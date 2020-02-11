Albireo Pharma: View Ahead Of Phase 3 Data In Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis In Mid-2020

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) was spun out from AstraZeneca (AZN) and is based in Boston, MA. The company's key flagship molecule is Odevixibat, an inhibitor of ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), which prevents the reabsorption of bile acids from the ileum back to the liver through the enterohepatic circulation, and it is being developed for various orphan cholestatic liver diseases.

The bull case

Odevixibat has shown impressive Phase 2 data in Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis, or PFIC. PFIC is a genetic childhood orphan cholestatic liver disease that is characterized by impaired bile secretion from the liver. It is of 3 types: PFIC 1, 2 and 3. PFIC-2 is the most common (approx. 50% of all cases and the most severe type). The prevalence is approx. 3000 cases (all PFIC types) in the U.S. and another 5000 cases in the EU. Patients have intractable pruritus (itching), resulting in bleeding due to elevated serum bile acids. The current medical treatment options are off-label, for example, ursodeoxycholic acid, antihistaminics and rifampin, and are often ineffective in relieving pruritus. The next step is biliary diversion surgery, which fails in 25% cases. Patients ultimately have to undergo liver transplantation.

In an open-label, dose-ranging, Phase 2 trial, Odevixibat showed an impressive 71% reduction from the baseline in serum bile acids at doses ranging from 10 micrograms/kg to 200 micrograms/kg in PFIC types 1, 2 and 3. The study was done for only 4 weeks. There was also a reduction in pruritus (which was measured across 4 different scores). The mean reduction in pruritus from the baseline across all 4 pruritus scores was 38% from the baseline. There was also a significant correlation between a reduction in serum bile acids and a reduction in pruritis. Notably, there was no diarrhea reported in the study, which has been a problematic side effect of IBAT inhibitors (and has caused companies like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Shire (SHPG) to shelve their IBAT inhibitors). At the highest dose of 200 micrograms/kg, there was a mild elevation in serum aminotransferases, which was considered unrelated/doubtful whether due to the drug.

The Phase 3 PEDFIC-1 trial is enrolling 60 patients with PFIC types 1 and 2 (which form approx. 65% of all PFIC). PFIC 3 is the mildest form of the disease, and patients often don't have much pruritus. Two doses (40 micrograms/kg and 120 micrograms/kg) are being tested. The treatment duration is 6x longer than Phase 2 (24 weeks). The comparator is a placebo. The primary endpoint required for the U.S. approval is a reduction in pruritus (caregiver reported Albireo ObsRo score) from the baseline versus the placebo. The primary endpoint for EU and the rest of the world approval is a reduction in serum bile acids from the baseline versus placebo.

While discussing the above, it is also important to discuss the competitive landscape in PFIC. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) is conducting a Phase 3 trial of its IBAT inhibitor, Maralixibat, in PFIC, type 2, non-truncating type. Mirum has conducted a Phase 2 trial in PFIC, which was done for a longer duration than that for Albireo; however, Mirum's drug was able to show an impressive reduction in serum bile acids and pruritus at just 4 weeks, thus supporting the management's claim that it is the most potent IBAT inhibitor. Mirum used a different endpoint in its Phase 2 trial (responders with >=70% reduction in serum bile acids plus 1 point or more reduction in ItchRo score). Mirum's IBAT inhibitor also has some safety issues like diarrhea, and the drug was, in fact, shelved by Shire. Also, Albireo has a time lead over Mirum (Mirum will report its Phase 3 data in Q4 this year versus mid-2020 for Albireo). Also, Albireo is targeting a larger patient population than Mirum, which is targeting only a subtype of PFIC which forms approx. 50% of all PFIC).

Considering PFIC types 1 and 2 as a $600 million/year revenue opportunity in the U.S. and another $490 million/year in the EU (when priced at $300-325K/year, the same as Cholbam and other orphan drugs), my estimate for fair enterprise value for Albireo Pharma is $600 million at 15% cost of capital. The current enterprise value is just $196 million (market cap of $350 million), with cash reserves of $174 million (after this month's offering) and operating cash burn rate of $14 million/quarter (no long-term debt). The company's management is experienced. The CEO was President of Europe for Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

In addition to PFIC, Albireo is also testing another IBAT inhibitor, Elobixitat, in NASH (Phase 2 data in mid-2020). I am discounting this part of the pipeline for now, since past attempts to develop IBAT inhibitors in NASH were unsuccessful due to side effects like diarrhea and the increasingly competitive landscape in NASH. The company is also entitled to milestone payments and royalties from the sale of Elobixitat in Japan, where it is approved to treat chronic constipation and is marketed by EA Pharma.

The bear case

During my research, I also listened to a KOL call (academic hepatologist) who treats PFIC patients regularly. He mentioned that pruritus is a subjective symptom, and in his practice, he has seen many patients with low serum bile acid level who itch a lot and many with high serum bile acids who have little itching. He also mentioned the possibility of placebo response to pruritus. He considered a reduction in pruritus as the main goal for PFIC therapies, since it is the most bothersome symptom for these patients and, therefore, should be met for improving the quality of life. It is important to mention that a reduction in pruritus is the primary endpoint required by the FDA for U.S. approval. In the phase 2 trial of Odevixibat, the R score for correlation between serum bile acids and pruritus met statistical significance, but the correlation coefficient was the mid-50s of percentage. The KOL, however, showed his excitement level as 8 out of 10 for Odevixibat after reviewing Phase 2 data and considered it as a "chemical diversion".

Investment decision

After evaluating Phase 2 data which showed impressive results in reducing pruritus at just 4 weeks of treatment and the longer duration of therapy (24 weeks) in the Phase 3 trial, I assign >75% probability of Phase 3 PEDFIC-1 trial meeting the pruritus endpoint. The implied move in the stock price is +/-45% from July options. The stock is in an uptrend since October last year, has pulled back recently and is now uptrending.

Rating Buy, and the first price target is $30, where I would close half the position and keep the rest targeting $36.

Risks in the investment include failure to meet the primary endpoint of pruritus, which could cause the stock to sink (EU approval will still be an option for the company in that case) and has been explained in the bear case above. Investing in developmental-stage biotech/pharma stocks may be risky and not suitable for all investors.

