020.

Using similar 20% fixed resort expenses detailed in the theoretical example above, a greater-than-30% decline in non-Las Vegas revenues could result in consolidated net losses for the company. Under this assumption, and assuming the current Coronavirus epidemic duration is similar to SARS in 2003, it is likely Las Vegas Sands could post losses in the first half of this year.

The current market has apparently discounted longer-term effects of the Coronavirus outbreak based on past epidemic outcomes. This time could be very different from past cases. In the case of SARS, less than 8,100 individuals were affected in total. So far, in just a little over three weeks since first detected, over 31,000 individuals have been infected with the Coronavirus. By extrapolating the infection rate using a similar time table, total Coronavirus cases could exceed 100,000 in the next couple of months. The Lancet Report suggested actual infected cases were already over 75,000 since a week ago but were under-reported. The recent confirmation of new cases seems to support higher early infection rates based on the scientific estimation of the virus' multiplication rate.

Whatever the final numbers end up being, the impact of China already quarantining 50 million citizens around Wuhan will have a material impact on GDP. In addition, many companies have extended the Lunar holiday period by at least another week. In short, the efforts to contain the Coronavirus has nearly paralyzed China's economic activity in the short term. Of course, business activity will eventually return to normal, but the productivity lost and demand destruction resulting from the Coronavirus outbreak will not be regained. The loss of income for both individuals and companies could alter consumer spending habits even after businesses reopen. As a result, several Wall Street analysts have already lowered China's first-quarter and full-year GDP forecast by around 20% and 10% respectively.

China is also a much larger part of the global economy today than it was 17 years ago during the SARS outbreak. While a slowdown in China will have less of an impact on the US economy, many Asian countries around China could experience a higher degree of negative impact. The ripple effect could cause China's trading partners to share in its economic deceleration and potentially accelerate a global macroeconomic cyclical downturn.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, the Coronavirus outbreak will have a much more negative impact on China's economy than the equity markets are currently factoring in, as new highs are being made almost daily. While many US companies may be entirely unaffected, Las Vegas Sands has significant exposure to any economic slowdown in China and the surrounding regional economies. LVS stock has already shown to be extremely linked to economic cycles, so its recent strength is a little puzzling. The recent rally above $69 despite worsening news regarding the Coronavirus situation could be an excellent exit point for short-term oriented traders who may be less willing to hold the stock through potentially negative news flow.

(Daily chart for LVS with the 200-day moving average shown in red. Trend lines are also shown in purple.)

As the chart above shows, LVS's technical picture is somewhat mixed. The recent break below an uptrend line is negative, but the bounce right at its 200-day moving average shows bulls have not given up despite greater headline risks. Since LVS experienced some resistance at $70 in late December, the recent rally to this level should offers an excellent opportunity to sell or short the stock.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM non-GAAP P/E 16.2 17.2 22.9 22.9 15.7 21.2

(Data compiled from LVS's financial reports. Non-GAAP net income based on the company's reconciled GAAP results. P/E based on end-of-year stock prices.)

At over 21x trailing twelve-month non-GAAP P/E, LVS is trading at the higher end of recent multiples despite increased earnings risk. As noted above, the company's business is highly cyclical and its stock has been extremely vulnerable to macroeconomic downturns. In the extreme case during the 2008 Financial Crisis, LVS lost 98% of its value from peak to trough. Even during a mild mid-cycle economic adjustment in 2015, LVS stock price decline exceeded 60%. With the potential of net losses in the first half of 2020 and year-over-year earnings contraction in the second half of 2020, the risk to the long side could be significant if market sentiment reverses from its recent complacent melt-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LVS, WYNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.