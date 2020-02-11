The Asset Allocator: Ian Bezek Prioritizes Quality (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of Friday's SA for FAs podcast. We hope you enjoy it.

I’m really excited to have Ian Bezek on our show. I will admit that having been in this business for over two decades, I have earned my share of cynicism about analysts and stock pickers. In my mind, however, Ian stands out from the crowd. Having read his analyses for years now, I find that they are always well informed and well reasoned. Indeed I find him to be quite persuasive. Today’s stock market is no less bewildering than any other. So, let’s see together if we can make some sense of it. Ian, welcome to our show.

Ian Bezek: Thank you. It’s great to be here.

GW: The pleasure is ours. There’s a lot to discuss here. Let’s get right into stocks. One of the things I like about your analyses is they strike me as being grounded in reality. Less about going for ten-baggers with all the risk that entails and more about buying something whose value currently goes unrecognized, but whose built-in characteristics will reward investors for years to come once investors come back to their senses. Is this an accurate assessment and could you discuss your investment in Hormel and other stocks that meet this criterion?

IB: Yes. That’s an accurate assessment of my style. I would say that I focus on quality first. I’d rather buy great companies at fair prices, rather than okay companies at good prices. When you buy a great company you are putting the time in your favor. The longer you own a great company with every quarter, with every year, the intrinsic value there goes up and so, the odds of making mistakes are much lower than the things are heading up into the rate as time goes on. Whereas when you buy a lower quality [company, maybe the [indiscernible] to buy dollars for $0.60. You can make more money if you’re right and your catalyst plays out quickly like the company sells itself or, you know, some sort of spin-offs, some sort of catalyst to make the event happen, but if nothing happens with every passing quarter, you’re losing value like you’ve the opportunity cost, maybe you’re NAV is going down over time because the deal is not happening and it's just inherently not a good company, they’re not a good capital allocators that’s why it was cheap in the first place. And then, you have the tax drag as well.

Every time you’re trading in a out of stuff, if [you’re losing money] and slippage dealing taxes and transactions, and so, I would rather buy a great company where I don't need to trade every quarter every ideally a long holding time, that brings it to something like Hormel where in 2016, 2017 and the concerns about packaged foods companies, how they are losing relevance in to modern times. Supposedly, the stock lost 35%, 40% of its value, that was its biggest drawdown dating all the way back to 1990 like as bad as the great financial crisis as bad as 2000 because people didn’t want this asset class anymore and maybe that makes sense for General Mills Craft, Campbell's whether its not – those brands aren’t as relevant with consumers anymore.

However, Hormel you have niche products as the guacamole, organic meats, things that are not as competitive. You have a debt-free company. You have The Hormel Foundation, a charitable trust, which owns half of the company, so they are selling by their mandate. They’ve used the dividends to fund their charitable works. The dividend has gone up more than 50 years now. And so, when you divide this thing with 30% or 40% discount, it’s a tremendous opportunity to just buy and hold it for the next five or 10 years and you’re going doing well.

GW: So, you like Hormel better than others in its class, but let’s talk about some of the others in this class. Some of them are so cheap, something like Kraft Heinz, for example, is that worth considering even?

IB: Yes, it’s worth considering and I should disclose I own a small position. I own much more Hormel than I own Kraft, but I do own a little bit of Kraft Heinz. The issue there is that you have a lot of leverage, it’s barely an investment-grade company at this point. There is a lot uncertainty that may [undercut] the dividend again. So, you’re dealing with a more complex situation that requires more – you need to watch every quarter and make sure that they are paying down their debt; they don't make any more bad. And then, it was just a more complicated situation than there is more ways that your value there could be permanently impaired, but I do think it's worth considering. I think the debt of brands is a little over done. Sure they are not as powerful as they used to be, but they’re not going away.

GW: Let’s talk about the most hated left-for-dead sector there is, energy. You made very large gains with the short in this space with Antero and I understand that you recently made a surprising purchase in this space. Could you share your thinking on oil, gas, and energy resources?

IB: Yes. I think I feel like the energy projections out to about 2040. It's clear that we’re still going to need oil and natural gas. Obviously, we're moving towards green energy. Look at the [indiscernible] Tesla stock lately, you know, people are very excited. When you look at the actual composition of electricity around the world and you’re still looking green energy being something like 5% of the overall mix now, maybe that gets to 10%, 15% over the next decade, but it's not going to 50% any time soon. There’s many limits in terms of space where solar, the rare minerals that you need to build these things. And so, some people that are extrapolating the oil and natural gas are going [indiscernible] they should review their basic economics, and with that in mind, the fuel that gets phased out most quickly is coal, the most damaging to the environment, and to this point, natural gas is as cheap or cheaper for many years. And so, that leaves the future of oil and natural gas are still in high demand for at least the next 20 years and investors are starting to price them as if they could go away very soon, particularly [indiscernible] funds that are forced sellers of all these stocks. And so, that’s created a value opportunity in market where you’ve irrationally sell due to their fund mandates and there simply hasn't been enough buyers to make up for that.

