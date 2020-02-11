OILX: It's Time To Buy Crude Oil

The trend in declining stocks is being driven by two forces which are demanding higher prices - this trend will continue until we get them.

Crude markets have sold off strongly on fears of the coronavirus, but this selloff is against the underlying fundamentals.

With shares falling by around 20% since the start of the year, the Etracs S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OILX) has certainly not been the favorite instrument in many portfolios. While this drop is painful for those trading OILX to the long side, I believe that the current pullback in price represents an excellent buying opportunity to trade against the crowd and buy into a commodity which is fundamentally bullish.

Crude Markets

There is no escaping the reality that panic is in the air when it comes to crude markets. With the coronavirus in China gaining traction, the commodity markets have progressively become more and more spooked as investors exit in fear that economies will stall to a halt in the path of wherever the virus spreads.

While this concern is certainly one to not take lightly, I believe that the underlying fundamentals for crude oil are bullish. I do not base this on feelings or market sentiment, but simply on the raw fundamental data of the major components of crude supply and demand.

Put simply, crude inventories are lagging the 5-year average as well, currently sitting on a year-over-year decline in stocks.

If you’re unfamiliar with the format of the above chart, I’d encourage you to look it over, because it captures the entire battle between supply and demand on a seasonally adjusted basis. When inventories are below the 5-year average, it means that stocks are lagging historical norms for that time of the year - which is bullish the underlying commodity. A relationship I’ve shared several times is the year-over-year change in crude stocks, which continues to tighten.

This relationship is very important to monitor because it is directly correlated with price change: the more crude inventories decline on a year-over-year basis, the greater the price of crude oil tends to rally.

At the present trajectory, by the end of the year we will have seen crude inventories drop by around 20%. Over the last 25 years, in a 52-week period in which crude stocks have fallen by around this amount, the average price change in crude oil is an increase of 51%. There certainly is a good degree of variability around this number (in other words, the actual price rally might be higher or lower), but the trend makes economic sense and is present in the data: when stocks fall, prices generally rise.

Stepping aside from the panic surrounding the coronavirus, we can objectively say that crude inventories are falling, and historical analysis would strongly suggest that we will see the price of crude rally through the end of the year. But before just taking this relationship and running with it, we need to assess why crude inventories are falling, so as to understand if this trend is actually going to continue.

Let’s start with OPEC. OPEC has recently made headlines in that members are attempting to extend the set of cuts in place through the end of the year, as well as deepen the impact. OPEC has a very interesting history of compliance (a topic for another day), but in general, the recent set of cuts have been adhered to by the largest players in the group.

OPEC has a vested interest in a higher oil price, and it has acted to benefit this interest consistently over the past few years. For example, the recent set of production cuts actually went into place at the beginning of 2019 - a policy which immediately halted a decline in the price of oil.

Given that OPEC has its vested interest at heart, I believe that we will ultimately see it decide to extend these cuts through the remainder of the year. It is my personal opinion that Russia (not OPEC, but along for the ride) is showing indecision simply to stall, and that ultimately, OPEC will act in the near future.

When OPEC acts, global supply will be further constrained, which means that both Brent and WTI will see upwards pressure, and OILX will increase as well.

And the second factor which is leading the decline in inventories is production growth. Frankly, it’s falling off a cliff.

The reason why production growth is stalling is very straightforward: producers aren’t making healthy cash flows, so banks are pulling back lending. This is causing lots of cash flow-negative operators to go bankrupt, which is slowing drilling activity and leading to declines in production across the board.

Again, this is another source of supply which is directly responsive to price: for this trend to stop, we need the price of crude to rally. It’s just a matter of time before the declining production is surpassed by growing demand (demand increases in most years simply because of more people / economic activity). When this pinch point is met, the price of crude will rally strongly to bring production back on-line and start the cycle all over again.

At present, we are seeing the “green shoots” of this supply squeeze in the balance. As OPEC trims production and production growth slows, inventories in places like the United States have started to slide. Coronavirus concerns certainly can, and do, control the short-term price fluctuations of crude oil, but the underlying fundamental trend is that of tightness and a higher price per barrel in the near future. Buying OILX makes for an excellent trade to capture this.

Understanding OILX

Prior to moving on, we have to say a brief word about what exactly OILX is. Put simply, it’s an ETN that tracks the S&P GSCI Crude Index. This index holds both Brent and WTI futures, and rolls exposure during a certain time window in each of these commodities.

If you’ve read my articles for any length of time, you know that I view this is an important thing to monitor because it is material over lengthy periods of time. Roll yield arises when you have prices in the back of a futures curve converge towards the spot price as a month progresses. This tangibly means that since the GSCI is holding exposure in second-month futures (after the roll window), it will have prices converge towards the spot by either falling or rising, depending on the relation to the front of the curve.

Unfortunately, the recent selloff has pulled both Brent and WTI into contango in these front months, which means that roll yield is generally negative for OILX. In other words, OILX will be slightly declining in value due to the losses from roll as long as the market remains in this state. I ultimately do believe that the price movements of crude oil will offset the losses seen from roll, but investors looking to trade OILX need to be aware of the current negative roll yield environment we are in.

Conclusion

Crude markets have sold off strongly on fears of the coronavirus, but this selloff is against the underlying fundamentals. The trend in declining stocks is being driven by two forces which are demanding higher prices - this trend will continue until we get them. Roll yield for OILX is negative, which means that investors purchasing the ETN will have a slight negative headwind to overcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.