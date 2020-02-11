International Petroleum Corporation's (IPCFF) CEO Mike Nicholson on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Okay, so a very good morning to everyone, and welcome to IPC's Year End Results and Operations Update Presentation. My name is Mike Nicholson. I'm the CEO. I'm also joined this morning by Christophe Nerguararian, the CFO, and Rebecca Gordon, who is our VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning.

I'll begin in the usual fashion by taking you through the highlights for the fourth quarter and the full year on the operations side and then I'll pass it across to Christophe and he will run through the quarterly and full year financial numbers. And then at the end of both presentations, we will open up to the conference call to take questions and you can also send in your questions via the Internet.

I just want to say we do have our Capital Markets Day presentation, very detailed presentation from the entire management team of IPC starting at 2 o'clock this afternoon, so if I could ask the forward-looking questions are held back until this afternoon because we are going to be covering a lot of that materials and in the presentations later today.

So, to get started with 2019 highlights, start with production, a full year average production of 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and was in line with the latest guidance that we gave in our Q3 reports. Also on the cost side, very good performance, our full year average operating costs were $12.80 per barrel and again that was in line with the latest guidance that we gave in our third quarter report.

In terms of our organic growth, we had a big investment program last year lots of activity projects and drilling operations across all the countries and very pleased to report that we managed to deliver that slightly below our initial budget at $181 million for the full year.

Christophe will go through in much more detail, but 2019 was an incredible year in terms of the cash flow generation for IPC. It was a record high operating cash flow we generated for the full year of $308 million and that allowed us to generate a free cash flow of close to $90 million, which was in excess of a 12% free cash flow yield, very strong metric when you benchmark us against the rest of the sector. And that strong cash flow and free cash flow generation allowed us to significantly reduce our net debt position down from $277 million at the start of the year to $232 million by the year-end.

And that year end debt number includes the fact that we had spent $17 million on the share repurchase and in addition we did repay the final installment on the Lundin Petroleum working capital facility which retired our liability $14 million and went to repay that. And Christophe will come back to it, but significant liquidity headroom under our existing bank facilities. And we finished the year with a net debt to EBITDA of less than 0.8 times, so the company really is in a very strong financial footing as we move into 2020.

Another great year in terms of our reserves and resources. We will go into far more details this afternoon, but this is our third consecutive year since we spun off that we've seen significant reserves replacement through organic growth. If we look at just the organic reserves replacement, it was close to 90%, and then when we added in the results acquired as a result of the Granite acquisition above 170% reserve replacement at the end of 2019.

And following the land acquisition that we made to extend our Blackrod land position, we were able to increase our contingent resource base by 30% through 2019. So a very, very strong performance from both reserves and contingent resource adds.

And of course that strong reserve replacement feeds through into value creation and this afternoon Rebecca's presentation will give more details, but with fallen longer-term all price forecasts we're still able to lift our NEV by 7% increasing the NEV per share to $13 – U.S.$30 per share. And that means that today IPC is traded at an excess of 70% discount to just the 2P value of our $300 million barrels of 2P reserves and not a single dollar to any of our contingent resources.

And I think with a consistent track record of showing reserve replacement that seems to be very conservative indeed. And that was the reason why we felt our stock was significantly undervalued in the third quarter report. We announced that we had the approval to move forward with a share repurchase program, approval to purchase up to 11.5 million shares through the year. And we've made very, very good progress in delivering that repurchase program approximately two-thirds or 7.6 million shares and have been repurchased to date.

On the BD side, and when we launched IPC, the strategy was very simple. It was to use the weakness in the cycle and to acquire high quality and long-life reserves with what we felt was development upside and the announcement in January of the acquisition of Granite is another example of us executing that. It's the third acquisition in less than three years. It adds 14 million barrels of 2P reserves, 6 million barrels of contingent resources, and 1500 barrels a day of production and we will be discussing this afternoon some of our plans for that acquisition in the years ahead.

And on the sustainability side very pleased to report no material HSE incidents through 2019 and again we'll be coming back about how we're going to strengthen our ESG approach as we move forward into 2020 and the years ahead.

So just briefly on production, as I mentioned, our 2019 average production was in line with the latest guidance of 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We did guide in the first quarter that we would experience some water shortages on our Onion Lake property and which caused us actually three guides to that level during our first quarter results.

