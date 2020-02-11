ArcelorMittal: A Disastrous Q4, But Improvements Are Expected In 2020

The company will cut more costs in 2020 and seems to be more optimistic - but I remain cautious.

Introduction

ArcelorMittal (MT) is the largest steel producers in the world, and its well-being is closely correlated to the situation of the world economy. After a performance in the first half of 2019 that was initially very encouraging, the second half of the year was much weaker with a substantial net loss and negative free cash flow in the final quarter of the year. The company appears to be quite optimistic about 2020, but I’m not sure I share its optimism (yet).

Data by YCharts

A very weak Q4, even if you ignore the one-time items

In the fourth quarter of 2019, ArcelorMittal responded to the changing (and challenging) circumstances on the steel markets by reducing its steel production by approximately 10% to reduce its working capital buildup. The lower production volume brought the steel production in line with the total steel shipments (which were just 0.1Mt lower), so there was no buildup of excess steel. For the entire financial year, however, ArcelorMittal produced 5.3M tonnes more steel than it shipped, so the Q4 production cut was necessary. Meanwhile, the EBITDA per tonne continued to decrease to $32/5 in the steel segment. That’s 70% lower than the average EBITDA per tonne for steel in the entire financial year 2018, and again, 40% lower than the average EBITDA/tonne in the first half of the year. Needless to say, the second semester was disastrous for the company.

(Source: Press release)

Of course, you can’t just look at the net loss and conclude ArcelorMittal is in bad shape. The income statement contains some non-cash elements like the impairment charges and other exceptional items (to the tune of over $1.65 billion in Q4 2019), which is one of the main contributors towards the net loss. These are a non-cash cost and should be seen as a writedown of the accounting value of assets (and is a sunk cost anyway, so no new investments are needed to mitigate the impact of this writedown).

That’s why one should also look at the cash flow statements to see the underlying performance without these accounting elements. In the fourth quarter, ArcelorMittal generated an operating cash flow of $2.93 billion, and approximately $2.85 billion after taking the lease payments into consideration. However, this included a $2.6 billion contribution from changes in the company’s working capital position, so the adjusted operating cash flow was just around $250 million. Great, but clearly not sufficient to cover the $815 million in capex, so the fourth quarter clearly was a very tough one for ArcelorMittal.

(Source: Company presentation)

It also ruined the full-year performance. The $6.02 billion in operating cash flow included a $2.2 billion contribution from working capital changes and excluded $326 million in lease payments, resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of $3.5 billion (which, once again, emphasizes how weak Q4 was: the operating cash flow in the first nine months of the year was $3.25 billion versus just $0.25 billion in the final quarter). The total capex was $3.57 billion, so ArcelorMittal was just free cash flow neutral in FY 2019, and the $90 million buyback and $332 million dividends were technically funded by the contribution from working capital changes. Keep in mind, the 2019 capex also included approximately $600 million in growth capex, so that could also be cut.

So, no, 2019 was not a good year for ArcelorMittal due to a very weak final quarter. The EBITDA fell by almost 50% to $5.2 billion, and there was no free cash flow.

(Source: Company presentation)

ArcelorMittal expects a much stronger 2020, but I will believe it when I see it

In its update, ArcelorMittal claims the demand slowdown is beginning to stabilise, and the company expects steel demand to grow in its core markets this year. The question now, obviously, is what kind of growth ArcelorMittal is expecting, as the Q4 steel output has taken approximately 8 million tonnes per year off the market on an annual basis, indicating some plants are running below their optimal capacity, resulting in lower efficiencies, higher operating expenses per tonne of steel produced, and thus, lower EBITDA per tonne.

However, the capex is expected to decrease by $400 million to $3.2 billion in 2020, and that will be an important factor to decide ArcelorMittal’s free cash flow performance this year. Unfortunately, the company has not provided a breakdown between sustaining capex and growth capex.

(Source: Company presentation)

It will also be interesting to see how, and how fast, ArcelorMittal can continue to sell assets or "unlock value". $600 million of value has already been unlocked by selling its remaining stake in Gerdau steel for $116 million and forming a shipping joint venture, which reduces the net debt by in excess of $500 million.

(Source: Company presentation)

This will help to reduce the net debt further, from $9.3 billion as of the end of 2019 to just $7 billion by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

ArcelorMittal’s results are a mixed bag, and it’s clear a strong H1 2019 saved the year from an absolute disaster given the abysmal performance in the final quarter of the year with a net loss and negative free cash flow. The company appears to be more optimistic for 2020, but I remain cautious and would like to see the EBITDA margin per tonne of steel picking up again before adding to my current position, as I don't share the optimism on the market right after the FY 2019 results were published. The Q1 results will probably provide us with more information on those margins and a refined outlook for 2020.