However back to your question, why would I short something given that outlook is, once again it comes back to leverage, you need to see which companies are going to stay in business and which companies could get wiped out during this downturn. And you look at a company like Antero, it needs $3, arguably a little bit over $3 in natural gas to make money as hedges right now are $3 and they’re still running cash flow negative. And then, you look at the spot market and now natural gas is under $2, and so it happens, once the hedges go away, they’re in deep trouble.

If you’re making cash at $3 and the future looks like $2 and you have several billion dollars of debt coming up over the next couple of years. So, I think people are buying and just figuring it out. It was at $20 a couple of years ago, now it’s at $4. It’s cheap, but you’re missing the point there in the bundle, it is on the whole company essentially. It was like more than 50% recovery in natural gas within a year or two for that equity to have any valuable at all, that's just a bad bet.

GW: And there is another oil company you’ve recently purchased?

IB: Are you referring to Exxon?

GW: That’s right.

IB: Yes, I just bought Exxon Tuesday. Paid $60, nearly 6% dividend yield, and unlike a company like Antaro, Exxon has a tremendous balance sheet. You know they have just $40 million of debt against a company that has $300 billion a year in revenues. and so – I’m not sure why people are getting this that the company is going to have issues funding its growth projects or its dividends, but $40 billion of debt against $300 billion of revenues is not at all problematic. It’s one of the highest credit rating of any U.S. corporate, and so, you’re buying the industry leader, its lowest price in 10 years 2008, 2009 prices. You know the company remains highly profitable. You have the chemicals business that doesn't carry away the price of oil.

It’s same for selling gasoline. Refining margins are not especially tied to oil basis, and so, you have built-in diversification within the company. I think you look into similar situation to 1986 where oil just crashed after the huge run up in the 70s, people are saying, oh! deflation is here, way too much oil, then you’re never going to – another bull market. Huston just collapsed as an economy like all the Texas banks are going belly up and no one wanted anything to do with these energy companies. If you bought then you got 13%, 14% annualized total returns going forward.

GW: Exxon Mobil is a $250 billion company. Do you think it’s possible though that there are maybe tiny $250 million companies within oilfield services that still have financial staying power and could shoot up with even greater force with a recovery in oil?

IB: Certainly. If oil and gas prices come back more quickly than people are forecasting, the [indiscernible] the point where you’ll make the most money is companies where there is significant doubt about whether they can pay their debts, but they’re not so far gone that they are going to have to give oil the [indiscernible] just to keep the lights on. I think natural gas, you can make a good argument that the market is probably going to bottom at the end of this year and maybe early in 2021 that appears supply is going to stop going up toward the end of this year, and oil probably next year you will start the shale bust is really starting to kick in the Permian. I think you'll start seeing people re-price oil higher over the next year or two, and then, obviously, there’s been more Middle Eastern tensions as well recently, and so, who knows where that will go, but people haven’t been pricing in any new Middle East risk until recently.

GW: I've argued that investors should be very interested in consumer staples companies on the basis that eventually it will be appreciative of slow, steady earners when the market cycle shifts. Does your macro view align with this? And if not, how would you characterize your macro view?

IB: Yes, I think that’s correct. I think when you can get a 8% to 10%, call it, return outlook from a staple stock like Coke, Pepsi, Hormel, McCormick, these sorts of Diageo in liquors when you can get that sort of return, it’s pretty good when bonds are yielding 2% it’s going to be very favorable to you in general to get an 8% to 10% total return. You’re going to – if you’re paying 20 times earnings, so it’s a 5% earnings yield of the top then you would need 3% to 5% earnings growth per year to get your 8% to 10% total [indiscernible], and I think that’s very realistic for a company like Pepsi, that’s very much achievable. And so, I think, yes, if you can tend to get that sort of return, which I think most people probably are then that’s a great place to go looking and I expect interest rates to remain low for quite awhile. And so, I’m not sure why you would – you know these negative yielding bonds in Europe, for example, I would invest in something where I have no upside unless prices become even more rational like the only way to make money on a negative yielding bond is for it to go even more negative yielding, which is just very speculative form of investors. And consumer staples company has a much safer play even though [Howard’s an equity] and the other one is fixed income. Fixed income is just so overprice right now that it’s going to force people into the consumer staples and other conservative stocks.

GW: What's the biggest risk for markets in 2020?