And our fourth quarter production was below our midpoint guidance because our A20 well which was the last well in the three-well inflow program in Malaysia was slightly delayed. That well didn’t start up until the middle of January and we did have the loss of productivity of our A15 well during December which needs to be repaired.

So those were the reasons why it was slightly towards the bottom end of that range in the fourth quarter, but continued very strong performance on the cost side. Full year operating costs we had originally guided $12.90 and the full year return was $12.80, so marginally below the latest guidance and as I mentioned on the previous slide, and no major HSE incidents to report through 2019.

Turning to the capital expenditure program, you'll see this afternoon that 2019 was the most active and the highest year of investment for IPC. We originally guided in our Capital Markets Day last year that we anticipated to invest around $160 million in our assets on the back of strong crude all prices and the strong Canadian differentials.

We accelerated our investment program in Canada after the first quarter and we lifted it by $28 million to $188 million for the full year. In the end we were able to deliver that program for U.S.$181 million, and you can see from the slide on the right-hand side the reason for the savings were twofold; one was a $3 million carryover which is reflected in the 2020 capital budget numbers, but we did deliver that program with a $4 million capital saving. So very pleased given it was an extremely active year through 2019.

This is the highlights from the 2019 program in Malaysia. We had the Phase 3, which is the third time we've drilled an infill well in the northeastern part of the Bertam field and two wells in the main part of the field. Following the results of that drilling program early production results have been slightly ahead of pre-drill expectation and we've seen encouragement in that northeastern part of the field.

And Daniel will go into more details this afternoon, but we have booked about an additional 1 million barrels of contingent reserves in our 2019 numbers on the back of the results that we've seen from that program, so encouraging there.

France, our Vert-la-Gravelle project, you'll recall that this is project started in the summer of this year. The objective there was to use horizontal drilling for the first time ever in our Rhaetian Triassic reservoirs, quite a think reservoir, three to four meters of thickness and then we had never done that before, so we were able to use our drilling expertise from the team in Malaysia and also in Canada to support that operation. Our first was delivered 360 meters of horizontal section and so far the results it is fair to say have been ahead of expectation. We have been producing in excess still today of 1000 barrels a day from that well.

We've even touched on a given day, we've tested the well potential up to 1500 barrels a day. And to put that in context, but our whole French business is producing around 2500 barrels a day pre-drill, that's about a 40% uplift plus in production from a single well. So, we've been really pleased with that. And of course all the attention is now turning to focus on the close to 7 million barrels of contingent resource upside and that we have in our other Rhaetian development. So that will be our focus moving forward.

Following on the success in 2019 we're going to be using the same rig and the same team to start redevelopment of the western flank of our Villeperdue field. That's one of our other biggest producers in France. If you recall, back in 2017, when we spun off IPC, we'd noticed that the water cuts in that western flank of the field were much lower than the main body of the field. So our thought process was, there must be some bypass pay in that western flank.

So we decided to acquire a 3D seismic survey through the summer of 2017. We got that processed. We interpreted it. And we saw encouragement and now we've worked up the drilling program. So in the second half of this year the plan from two existing well pads we're planning to drill three development wells. And so, that's going to be very interesting to see how that unfolds, but some decent momentum in terms of growth in our French business also as we move out of 2018 and into – sorry 2019 and into 2020.

Onion Lake Thermal, we touched upon the challenges we faced with water shortfalls in the first quarter. We took a very proactive approach to that and through the summer of last year we invested in our produced water recycling facility, which added 30% additional capacity. And in late last year we installed the Direct River Intake System, which means that if we do face a severely cold winter again in Canada, we will not experience similar water shortages and that we had to face in the first quarter of this year, so very proactive and positive approach by the team undertaken on the ground there.

The result to that, we did delay our Pad F ramp-up. We started steam cycling in the second half of 2019 and then the Pad F wells were brought on stream in the fourth quarter and the ramp-up allowed us to produce rates in excess of 12,000 barrels on a given day, but our average production through the fourth quarter was just below 12,000 barrels a day and that was in line and with our latest expectation.

In terms of this Suffield drilling program, it was another very active year. We started drilling for the first time since 2014 in the fourth quarter of 2008 and the rig continued to work through 2019. We had a 25-well program, so we had 18 conventional wells and we had 7 EOR wells on our N2N project.

