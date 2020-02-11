Aurinia: A New Equilibrium

I strongly believe that voclosporin will be approved sometimes in 2021. Thereafter, it'll take the lion's share of the $2.7B market.

A common theme in bioscience investing is that a stock tends to rally vigorously following a strong data release. Thereafter, it can either appreciate further, trade sideways or recede southbound. As such, you need to determine where the stock is heading after a large "pop." If you've been following my work, you'd see that I employ a technique coined high probability event forecasting. As the evolution of my drug approval and clinical outcomes forecasting, high probability event analysis spotted out the Clovis Oncology (CLVS) mega rally. Essentially, it gives you a sense of where your stock will trade going forward.

The prime example of the said phenomenon is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH). After the strong AURORA data reporting for voclosporin, the share price gapped up from $8.44 to $15.64. Hence, it delivered an 85.3% for IBI members who entered that binary catalyst. The elephant in the room is where Aurinia will trade in the future. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Aurinia and provide my expectations for this Phillip Fisher growth stock.

Figure 1: Aurinia chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the next section. Operating out of Victoria, British Columbia, Aurinia is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicine to serve the unmet needs in rare diseases.

Powering the pipeline is an immune suppressant dubbed voclosporin. As the crown jewel, voclosporin is designed to treat two autoimmune conditions of the kidney, including lupus nephritis ("LN") and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (i.e. FSGS). That aside, the drug is being investigated in a Phase 2 trial for dry eyes syndrome ("DES").

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Aurinia)

Lupus Nephritis Franchise

As you analyze any biotech, you should focus on the lead drug. That's where the bulk value of the company resides. If the lead franchise fails, the stock usually becomes worthless. But if it succeeds, you're looking at a potential mega winner.

Let's see how voclosporin is advancing as the lead franchise, i.e., the LN front. As a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, AURORA assessed the efficacy and safety of the voclosporin combo for LN. Since LN is an autoimmune disease, the combo meds are suppressants that calm down the immune system. That way the body's natural defense system won't attack itself and thereby relieves the disease burden.

Keep in mind, the combo drugs include mycophenolate mofetil (i.e., CellCept) and a low dose steroid. The study endpoint is the "complete response rate" at 52 weeks for the combo with voclosporin versus without voclosporin (i.e., the standard of care). Now the specific response rate represents indicators of kidney function like the glomerular filtration rate (i.e., eGFR), etc. You can refer to specific study details to learn about these indicators.

Interestingly, there were more patients enrolled (i.e., 357) in AURORA than anticipated. The actual enrollment reached 357 patients across 27 different countries versus the expected 324. So what do you make sense out of that finding? In my view, higher enrollment means that voclosporin works better than the standard of care (i.e., the control). As such, patients are likely to tell their friends.

Riding strong enrollment and sound mechanism of action, it made sense that voclosporin delivered stellar results. In other words, the three immune suppressants should do a better job than two. As depicted in the table below, the voclosporin combo met all its primary and secondary endpoints compared to the control.

Since all the p-values are all less than 0.05, the excellent efficacy is due to voclosporin rather than a random occurrence. Of note, a key concern about immunosuppressant is the side effects. Interestingly, voclosporin is well-tolerated which gives it an edge over other immunosuppressants.

Figure 3: AURORA results (Source: Aurinia)

Powered by good clinical outcomes, Aurinia will file a new drug application ("NDA") for voclosporin in 1H 2020. Highly enthused by the finding, the President and CEO (Peter Greenleaf) remarked:

"We are thrilled with the outcomes reported today from the AURORA trial, which unequivocally demonstrate the tremendous potential for voclosporin to play an important role in the treatment of the approximately one million people worldwide living with LN. We are aware of the intense need for a clinically impactful therapy for this serious disease and are working with urgency to complete regulatory filings in the U.S. and worldwide. If approved, we look forward to potentially making voclosporin available to patients beginning in 2021."

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q 2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, Aurinia procured $230K in revenues compared to $375K for the same period last year. I know that's a small figure for a company. However, I'm not surprised because Aurinia is still in its developmental phase. That being said, you should check other more meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) investment for the respective periods registered at $17.7M and $11.1M. The higher R&D spending is related to the AURORA2 extension trial. The Phase 2/3 investigation for DES also contributed to the spending. Of note, I view the 59.4% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Additionally, there were $19.0M ($0.21 per share) net loss compared to $18.3M ($0.21 per share decline) for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the earnings remain the same. In my view, it's a good sign for a young company to maintain the same or even slightly depreciating bottom-line. Simply put, they implemented good cost-control to enjoy that feat.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Aurinia)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Aurinia is that the FDA might not approve voclosporin for LN in 2021. Either a non-approval or delayed approval can cause the stock to tumble by 50% and vice versa.

The other risk is that the Phase 2/3 AUDREY trial for voclosporin eye drop might not yield positive results in 2H 2020. In such a scenario, the stock is likely to move by 45%. That aside, Aurinia might grow aggressively and thereby suffers from a cash flow constraint. Be that as it may, I'm not worried. After all, the firm has been quite conservative in its spending.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Aurinia as a buy with the four of five stars rating. As Aurinia unlocks the therapeutic power of voclosporin, the company enjoyed the robust results for AURORA. The North Pole is lit 85% brighter, as the stock rallied after that data release. Looking ahead, I expect the AURORA2 extension study to generate excellent outcomes. And, voclosporin should gain approval by 2021. Based on my forecasting, there is a 75% (i.e., extremely favorable) chance of approval for this franchise. Hence, it's spaghetti to sauce that voclosporin will get the nod from the FDA.

And with the LN market growing at the 7.0% CAGR, it should reach $2.7B by 2026. Due to excellent data, I expect cyclosporin to eventually dominate this market. In other words, I project that it'll garner over $1.0B in peak sales. Now I'm not optimistic about AUDREY's future results. But I feel very strongly that voclosporin, by its mechanism of action, is the best use for LN and perhaps, FSGS. In other words, it'll hit at least one of three franchises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates at any time pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.