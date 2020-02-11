The Peculiar Case Of IBM Strength At Market Tops

I have noticed over three decades of trading that International Business Machines (IBM) is almost always streaking higher around major U.S. stock market peaks. Why? I don’t have a great answer, but IBM’s spike higher in January and February confirms my worry the 2020 Wall Street bull may be about to turn into a bear.

My best explanation for why IBM rises smartly around market tops is this investment trades as a function of its traditionally high dividend payout. Scoring highly on blue-chip safety and liquidity characteristics, including stable government and big business contract revenues insulating operating performance from a deep recession, experienced investors flock to the stock in times of uncertainty. When large investors get nervous, one knee-jerk reaction is to purchase IBM, kind of like buying gold.

Chart Comparisons

Looking at the previous 15% or greater market declines since 1998, IBM has been a stellar performer right around the top tick in prices for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and related SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF (DIA). Below I have drawn some charts including the important 1998 peak before a 20% market drop related to Asian/Russian financial crises, the Tech Boom peak in 2000 before a 50% swoon, the 2007 peak before the Great Recession wipeout of 50%+, the 2011 high before the U.S. Treasury market bond downgrade and 20% market sell-off, the 2015 high before the oil bust created a 15% drop on Wall Street, the 2018 top before the China trade war-induced drop of 20%, and today’s situation.

Increasing Evidence Of A Wall Street Peak

Does strength in IBM mean the market is about to fall? Not by itself. But it’s worth noting the 2020 occurrence, as a robust IBM now could be a subtle warning to those willing to listen.

Excessive valuations vs. CAPE earnings (long-term cycle adjusted numbers) on the whole market, record price to sales for the S&P 500, overall U.S. equity capitalization to GDP reaching for record highs, and other overvaluation creations are something to worry about. The spike in investor enthusiasm since the Trump/China trade deal in late 2019 is also a frothy development you typically see at stock market peaks. My November article on Seeking Alpha explained the lack of bull trend confirmation by lower highs in foreign stock markets and weakening breadth participation in leading U.S. sectors during late 2019.

Slowing economic growth forecasts for the world in early 2020 by mainstream economists translates into a stock market skating on thin ice, all else being equal. Then sprinkle some negative coronavirus effects on top of already declining 12-month business earnings in America. So yes, the latest strength in IBM’s quote is yet another disconcerting development.

It’s getting harder and harder to ignore the substantial odds of a sharp turn lower in fortunes for U.S. stocks, especially for experienced investors who have been through a few rodeos in their lifetime. Food for thought anyway. Good luck in your trading endeavors this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.