And it is fair to say that the results from that drilling program are running slightly ahead of expectation. And N2N is going to be an interesting one. All the wells are now receiving alkaline surfactant polymer, which is the chemical mix that is injected into the reservoir to increase the recovery factor from those reservoirs and we should start to see production ramp-up over the next one to two years from that project.

And I think Chris will talk about this, this afternoon, but another really great job done by the team without drilling any single well in Canada we have essentially managed to have a third year of offsetting natural declines. We completed more than 9000 and more than 250 refracs and recompletes. And again you'll see later this afternoon that we plan a similar program as we move into 2020.

Finally on Canada, on our large contingent resource close to 1 billion barrels, we invested to drill a third well pier on the Blackrod property. The objective there was to increase the length of the horizontal section. The first two pilots have successfully produced in excess of 800,000 barrels on plateau. They were producing around 600 barrels a day. The idea was going an extra 40% longer to 1.4 km just to increase the productivity of that well. So the well pair has been successfully delivered.

We're starting to see steam cycling and we expect the production to ramp-up and from that well pair through the second half of this year. Encouraged by the market environment in Canada, we were fairly opportunistic during the second quarter and we're pleased to announce that we made a land acquisition adjacent to some of the best and thickest reservoir sections on our Blackrod lands and we added just over 240 million barrels of contingent resource. So that allowed us to list our total contingent resources by more than 30% through the year-end.

So that was the capital expenditure and it was more than funded by our operating cash flow. And I think if you look at the performance since IPC was spun off it has been tremendous cash generation. Year one was just under $140 million. We didn’t give our full year guidance in 2017 because we just spun off in April of that year. At 2018 our guidance for our cash generation was $161 million to $233 million and we significantly beat that with a $280 million cash flow generation and again that's continued in 2019.

When we set our guidance range between $50 and $70 Brent we expected to generate somewhere between $163 million and $332 million of cash flow and our full-year result of $308 million is close to the high end of that guidance range. And when you look at IPCs market value today, our enterprise value compared with our cash flow is less than three times. So very, very favorable metrics when you look at the cash flow trading multiple that we currently stand on today.

And likewise on valuation, it is more of the same. We've been very busy. Obviously we've concluded three or we've agreed three acquisitions in Canada since inception. And when we started life, the 2P value of our 29 million barrels of reserves was $543 million and we were trading at a discount of around 25% to our NAV. Following the two acquisitions for cash and one share deal, we've lifted that net asset value by in excess of $1.5 billion.

And when you look at where the share price was trading just at the end of last week; that means that we've pushed our discount to NAV on the back of good reserve replacement, back to in excess of 70%. So again, whether you're looking at cash flow metrics or valuation multiples, I think IPC screens extremely favourable, and we'll be talking this afternoon about our long-term cash flow generation. I think you're going to be very impressed with what you hear.

This just shows the NAV per share and over the years as we add in the share dilution from the one equity deal that we did on our per share basis, we've lifted our NAV from $4.80 per share up to $13.30 per share by the end of this year, a 7% increase from year-end 2018 to 2019 or a 40% compound annual growth rate since the company started. So I think that's been very solid delivery on the value creation front.

So that concludes my part of the presentation. I'll pass across to Christophe now, and he'll take you through the financial results. So Christophe, over to you.

Christophe Nerguararian

Thank you very much Mike. I'm Christophe Nerguararian, the CFO. I'm very happy to be here this morning presenting the fourth quarter financial results. For those of you who have been watching our performance for the first three quarters of 2019, I think this fourth quarter doesn't really come as a surprise. It's really in line with what we said we would deliver, other than it's a very strong financial performance again.

The production was in line with guidance for the full-year at the bottom line of our range at close to 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. And finally, we're very happy to have the ramp-up in production we've been talking about in the previous two quarters and posted production in excess of 47,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Brent prices and oil prices were a bit softer in this last quarter. But given the lack of any specific maintenance or activity outside of the normal course of business in our portfolio, and on the back of this increased production, operating costs were lower than the annual average at U.S.$12.3 per BOE for the quarter, which sets the annual average at $12.8 just shy of the U.S$12.9 per barrels we guided for the whole of 2019.

And obviously, on the back of that good production, reasonably low operating costs per barrel that translated into a very strong financial performance with operating cash flow and EBITDA at $79 million and $77 million for the quarter, which sets both operating cash flow and EBITDA for the year in excess of U.S.$300 million, and I'll come back to that in a few slides. But what that means is that we were able to dedicate a part of our operating cash flow to this important investment program in 2019 to increase production and maintain an increased production over the next quarters.

