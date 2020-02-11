Diamond Offshore Drilling - FY2020 Outlook Disappoints

While the company still has ample liquidity, the muted short-term prospects should keep investors sidelined.

Short contract durations continue to be a major issue, resulting in large parts of the global rig fleet being marketed for employment virtually all of the time.

Company failed to secure a contract for the 2020 North Sea drilling season for its most-advanced harsh environment semi-submersible rig "Ocean GreatWhite" as the UK market lags expectations.

Outlook for 2020 disappoints as management guided for further cash outflows amidst an ongoing oversupply of modern floaters in the market.

On Monday, leading offshore drilling services provider Diamond Offshore Drilling reported Q4 and full year 2019 results and released a new fleet status report.

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed both reports so I won't go into too much detail here and instead focus on statements made by management on the company's subsequent conference call.

Clearly, Diamond Offshore does not share the recent optimism of other major industry players on what has been widely expected to be a breakout year for the offshore drilling industry with a large number of new contract awards.

While management acknowledged the ongoing improvement in dayrates, it was quick to point to the largely short-term nature of contract awards these days which leads to an ongoing oversupply of modern floaters in the market as the majority of rigs is currently offered for employment virtually all of the time:

It is clear that since the trough in 2016, day rates have risen for all asset classes. However, upward pricing momentum remained slow due to ongoing rig capacity overhang, especially in the drillship market as well as the short-term nature of the awards. Nevertheless, we believe that our differentiated strategy has enabled us to price our assets at a premium within the market in both the drillships and moored semi markets. Within this environment of depressed day rates, however, we are anticipating negative cash flow for 2020. And as Scott will discuss in greater detail, we will start to draw on our revolver in the coming months. 2019 was an unusually heavy CapEx year for Diamond as we focused on strategic upgrades for our most marketable rigs. We believe these investments will be beneficial to Diamond in the long run. Moving forward, we will focus on preserving liquidity and limiting CapEx into 2020 and beyond. At this time, we will not reactivate the Ocean America or the Ocean Rover. Additionally, it is unlikely we will add mooring to the Ocean Courage and Ocean Valor.

After a capex-heavy 2019 caused the company to use more than $300 million in cash, 2020 will be another year of negative free cash flow despite a projected capex decrease of almost 40%.

In fact, management expects to use most of the remaining $156 million in cash on the balance sheet and start drawing under the company's revolving credit facility as soon as Q2.

With the company apparently having shifted into liquidity-preservation mode, there won't be any further rig reactivations and no major strategic upgrades to the marketed fleet this year.

Photo: Semi-Submersible Rig "Ocean GreatWhite" - Source: West Highland Free Press

Adding insult to injury, the company failed to secure a contract for its ultra high-specification, harsh environment semi-submersible rig Ocean GreatWhite which had been working on the UK continental shelf in 2019 and is now expected to remain idle for the 2020 North Sea drilling season:

That said, the 2020 UK floater market really did not fulfill the full promise expected a year ago. And several of the harsh environment programs that are best suited for her got pushed from the 2020 calendar into 2021. So as was referenced during the prepared remarks, it’s unlikely that the GreatWhite will have some meaningful work in the immediate future for 2020. And from our standpoint, I think it’s part of a broader theme in the UK market, where we had expectations and intentions expressed by operators in early ‘19 did not fully mature during the course of the year.

In addition, the company will have to negotiate extensions with Petrobras (PBR) for the semi-submersible rigs "Ocean Courage" and "Ocean Valor" which are currently scheduled to roll off contract in late July and mid-November respectively:

I think we have good line of sight to more work ahead for the Courage in Brazil. (...) So that’s in progress, but I should note that work is competitive. So it’s not a gift to anyone. We have to earn that work, and we’ll do so with a sharp eye on our CapEx. So although there is no headline to make today on that front I think where we are, where we want to be. And I think we can speak to more definitively on the next call.

Moreover, the company will have to deal with extended yard stays for the drillships Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackLion as both rigs will undergo 5-year special surveys and receive upgrades for new contracts scheduled to commence in Q2/2021 and Q3/2020 respectively.

Furthermore, the above discussed contract duration issue is causing another problem not only for Diamond Offshore but rather for the entire industry: Material gaps between contracts.

For example, the drillship Ocean BlackRhino is currently facing up to 12 months of potential idle time after leaving the shipyard in late May as its new contract with Woodside Petroleum offshore Australia won't commence before Q2/2021. Same for the drillship Ocean BlackHawk which could face a one-year gap after finishing its contract with Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in mid-April 2021 before starting work for Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) offshore Australia in Q2/2022.

Bottom Line:

Calling Diamond Offshore's outlook for this year disappointing would probably be an understatement as management poured cold water on expectations for a major industry recovery in 2020 by pointing to overall contract durations remaining insufficient to bring supply and demand back into balance. In addition, rig attrition has slowed materially in 2019 and is unlikely to pick back up going forward.

News about a rather weak UK floater market in 2020 might also take some investors by surprise. Particularly shareholders of Noble Corporation (NE) should pay attention to the issue as the company just recently warned investors of an earlier-than-expected end to its last remaining high-margin legacy contract for the world's largest jackup rig, the Noble Lloyd Noble. With the rig now expected to roll off contract in early September, follow-on work for the North Sea winter season appears highly unlikely.

With another disappointing year seemingly ahead for the company, Diamond Offshore Drilling has shifted into liquidity-preservation mode but will nevertheless face material cash outflows over the course of the year, requiring the company to draw under its $1.175 billion in revolving credit facilities.

That said, with $950 million in credit facilities available until October 2023, the company still has ample room for industry conditions to improve to a point where the business becomes self-sustaining again.

While Diamond Offshore's muted outlook is certainly a disappointment, investors shouldn't give up on a potential industry recovery in 2020 yet.

After all, the company remains a smaller player with a tiny state-of-the-art drillship fleet, some modern semi-submersible rigs and a stronghold in the market niche for moored assets.

But in recent months, mostly high-specification drillships seem to have experienced an increase in demand. With the company's drillship fleet being largely committed until 2022/2023, Diamond Offshore's near-term exposure to any further dayrate improvements for this particular asset class appears almost non-existent, quite in contrast to much larger peers Transocean (RIG) and Valaris (VAL) which are both scheduled to report next week.

It remains to be seen what the company's competitors will have to offer with regards to the industry's prospects for 2020.

Given the muted near-term prospects, investors should avoid Diamond Offshore Drilling's shares.

