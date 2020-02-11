Majesco: Progress Everywhere But The Share Price

We think investors are under-appreciating the progress that the company has been making.

While progress is a little slower than we hoped, the company is improving and its cloud subscription revenue is growing fast, albeit from a small base.

Despite having its most profitable quarter in years, the company's shares are lingering.

Majesco (MJCO) is a digital and cloud insurance platform solutions provider which is making slow but steady progress that is underappreciated by investors.

We bought shares in Majesco at $7.32 on October 3, 2018 for the SHU portfolio and we're a little surprised that we have yet to benefit from that purchase. Basically, the company should benefit from two trends:

A shift towards digitalization of business, more specifically the insurance business.

A shift towards cloud platforms.

While the company has been benefiting from both trends, this is yet to lead to a durable lift in the share price. While the shares have been as high as $10 in the summer of last year, they have since fallen back:

So basically, the shares haven't really moved in the 17 months of our position, which is a little surprising, considering the following:

Data by YCharts

While perhaps a little slower than we hoped or expected, the company has actually made significant progress.

Revenue growth, while hardly awe-inspiring, has been solid and one has to realize that their on-premise revenue, which is still the biggest part, does suffer a bit from the shift to the cloud. In that respect, it's actually a little similar to another SHU portfolio holding, Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX).

We described the drivers and its business model in earlier articles (here and here), and fellow SA contributor Bilbao Asset Management has produced a good overview as well.

With respect to the two main growth drivers, the company made progress on both. It gained a number of substantial new customers in Q3, as well as renewals (Q3CC):

Some of our new wins leveraging Majesco's cloud insurer platform include a Tier 1 global insurer, who will implement Majesco Billing globally. A Tier 3 carrier focused on charitable communities that will implement the Majesco P&C suite of policy, billing and claims for its North American business, including a broad spectrum of commercial products.

The company had 9 new customers going life in Q3 (as well as in Q2), and its 12-month backlog stood at a record $101.7M at the end of Q3. The shift to the cloud is also progressing nicely. In Q3:

Total cloud-based revenue was $16.3M or 43.8% of revenue in Q3 (+8.5% y/y).

The total number of cloud customers is 63.

Cloud subscription revenue was $6.1M or 16.5% of revenue in Q3 (+38.6% y/y).

It's the growth of the cloud subscription revenue which is the most encouraging part, even if it comes from a small base. This is what will ultimately lead the shares higher, we believe.

Acquisitions

The company acquired two companies:

Management argued there are a lot of synergies (Q3CC)

They have a very strong list of top tier insurance customers and this acquisition continues to advance our strategy and focus with our partners, specifically Capgemini. Cap has selected Majesco's L&A cloud platform as their standard platform. And at the same time, they have a very large TPA business that currently runs on InsPro's technology.

TPA stands for third-party administered business which many insurance companies use for their backend processing so the acquisition gives Majesco another route to market.

On the other hand, one could argue that the InsPro business wasn't in great shape:

Data by YCharts

But at least they weren't losing much cash:

InsPro's disappointing Q3 and first nine months performance (revenue -34% and -36%) was due to (earnings PR):

The decrease was the result of the Company having largely completed implementation services to what was our largest client in 2018.

But the revenue decline has been ongoing since mid-2018 so this isn't entirely reassuring. On the other hand, the $12M Majesco paid for InsPro isn't overly expensive, and they acquire interesting technology, relations and expand their L&A segment.

Management didn't quantify any expected cost or revenue synergies, so we have to wait and see.

Q3 results

Revenue was up 3.8% y/y to $37.2M with net income coming in a strong $3.9M which is a multi-year high and EPS at $0.09. In terms of segments (Q3CC):

In terms of business split, P&C represented 76.9%, Life & Annuity represented 22.8%, and non-insurance was 0.4% of our Q3 2020 total revenue, and 57.7%, 31.7% and 26% respectively for Q3 2019. The decrease in Life & Annuity business as a percentage of revenue was due to reduction in implementation revenue as a major customer prepared to go live in this current fiscal year.

The L&A (life and annuity) business will get a boost from the InsPro acquisition, but also from the strategic cooperation with CapGemini as well as the MetLife/IBM cooperation.

Margins

Data by YCharts

There has been a gradual lift in operating margins and Q3 was no exception as both SG&A and R&D expenses declined in dollar terms:

SG&A was $10M, down from $10.3M a year ago

R&D was $4.7M, down from $4.9M a year ago

So there is quite a bit of operational leverage, which is encouraging. Adjusted EBITDA was $5M in Q3, up from $4.8M a year ago as well, not a huge leap forward though.

On the other hand, there is little in the form of gross margin expansion as cloud subscription, while growing much faster than the company as a whole, is just 16.5% of revenue.

Cash

Data by YCharts

A year ago, SA contributor Bilbao Asset Management worried about (fairly modest) debts and the need for dilution to pay these off and the rights offering in February last year has taken care of these, giving a bit of a jolt to the number of outstanding shares:

Data by YCharts

According to the earnings PR:

Majesco had no significant debt and cash equivalents (including short term investments) of $45.5 million on December 31, 2019, compared to net cash of $11.5 million for the same period last fiscal year.

That cash balance will come down as the company acquired InsPro for $12M in January. Insiders own 79% of the shares.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In the one and a half years since we bought the shares for the SHU portfolio, the shares are basically back where we started, yet the company has been making considerable progress.

While that has been going a little slower than we hoped, we think it's underappreciated by investors. Our original thesis was that the shares were fairly cheap, we think that still holds, even more so given the progress in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MJCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.