We were able to repay debts, and we were able to also dedicate and allocate a part of our capital to repurchase some of our shares, and effectively send capital back to our shareholders. So that translated into a net result in excess of U.S.$100 million for the full year, which is again a good performance.

Since IPC is active in fairly different geographical areas with Canada, France, and Malaysia, we felt it is important to explain how we are realizing our oil prices in the different regions, so the Brent for 2019 averaged 64.

In Malaysia, as we touched upon in the previous quarters, we are sitting on oil at a significant premium to Brent. So on average in 2019 that premium was close to $6 above Brent price, but we're also happy to report that the last few cargoes we sold, we witness a premium actually in excess of $8. So, Malaysian crude is still in high demand for refineries in Southeast Asia. French production is fairly stably selling at a discount of roughly $1 to Brent, that’s been constant, it’s driven by the contracts or marketing contracts we have with French refineries.

On the on the Canadian front, so as you know, we're selling - the benchmark in Canada is the Western Canada Select, the WCS, which trades at a discount to the WTI. Actually in 2019, that differential was almost as low as it's been over the last few years at minus $13, much improved from the minus $16 in 2018. And so that partially explains obviously the good financial performance we saw in 2019 in Canada. And then you have to distinguish between our Suffield production and our Onion Lake production. It's almost the same API. So same - very comparable kind of oil on both fields, but Suffield is selling at a $1.5 premium to the WCS, while Onion Lake trades at roughly CAD 9 discount.

Actually, we shouldn't be misled by those two numbers. Actually the realized prices are very comparable if you would add Suffield the cost of buying diluents, so we're buying some diluents to blend it with our Suffield oil production in order to meet pipeline specificities. If you would deduct that cost or add back that cost to Onion Lake, actually the two grades sales are at very comfortable premium.

On the gas price, I wanted to keep that chart to show that the gas price over the last two years have been quite volatile, but I think we can note three important points here beyond the volatility of the gas price. You can see that we are selling our Suffield gas production on the Alberta Saskatchewan border at so called Empress selling point. And so the Empress gas price has always been at least equal, but in most cases well ahead of the AECO gas price. So we've been actually making very decent cash flows out of our Suffield gas production.

And we have been also able to realize in 2019 in excess of the average spot Empress price because we're selling our production at least one month in advance, we don't always realize the spot price, which is shown on this graph. You have in red the AECO gas price and in blue the premium to get to the Empress gas price. So you can see in Q4 last year, we are a bit below because we sold some of our production ahead that we really caught up in 2019 and we were able to deliver CAD 2.77 per MCF for Suffield gas production.

As I mentioned, the financial performance in 2019, whether it's on an EBITDA or on an operating cash flow basis, was very strong 2019, is not entirely comparable to 2018, in that we closed the acquisition of BlackPearl at the end of 2018 as you know, but so we had a much higher production in 2019. But the oil prices in 2019 were lower. So when you put all-in-all, you look at our financial performance it's been the best year ever for IPC in 2019 with operating cash flow in excess of $300 million as well as EBITDA in excess of $300 million. And the fourth quarter was the second best of IPC after the very good performance from the first quarter last year.

In terms of operating costs, I'm very happy to say that we're managing our cost in a nice way. It's been fairly stable given the reasonably flat activity across all our assets. You can notice in the fourth quarter obviously lower OpEx per barrel supported by a stronger production.

In terms of net back, big picture, we've generated revenues, whether it's for the fourth quarter or for the full-year north of U.S.$33 per BOE. And when you deduct operating costs and cash taxes for the operating cash flow or G&A for the EBITDA it translates into an annual cash flow of around U.S.$18 per BOE. And those numbers I will repeat this afternoon when we present our 2020 budget, because it's important to draw the parallel, because between what we've achieved in 2019 and what we're guiding in 2020.

I like this slide a lot because it really helps understand what we've done and how we are located, the very strong operating cash flow in 2019. So obviously, we've covered all of our very intensive investment program in 2019 entirely out of our operating cash flow. So more than U.S.$180 million of investment of development CapEx and exploration and evaluation which was fully covered by operating cash flow.

