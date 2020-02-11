DNO ASA: 2019 Was Disappointing

Since late April 2019, on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF, OTCPK:DTNOY) has been creeping lower and lower. Its 2019 results presented recently failed to reverse the sell-off and wake up slumbering bulls. The incessantly sliding share price makes an impression the market has become a perma bear which sees only negatives and overlooks positives.

I brought DNO, the Norwegian Kurdistan-focused upstream company, to the attention of my esteemed readers in April 2019 when I enumerated a few of its merits, citing, among other things, high free cash flow yield, record-low production costs, tailwinds from the takeover of the North Sea-focused Faroe Petroleum and possible exploration catalysts. So, there is no coincidence I am deeply disappointed by the negative ~48.2% price return the stock has delivered since February 2019.

Unfortunately, the market's response to the takeover of Faroe in early 2019 was from indifferent to bearish, while investor confidence regarding operations in Kurdistan evaporated; volatile oil price also fueled concerns.

At the end of the day, in 2019, DNO delivered contracted margins, annual loss before tax, and negative free cash flow. So, let's take a more thorough look at the report to consider if it is possible to reanimate a bullish thesis or not.

The mixed consequences of the Faroe acquisition

In 2019, the Tawke and Peshkabir fields in Iraqi Kurdistan were the principal contributors to DNO's revenue; in the KRI, the full-year company working interest output reached 86,570 kboepd on average, which more than favorably compares to 79,747 kboepd in 2018.

In the North Sea, assets previously owned by Faroe Petroleum (e.g., the Oda and Vilje fields) significantly contributed to the company's annual working interest output, bringing it to 101,696 kboepd compared to 81,712 kboepd a year ago. As a result, full-year revenue rose 17% to $971.4 million. Double-digit growth looks solid; however, in April, I mentioned that analysts had forecasted 2019 revenue to equal ~$1.25 billion; unfortunately, volatile Brent hindered DNO from achieving over 50% revenue growth.

Despite higher sales, DNO did not deliver any margin improvement; e.g., operating margin slipped to 7.8% from 45.4% a year ago. I prefer to see sales growth accompanied by a better or at least a stable EBIT margin, especially when we are talking about mature upstream companies. So, that is disenchanting and points to the fact the takeover of Faroe was not accretive regarding profitability, especially considering high lifting costs in the North Sea (see page 6).

But margins dropped not only because of higher production expenses. Weak EBIT is partly explainable by impairments. As it was clarified on page 16 of the report, in 2019, it was decided that the Ringhorne East field (also spelled as the Ringhorne Øst) and the Brasse discovery in the North Sea were less valuable than it was initially estimated while decommissioning of the Schooner and Ketch fields would cost more than previously anticipated. DNO also reported a $16.2 million impairment related to the Erbil license in Kurdistan as it "re-assesses its position in this asset."

A few conclusions can be drawn here. First and foremost, it points to the fact that the Faroe takeover that extended DNO's footprint in the North Sea and was initiated to lower the overall risk of its Middle East-exposed portfolio also had a flipside. Costs of hydrocarbon production from the fields offshore the UK and Norway are incomparable with costs in Kurdistan. For instance, while in the KRI, DNO spent only $3.3 to produce a barrel of oil equivalent, lifting costs in the North Sea were $17.7 per barrel; in sum, consolidated lifting costs rose from $3 per boe in 2018 to $5.4 per boe in 2019. Hence, when oil and gas prices tumble, there is a high possibility that more expensive assets will be partly impaired as production from them becomes no longer viable. And if an oil company impairs something (especially with no tax impact), it underperforms on EBIT and EPS and unpleasantly surprises the market.

So, while the Faroe takeover somewhat lowered DNO's risk profile (which was mostly ignored by the market given the share price dynamics) and added 2P and 2C to its reserves and resources portfolio along with exploration licenses, it also took a toll on margins.

Ultimately, in 2019, DNO switched to a $47.8 million loss before tax, as operating income shrank, and only $121.3 million in tax benefits kept EPS afloat.

But we also should take a more in-depth look at the cash flow statement, as cash flow is immune to impairment charges. Surprisingly, the 2019 operating cash flow net of working capital dropped 21%, while capital expenditures (purchases of tangibles & intangibles) were increased 2x (without the Faroe acquisition) due to busy drilling campaign in Kurdistan. In sum, DNO ended 2019 with a negative organic free cash flow of $36.4 million. So, its FCF yield is now sub-zero, let alone inorganic free cash flow with the financing of the Faroe acquisition factored in.

If we do a bit more research on the reasons behind lackluster cash flow generation last year, we will find out that Trade and other receivables were among principal culprits of plummeted FCF. The silver lining is that in January, DNO received two payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government, $107 million in total (see page 4).

With this in mind, we can conclude bleak cash flow was primarily the consequence of bad timing of cash proceeds, not the weak oil price, lower production volumes, or ineffective cost management. Unfortunately, that is not entirely true; a steep decline in net CFFO was principally caused by loss before tax, while outflow related to receivables was even lower than in 2018.

Another matter worth touching upon is Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average Total Capital), which helps to quickly gauge how proficiently a company uses its capital provided by debt and equity investors. In 2019, DNO's CROTC stood at 18.4% compared to above 30% in 2018. The steep decline in CROTC YoY is explainable given jumped debt in the aftermath of the Faroe acquisition.

Ultimately, the dividend and buyback are somewhat a silver lining. The stock yields ~4.6%; in 2019, DNO returned to shareholders $46.6 million via dividend and $82.3 million via buyback. In January 2020, it completed the repurchase of up to 10% of shares (see page 12). While I prefer when companies buy shares back using FCF, I still should concur DNO has cash balance healthy enough to opportunistically repurchase shares at a considerable discount to intrinsic value. The cash balance in end-December 2019 was $486 million, while two previously delayed Kurdistan export payments added $107 million in 2020.

Briefly on relative valuation

DNO has two key Kurdistan-focused peers: Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF). Gulf Keystone Petroleum is down around 10% on the London Stock Exchange, while Genel Energy even managed to deliver a ~4.2% price return. These companies have not presented their FY 2019 reports yet; I will update an in-depth peer comparison when all relevant data are available. Now I should briefly mention that with EV/Adjusted EBITDA of around 2.6x and EV/Net CFFO of ~3.8x, DNO is clearly underappreciated.

Final thoughts

In 2019, DNO turned FCF-negative while its lifting costs crept higher. So, a few of its merits I mentioned in the first coverage are no longer relevant.

Now a new risk emerged: the coronavirus outbreak and its repercussions. Brent price has already dived to ~$53.3/bbl due to demand concerns, and more profound production curbs from the OPEC+ are needed to keep the market balanced. So, with this in mind, I have to change my sentiment on the stock to neutral despite cheap valuation.

