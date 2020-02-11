Panhandle Oil And Gas: A Natural Gas Company That Is Even More Oversold Than Natural Gas

The rights owner Panhandle Oil and Gas has lost over 70% of its value over the last two years and is extremely oversold both technically and fundamentally.

Looking at managed money short interest, it is clear that speculation is driving the market and that a short squeeze is very likely.

As you may know, natural gas prices have been in a tailspin this winter and have declined to their 2016 bottom, the same level natural gas prices were in the mid-90s. There are numerous reasons for the decline including a long-term ongoing glut in natural gas production, an exceptionally warm winter, and perhaps a bit of overdone short speculation. Take a look below:

As you can see below, storage levels have been particularly high this winter compared to the historical norm while they were low last year.

Indeed, the 2019-2020 winter has been the warmest in U.S history, particularly in parts of the country that use the most natural gas in winter:

The weather is extremely important for natural gas prices since, unlike crude oil, it is much more difficult to export and import natural gas globally so a glut can last and drastically lower prices. That said, the U.S surplus measured in storage minus expected storage (based on the 5-year average for the week of the year) is only 200 billion cubic feet which is lower than the surplus in 2016 which was 600-900 BCF. Yet, the current natural gas price is at the minimum of the 2016 level which is about 35% below the expected level given the surplus:

So, either energy demand is expected to be very low for the rest of the year and/or winter 2021 is expected to be warm (too early to tell) or the market is speculatively short natural gas and a squeeze is in store. As you can see below, currently, a staggering 32.5% of the combined natural gas market is being shorted by asset management funds:

This is the highest level since 2016 which incidentally drove futures prices down to the same level ($1.7). However, it should be pointed out that prices rose over 100% over the following twelve months back to $3.2 as the glut cleared. Importantly, natural gas storage is fickle so low prices will drive storage lower and the glut will not last long.

In my opinion, this is a major short-term buying opportunity for companies in the natural gas industry. Many of these companies are at fire-sale prices and are at a 50%+ discount to their price just months ago. When prices inevitably recover, significant gains are likely, particularly among royalty stocks. In my opinion, the turnaround gains are likely to be the best for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX).

A Look At Panhandle's Operations

Panhandle is an ancient company that has been in business since 1926 but is generally off investor's radar. The firm owns about 260,000 acres worth of mineral rights across the U.S and collects royalty and working interest revenue on them. Essentially, the company is akin to a closed-end-fund that uses some leverage and buys royalties in most of the major fossil fuel-producing regions (i.e everywhere East of the Rockies and West of the Mississippi).

On their last investor presentation, the $114M company reported a proven 106 BCF equivalent of owned commodities of which three-quarters is gas, 11% natural gas liquids, and the rest crude oil. The company currently produces around 27.8 Mmcfe/day, giving them a bit over ten years of production. Further, 75% of the company's 260K acres are currently open/not producing, drastically increasing potential production for when prices rise.

Looking at their recent quarterly report, about 40% of their current revenue comes from royalty interest (which is depressed due to the price drop) and the rest comes from their working interests (which they pay costs for).

Without a doubt, the company is not in a great place today. They recently had to sell a large figure of assets at a loss to raise cash which resulted in a considerable decline in book value per share:

Further, the recent prolonged drop in natural gas prices has quickly cut the stock price in half as investors may fear the company will struggle to make debt payments over the coming year:

The company's exposure to natural gas prices is very high. Based on their last quarterly report, a $0.10 change in price is expected to result in a $700K+ change in operating revenue. So, a $1 drop as we have seen can theoretically cost the company $7M which could quick blow out expenses or force poorly-timed asset sales.

That said, I am very bullish on natural gas and view the recent sell-off as a buying opportunity. While the company may struggle in the short term, I highly doubt that the impacts of the sell-off will be enough to put its equity in serious danger. A few weeks ago, the company also got a new CEO with many decades of experience that will likely manage the situation well.

The Bottom Line

While the collapse in natural gas prices began with the fundamentals of warm winter, it has since turned into a speculative pile-in by money managers that have driven the price far below a reasonable level given fundamentals. Even more, natural gas production growth is expected to fall considerably in 2020 and thereafter while consumption will remain unchanged, signaling a possible long-term bottom in natural gas. If prices return to 2000s' levels ($6-$8), PHX's stock is likely to rise magnitudes.

Overall, if you're bullish on a turnaround in natural gas, PHX is likely to deliver among the best reward for risk. The company is incredibly volatile and investors would be wise to only use a small position. However, natural gas is oversold and PHX is even more oversold.

I believe that the natural gas market is likely to short-squeeze soon, but that may not happen quite yet and more downside could occur. I am bullish on natural gas in the short run and in the long run, so I plan to hold PHX for quite some time once the bottom seems to be in. You could buy a direct natural gas ETF like UNG, but PHX offers far more long-term viability.

The company has tremendous untapped potential, a history of shareholder-value-oriented management, and is likely trading far below its true liquidation asset value (though hard to measure). I believe the stock will recover over the next two years and the price will rise at least to its historical norm (2010-2019 average) of $15 which is about 100% higher.