We then obviously also covered our G&A financial items, and abandonment costs for roughly $3 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2019 and that's still left us with a lot of cash, which we dedicated to a $45 million repayment to our external banks, another $40 million repayment for final settlement of monies we owed to Lundin Energy, which dates back from the spin off in April 2017.

And finally, as Mike mentioned earlier on, we dedicated U.S.$17 million to our share buyback, and very happy to complement that by saying that we spent in excess of U.S.$30 million as of today in buying back shares. So, as soon as we announced our share buyback last year in early November at our third quarter financial results, we've immediately embarked on this share buyback program. We didn't stop obviously at the year-end. And we've almost spent twice as much as it is reported here, actually, until yesterday, close of market. So we started the year with debt - external net debt of U.S.$277 million, which was reduced down to $232 million by the end of December.

G&A was as well under control and same way as the operating costs were under control roughly at $0.7 per barrel or less or actually U.S.$12 million in absolute terms for the full-year 2019.

On the financial items, we had - it's interesting to see that we've improved our balance sheet in the way that when we merged with BlackPearl, we inherited some reasonably expensive notes, which we fully repaid in the second quarter. And because we've reduced the debts overall as I've just mentioned between the beginning and the end of 2019, it means that on average our costs of capital has reduced, the cost of debt has reduced once we've fully repaid the notes in the second quarter. And because we're also reducing the absolute level of debt, we're just paying less financial costs on the quarter.

As a wrap-up for the 2019 performance. So we've generated in excess of U.S.$550 million of revenues during the year 2019, which translated into a cash margin. So really revenue less production costs in excess of $310 million for gross profit in excess of $150 million posting net result for 2019 in excess of $100 million.

As you would expect, given the fairly intensive investment program we went through in 2019, the size of our balance sheet increased really driven by the adding value to our oil and gas properties on the balance sheet, which were compensated on the liability side of the balance sheet by a reduction in our net debt and our financial liabilities, and an increase in equity through retained earnings.

Just because we regularly have some questions around hedging, I just wanted to report on that. On the hedges we still carry on our books, but happy to report that - reporting that we've not concluded any more hedges since the last quarter.

So I will hand back for the conclusion to Mike.

Mike Nicholson

Thank you very much Christophe. So just to conclude with the highlights for 2019, average production 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, in line with our latest guidance, operating costs $12.80 per BOE, as Christophe showed also in line with our latest guidance and the capital expenditure program, the most active year that you're going to see delivered slightly ahead of guidance by $4 million, $181 million.

And I think you'll agree from Christophe’s presentation, it was a phenomenal year of cash flow generation, just under $310 million of operating cash flow close to $90 million of free cash flow, which was in excess of a 12% free cash flow yield. And of course that allowed us to significantly reduce our debt down from $277 million to $232 million and also that allowed us to do a $70 million share buyback as well as repay the Lundin Energy $14 million working capital facility, and the company with those leverage metrics that Christophe showed less than 0.8 net debt to EBITDA still got significant liquidity headroom to further expand our business and make further acquisitions.

Very good performance on the reserve and reserves replacement three consecutive years of reserve replacement 90% organically, 173% if you include the Granite acquisition, and we've lifted our contingent resource base by 30%, and that strong reserve replacement has fed through into further value creation, where we've lifted our NAV per share by 7%, which means that we're trading today in excess of a 70% discount to just start 2P net asset value.

Christophe mentioned that we've been quite active on the share repurchase front and to date, we've purchased close to two-thirds of the 11.5 share approval or 7%. of our total shares outstanding 7.6 million shares repurchased to date. And still another active year on the M&A and business development front are in less than three years we've agreed our third acquisition of Granite’s portfolio of high quality reserves with lots of development upside potential.

So, 14 million barrels of 2P reserves, 6 million barrels of contingent resources producing 1500 barrels today, with the ability for us to double that production in the next two to three years. And again, another very strong performance on the HSE front with no material incidents to report. So that concludes 2019 it's been a very active and busy year, I think it's been a very successful year for the company across all fronts.

And we're excited this afternoon to have our Capital Markets Day presentation, which starts at 2 o'clock and I would recommend everyone tunes in. We've got very exciting plans, not only for 2020, but we're going to be able to show the strengths of the companies we move forward in the years ahead. So we're happy to give an update on those plans this afternoon. But that concludes the year end results presentation. I guess we can open up for any questions.

