The Payments System: Continued Consolidation

As there is less and less use of cash, payments volumes are going to grow, perhaps exponentially, and this means that success is going to be very lucrative for those surviving.

Payments systems depend upon scale and so companies are now consolidating, vertically, as well as horizontally, to achieve and then maintain the size of their operations.

More and more consolidation is taking place in the area of payments services, and the last three years has seen record deal-making in the industry.

Payment services has become one of the most important and vital parts of the financial system and will play a growing role in the future of the finance industry.

The payment services area used to be dull, dry and, to a large extent, ignored.

Now, however, innovators and investors have focused in on this industry realizing that this area is the key to the financial system and whoever dominates this space is going to play a very important role in the future of finance.

First of all, finance is nothing more than information. Therefore, money is really nothing more than zeros and ones.

Second, how this information is transferred between users is the foundation for the whole industry.

Third, the essence of the “new” Modern Corporation plays into the economics of the payments industry: scale.

The economics of the firm providing payments services consists of high fixed costs, to consolidate the intellectual and physical capital necessary for operations, and low, very low, marginal costs of processing,

The result is that tremendous scale can be achieved and large amounts of cash can be generated through enlarged operations, providing the means to continue to grow and acquire.

Fourth, as a consequence of these economics, a wave of transactions “that have driven three consecutive years of record deal-making” in the sector.

And, this is what Robert Armstrong and Nicholas Megaw are currently writing about in the Financial Times.

There is a consolidation now taking place within the payment services industry.

Last week we got the latest merger, a combination of two European payments companies, Worldline and Ingenico, who agreed upon an $7.8 billion deal. The resultant firm will become the largest European payments company “in a sector dominated by US-based giants.”

The transaction brings two companies together that have different strengths, Worldline focuses upon payments software for merchants, while Ingenico focuses upon merchant hardware and online transactions.

Scale is the issue. With the recognition of the payments process as the vital foundation of the financial system, substantial entry took place into the industry.

Whereas the commercial banks inherited a large portion of the payments system, others, in recent years, had progressed, perhaps the Visa (NYSE:V)/Mastercard (NYSE:MA) network being “the ultimate example of this,” but in recent years, more and more other players joined the crowd.

For example, one after another, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also became players in the industry. And, many believe that these three are the real threats to take over this space.

But, then there is another threat coming from afar.

China has built up enormous technology platforms and networks. Here you have Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Ant Financial to deal with.

Not long ago I wrote that many of the biggest American banks are emulating what these Chinese giants are doing in the area of consumer finance, which spills over into the payments area.

United States banks cannot ignore what many Chinese institutions are doing these days, particularly when it comes to building scale.

Now, it is apparent that a lot of changes are going to come into the payments industry in the next two to three years.

Processing volumes continue to increase, almost exponentially, primarily because of the change in technology, which has accelerated the shift from cash payments. This is not going to change, and this means that the volume payments is going to do nothing more than increase at a very rapid pace.

In such an environment, scale matters.

And, as Mr. Armstrong and Mr. Megaw conclude:

“It is hard to see what will stop the industry from consolidating into a small group of powerful players.”

An investment banker I talked with contributes to this analysis by adding:

“We have a full pipeline of deals we’re looking at.”

Oh, and by-the-way, this investment banker continues that:

“We expect to see the pipeline continue to grow in the near-term.”

I have been arguing for several years now that this transformation of the payments system was a “big deal” and it would result in a change in how the game is played. Please stay tuned because I will be writing a lot more about these issues in the future.

The largest U.S. commercial banks lagged in this game and that is when you saw big tech start to play. Now, you have China making big advances in the area. And, scale matters.

When scale matters, consolidation takes place.

My best bet is that there will only be a few payments giants left standing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.