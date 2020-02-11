Why I Sold Western Digital Corporation

In the past few years, I have been trying to focus on a particular type of company – stable business model, high levels of consistency and wide economic moat around the business. But sometimes I am writing about companies which don’t fit these criteria and, in some cases, these stocks are even part of my portfolio.

One of the companies that doesn’t fit these criteria, but of which I have been a shareholder from 2016 till 2020 is Western Digital Corporation (WDC). I already covered Western Digital in the past and my last article was quite bullish at a time when I should have been rather bearish. And now – almost two years later – I will provide another update on the company and the stock, and before I look at the reasons why I bought Western Digital in 2016 and why I sold it last week (although I actually should have sold it in 2018), we take a brief look at the business and the quarterly results.

Second Quarter Results

Western Digital develops, manufactures and sells data storage devices as well as data storage solutions. It offers hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid-state drives (SSDs), for example, for desktop and notebook personal computers, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and other wearable devices. In the second quarter, revenue from HDD was $2,396 million, while revenue from flash was $1,838 million.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, revenue could be increased about 5%. But compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was basically flat. The adjusted earnings per share could also be increased compared to the previous quarter, but declined 57% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Digital is reporting in three different segments:

Client Devices : In the second quarter, Western Digital Corporation could generate $1,797 million in revenue, which reflects a decline of 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year, but revenue could increase 11.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Revenue from that segment especially dropped in the third quarter of 2019.

: In the second quarter, Western Digital Corporation could generate $1,797 million in revenue, which reflects a decline of 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year, but revenue could increase 11.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Revenue from that segment especially dropped in the third quarter of 2019. Client Solutions : This segment was responsible for $948 million in revenue, and compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was more or less flat (revenue decreased 0.3%).

: This segment was responsible for $948 million in revenue, and compared to the same quarter last year, revenue was more or less flat (revenue decreased 0.3%). Data Center Devices & Solutions: Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $1,489 million, and compared to the same quarter last year, revenue increased 38.6%.

Why I bought Western Digital Corporation

When I bought Western Digital Corporation in 2016, the reasons were quite simple. First of all, in May 2016, we had witnessed a sell-off that started at the beginning of 2015, and within 16 months, Western Digital had lost about 70% of its market capitalization. One of the reasons for this decline was probably the announced acquisition of SanDisk, which market participants and investors saw with a lot of skepticism. Western Digital paid about $19 billion for SanDisk, which led to higher debt levels for Western Digital, and in July 2016, Western Digital had $13.6 billion in long-term debt and a $3 billion bridge loan on its balance sheet. And now – about 3.5 years later - $9.5 billion in long-term debt remained, which is leading to a debt-equity-ratio of 1.05. When considering the cash and cash equivalents the company has on its balance sheet, about $6.7 billion in debt would remain. And although Western Digital has to pay out $90-95 million in interest every quarter, we still should not be concerned about the debt levels.

The result of this drawdown was a really undervalued stock (in my opinion) that was trading with a P/E ratio between 6 and 7 (when using the earnings per share from 2015, the last fiscal results at this point). Of course, the P/E ratio can be misleading for cyclical companies, but Western Digital was not only undervalued at that point in time, it had also an attractive dividend yield above 5%. And finally, from a technical point of view, the stock was at a strong support level indicating a potential turnaround. Not only was Western Digital supported by the 200-month exponential moving average (red line), but we also saw a pullback to the orange trendline, which has been in place since the highs of 1997.

Aside from these aspects making May 2016 a good entry point for Western Digital, the long-term growth potential for Western Digital was quite appealing. With people taking more and more pictures, creating more and more videos, streaming movies and series and companies collecting data about customers, the demand for storage solutions will rise. These are only a few examples why storage capacity is needed, but the biggest driver of revenue growth might be the Internet of Things leading to a massive demand for data storage solutions. Many items we know will communication and start collecting data – our cars, the refrigerator, wristbands people wear and so on. In the last quarter, total exabytes sold could increase only 1% with Flash exabytes sold increasing 24% and HDD exabytes sold decreasing 1%. But in the past three quarters, Western Digital could report growth rates for exabytes sold increasing between 11% and 22% year-over-year. And while demand for exabytes will probably continue to increase, the average selling price is also important and it has been declining in most quarters in the recent past.