IB: It could be the election. If you’re specifically focused on the U.S., there’s a lot of uncertainty there and the Sanders campaign appears to be picking up steam, so that would certainly surprise the markets, or if the Fed decides to use us – if it decides to use us then so much of the latest value is being driven by the Fed providing more liquidity, and so, I think there’s kind of a [indiscernible] providing even more.

GW: The UK faced the same risk with Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, a risk which has passed. Aren’t US voters at least as risk adverse as British voters?

IB: Yes I think that's a fair question. What I would say would be the difference is that you’re coming off a very pro-business or at least pro-markets administration in the form of President Trump, who is out on Twitter talking up the stock market and urging the Fed to cut interest rates. He is trying to do anything to make the dollar go up so he can claim victory. If you saw Sanders administration that instead of being a booster for the stock market, [and instead] comes out an says, we need to shut down the healthcare companies, we need to nationalize all sort of things like that be a big shock just because the U.S. has been a very pro-market kind of favoring, you know, the financial crisis maybe post that you had the bailouts for Wall Street and not the bailouts for Main Street, and so, it would be a way big change in the business environment like the last [indiscernible] administration under Obama was still quite friendly to our markets. We don't know how Sanders administration would actually play out, but certainly the messaging from his administration when he was coming into power would be worrisome for the market.

GW: My podcast generally focuses on the either asset allocation, which is our subject here and retirement, which financial advisors deal with on a daily basis. Maybe I can get a [indiscernible], you’ve advocated investing in Chile after a big sell-off in that market and you actually live in Latin America, Colombia specifically, which many retirement commentators see as a potential cost-reduction strategy for the underfunded. What’s your perspective on the Chilean market, on investing in Latin America in general, and in expat retirement, not that you yourself are retired of course?

IB: Good question, I’ll try to get to both of those. In Chili, you had – last fall the Chilean stock market dropped by a third, in a very short period of time, the popular protests, millions at least hundreds of thousands of people in the streets demanding a new constitution and that the current President step down. He didn’t step down, but he agreed to have a referendum on the Constitution, which will be held in April and investors are worried about that because Chili has the most capitalist, free markets, the economy than South America, and it's been very good to investors over the last 25 years, and so, people are worried about any disruption to that.

I think people are overly concerned and that Chili's had socialist governments over the past few years. They had a socialist President who was elected twice and didn't cause any major changes to the investment regime there and the – I think people underappreciated how wealthy Chili is on a purchasing power parity basis. The average – the median income there is $26,000 a year that puts you closer to Europe than it does to Venezuela, Cuba whatever the people there are saying that Chili is going to become. I don’t think it's realistic to compare Chili to those other failed states in Latin America, but that’s what the market is priced.

On the question of investing in Latin America, I think there’s a lot of opportunity and that there’s a ton of people that don't really follow the markets here and they only pay attention when they speak headlines. And so, you’ll have people that are investing when things are going well. They see it’s going up as a nice return over the last three years or five years whatever. So, money flows in, prices get bit up too high then some bad news hits and everyone bails out of the markets and generally if you buy whenever – if it makes the front page in your country, there’s something bad that’s happening down here, that’s usually a good time to buy like in Argentina in September, you had elections go the wrong way and the Argentine market went down 40% the next day.

Anyone that bought that has already done pretty well. same for Brazil in 2017, and I think same for Chili now, and so, it’s useful just – if you’re interested in the region, pay attention to the market when nobody's talking about it because that you’re going to get more levelheaded analysis than just when everyone is panicking about whatever the latest riots or whatever. And as per retirement, yes, there is definitely – you can make your dollars or Euros like currency, you may have to go a long way here. I think probably Mexico, and yes, Columbia and Ecuador, retiree favorites right now.

I’d say that when I talk to people that are considering retiring, a lot of times people focus too much just on how much a house costs or where the exchange rate is that day, but I’ve lived in Latin America for six years now and the exchange rates are constantly changing. the cost of living can go up or down between countries, 20%, 23% a year, and so, it’s a focus much more on finding a community that you’re going to like a place where it’s easier to get residency, where the paperwork is not a problem, where you’re going to be happy and be able to build a community, don't just focus on penny pinching because with a reasonable budget, you can live very well here, but I see people coming down here like, oh! I’m going to retire and $900 a month on Ecuador and then they end up living somewhere that’s not very nice. And so, I maybe spend a little more time thinking on what's the best overall situation for me, and not just how can I save exactly the most money.

GW: Perceptive, reasoned analysis, and interesting retirement ideas. Check out Ian's Insider Corner, a worthy source of investment research. Ian Bezek, glad to have you on our show.

IB: Thank you for having me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECH, XOM.