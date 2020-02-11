F5 Networks: Betting On The Future

This movement could help F5 Networks' revenue increase through the sale of the cloud-based software.

This acquisition signifies F5 Networks' movement into the cloud-based software model which is vital if the company is to remain relevant.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is looking to grow its business model as it expands into cloud-based software services. The company, which previously focused on selling hardware-based application delivery controllers (or ADCs), has recognized the need to evolve into new sectors as cloud computing grows. F5 Networks recently accelerated the pace of this change through its acquisition of Shape Security.

When considering the current stories about F5 Networks, Inc., we need to determine which news topics will have a long-term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. The acquisition of Shape Security entailed a $1 billion price tag, but it represents a valuable if somewhat risky investment. Together, F5 and Shape represent an end-to-end application security solution, and the cybersecurity market is one that is projected to grow annually by 25% and reach $15.25 billion by 2025. This makes it an attractive purchase for F5 Networks and aids its ability to remain relevant in the future.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if FFIV is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot Of The Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 85/100. Therefore, F5 Networks is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. FFIV has high scores for 10-Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that FFIV seems to have above-average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has increased overall during the 10-year period, but not consistently. Also, notice that the over the past two years, the share price has declined. Share price average has grown by about 33.7% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 3.28%. This is a poor rate of return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. This earnings chart is a picture-perfect example of what we look for in the 10-year progression of earnings.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, FFIV is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return On Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing until this past year when ROE declined. The most recent year’s significant decline is concerning and should be watched to see if this trend continues in subsequent years. 5-year average ROE is good at around 31%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So FFIV easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 363 Software (System and Application) companies is 27.91%.

Therefore, F5 Network’s 5-year average of 31% and current ROE of 28% are above average.

Return On Invested Capital

The return on invested capital mimics the ROE. The ROIC has been increasing well, until the past year when it declined. We should also keep an eye of the subsequent years of ROIC to see if this downward trend continues. 5-year average ROIC is good at around 31%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So FFIV easily passes this test as well.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been high and stable. 5-year GMP is very good hovering between 82%–84%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So FFIV has proven that it definitely has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long-term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

FFIV’s Current Ratio of 1.37 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so FFIV exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is stable in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is solid.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 19.2 indicates that FFIV might be selling at a high price when comparing FFIV’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of FFIV has typically been between 28 and 21, so this indicates that FFIV could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to FFIV’s average historical PE Ratio range.

FFIV does not currently pay a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 7.08. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, FFIV is undervalued.

If FFIV continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FFIV continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FFIV continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FFIV continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If FFIV continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to FFIV’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, FFIV is undervalued.

If FFIV continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $154 per share versus its current price of about $125, and this would indicate that F5 Networks is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, F5 Networks is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are very solid, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Now, let’s look at how FFIV performs against a market benchmark (S&P 500 index) over the long term and through a recession (2008). We can see that FFIV is more volatile than the S&P 500, but also shows much more growth potential. This indicates that you might experience some roller-coaster ups and downs with the stock, but if you’re patient and willing to wait for the right time to sell, you could make much better returns than the general market.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.4%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -15.93% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 8.56% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 7.4% growth per year long term.

Here is an alternative scenario based on FFIV’s past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 14.3% and 7.8 %, respectively.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 7.9% and 0.86%, respectively.

If considering actual past results of F5 Networks, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5 year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in FFIV:

Initial Investment Date: 2/5/2010

End Date: 2/5/2020

Cost per Share: $48.43

End Date Price: $125.23

Total Return: 158.58%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 10%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in FFIV:

Initial Investment Date: 2/5/2015

End Date: 2/5/2020

Cost per Share: $111.08

End Date Price: $125.23

Total Return: 12.74%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 2%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 2% to 10%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in FFIV, and its existing products (mainly computer application delivery/security and cloud-based software services), you could expect FFIV to provide you with around at least 7% annual return with more significant returns and more volatility than the S&P 500. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the analysts are forecasting low-to-negative near future growth.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928–2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with FFIV, you could expect to earn a lower return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it is able to outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return at opportune times.

I would take an objective look at this company and realize that F5 Networks is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals that is a leader in its field. Plus its products are viewed as a necessity for its clients and end users. This gives the company pricing power, or the ability to raise prices without much objection from the customer. Nobody knows whether its new bet into cloud-based software services

This stock could be a reasonable buy for someone involved and interested in the industry of application delivery and cloud-based software services. Plus the investor would need to be willing to hold this company for the long term through its volatility and keep a close eye on the company and its industry, since technological changes and data breaches can have a significant and immediate impact on share price.

But for me, I will not invest in F5 Networks at this time. I personally don’t have enough insight or interest in application delivery or cloud-based software services and I feel that there are other good companies that offer better returns with less share price volatility, in industries which I’m more familiar and interested in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.