A final argument for Western Digital could be an aspect, I probably didn’t pay as much attention to four years ago as I should have – the industry dynamics and the competitive situation between the different companies operating in the same industry. In retrospect, Western Digital might also have been a good pick as it is operating in an oligopoly. The HDD market is still controlled by three different companies, and back in May 2016, Western Digital was still market leader with a market share of about 43% followed by Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) with a market share of 39.38% and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) with a market share of about 17%. In 2019, Western Digital lost its pole position (market share of 35.4%) while Toshiba gained market shares and is now controlling 24.4% of the market with Seagate being market leader now (40.2% market share). Generally speaking, a low number of competitors within an industry is good for the individual companies as it usually reduces price competition and this could be a final reason to invest in Western Digital.

Why I Don’t Want To Hold Western Digital

There were several reasons to buy Western Digital Corporation in May 2016 and I don’t regret buying the stock as the investment generated an annualized return of 16.5% (or even 19.7% when including dividends). But I don’t want to hold Western Digital as a long-term investment for reasons I will now describe.

One of the reasons I don’t want to own Western Digital as a long-term investment is the cyclicality of the business. I am not saying that cyclical stocks can’t be great investments because they absolutely can be – and especially when buying at the right point one can easily outperform the market. However, it is not the kind of stock I like to own, and in the third quarter of 2019, I already kicked Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) out of my portfolio (another cyclical stock).

Aside from the cyclicality, which is influencing the demand for the product, the missing economic moat is another problem as it is leading to missing pricing power. Although the company is operating in an oligopoly in its HDD business (see section above), Western Digital doesn’t have pricing power as it is selling a commodity. And it is extremely difficult to achieve product differentiation with a commodity; a customer tends to buy the cheapest hard disk drive or flash drive as price is usually the most important buying criteria when choosing between very similar products where it is difficult for the laymen to see any differences.

And finally, I see the risk of the overall market declining in the near future and this will most likely draw Western Digital down with it – especially as technology companies often see steep declines (much steeper than the overall market). I know I have been warning for several quarters and it hasn’t happened so far, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn't be cautious. And after the recent price rally, a correction for Western Digital doesn’t seem to be unlikely.

Proposing A Counterview

Western Digital is not the kind of company I like to hold for the long term as it is missing two important aspects I like to see in every investment: stability and consistency over time, and Western Digital as a cyclical business has neither. But that doesn’t mean Western Digital can’t be a good investment.

Over the last decade, Western Digital has returned 68% while the S&P 500 returned 212%, and Western Digital was definitely not a good investment over that time.

Data by YCharts

However, when looking at the last 20 years, the picture is completely different: the S&P 500 returned only 136% during that time frame while Western Digital increased 1,310%.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the last 30 years, Western Digital returned 1,390% while the S&P 500 returned about 902%.

Data by YCharts

This shows two different things. First of all, Western Digital could outperform the S&P 500 over the long run, but we also see that it depends on the time frame if Western Digital underperformed or outperformed the S&P 500 as it is a very cyclical business.

Aside from the stock performance, we can look at another metric – the return on invested capital – as it also shows the cyclicality of the business as well as the fact that Western Digital Corporation can be a great investment at certain points in time. In the years between 2010 and 2015, Western Digital could report high numbers for return on invested capital (in 2013, the RoIC was only 10.31% while in 2010 it was as high as 31.57% with the other years being in between – mostly around 15-20%). But after 2016, the RoIC was never higher than 5%.

In order to decide if Western Digital is a good investment, we can also calculate the intrinsic value. As it is a cyclical business, we should take the average free cash flow of the last 10 years as a basis, which should reflect the cyclicality of the business and give us a realistic number we can use for a calculation. Over the last decade, the free cash flow was $1,872 million on average, and when taking that number as well as a modest growth rate of 3% for the years to come and until perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $91 for Western Digital, making the stock still undervalued.

Conclusion

As I have mentioned above, I sold Western Digital last week, although the stock could still be trading below its fair, intrinsic value. But with the cyclicality, the missing moat and missing pricing power, it is just not a stock I like to own for the long term. And with an annual yield of almost 20% for the time I owned the stock, I figured it is a good time for me to sell and invest the money in a company I prefer to hold for the long term.

However, this brings us to another problem. In the last six months, I sold three positions and stocks I had in my portfolio (the only selling I did for a very long time) and the money (gains as well as initial investment) from these three investments – Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), Cal-Maine Foods and Western Digital Corporation – are increasing the cash reserves and I don’t really know what to do with it as it is getting harder and harder to find great long-term investments, which are not overvalued. As part of my Marketplace, I have a watchlist of more than 20 high-quality companies with a wide economic moat, but among these companies only a few seem to be undervalued and a good investment right now. Two names that rank very high on this list are CVS Health Corporation (CVS), which is still undervalued in my opinion, and 3M Company (MMM), which is now trading very close to its intrinsic value. Additionally, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) which I covered recently might also be interesting, although it doesn’t have a wide economic moat around its business.

