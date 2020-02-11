Netflix Was Still A Big Winner At The Oscars, Despite 'Irishman's' Shutout

Still, Netflix’s bravado is a problem, and it does cost shareholders in a few areas as well as amplify the stakes when the company does run into a rough patch.

Netflix’s roster of award contenders have been everywhere in recent months, ensuring that even if the streamer lost, the message around its exclusive content reached potential new subscribers.

However, despite the lower trophy totals, the streamer still may be the night’s big winner because of the massive exposure it received - and investors are acutely aware of that.

The inability to convert more nominations, paired with the embarrassment of its prized film “The Irishman” being blanked, did not go unnoticed by the industry and analysts.

Netflix entered the Oscars this year with the most nominations of any studio, but in the end walked away with just two wins.

Image Credit: Netflix

Here’s the thing about award shows - they don’t matter, until they do.

They are a true double-edged sword. Studios crow when voters shower them with nominations, but then clam up considerably when they can’t convert them into wins. It’s a balancing act that is not always handled well by Hollywood executives.

For Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), that bravado, paired with its recent dismal Academy Awards performance, may have gotten the media and a few analysts worked up into a frenzy the last 48 hours, but it didn’t seem to faze investors.

Netflix came away from the Oscars with just two wins out of its two dozen nominations, and while its prized entry, The Irishman, did make history, it’s not the kind you celebrate. Now, it would be easy to bash the streamer here, but there is a big silver lining here that current investors have not overlooked and future potential investors should bookmark - because despite losing big time, the company may have actually gotten the last laugh.

First, as always, some background.

Let’s be clear, Netflix getting beat down by the old guard of Hollywood’s most prestigious group (for the second year in a row) was embarrassing, but it’s also a short-term problem.

Really, the bigger surprise on Sunday night would have been if Irishman had actually won. Everyone knew going in it was a two-horse race - but not the same two horses assumed back in December (or even just last month).

If you had asked reporters around the time of the Golden Globes, we were all set for a clash between Irishman and Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Literally old Hollywood versus new Hollywood. Although award season is littered with “sure things.” Remember Saving Private Ryan? The Social Network? Avatar?

Things change - and quickly.

So, what happened here and why?

One camp will pin this loss squarely on Netflix being a disruptor and Hollywood refusing to give its biggest honor to a company that is single-handedly trying to change the way things have been done for decades. Yet another group is going even simpler - they just didn’t like the movie.

Personally, I think it’s a mix of the two. I agree a number of Oscar voters despise Netflix and everything it stands for. It’s easy to praise them in public for the sake of business and self-preservation, but then intentionally rank them low in voting to cost them a win. That’s the power of a secret ballot, and to my mind, that’s exactly what happened with Roma last year.

Although, here I also think we saw a situation where people just didn’t like Irishman and were turned off by its three hour-plus duration. The big tell something was likely amiss in its long-terms success was that lead actor (and producer) Robert DeNiro was repeatedly snubbed across the board for his role. Usually, it’s not a good sign for the face of your film to get overlooked.

Whatever the actual reason, the movie, which entered the night with 10 nominations, walked away empty-handed, joining the history books alongside names like The Color Purple and American Hustle which also failed to score any trophies despite a double-digit number of chances.

Now, if you’ve read my columns before, you’ll know I disagree a lot with Netflix’s model. I don’t hide the fact I think its measuring system is absurd, and I think the all-at-once approach is actually hurting the company's long-term success. That said, my goal is always look at things from both sides, and I have to be honest - Netflix came out on top this time around. And no, the reason is not because of the two awards it did win.

To me, American Factory would have won Best Documentary regardless of its distributor because it was produced by Higher Ground, the production company started by President Obama and his wife. That guarantees a certain level of exposure that probably was even more impactful with voters. Plus, Netflix previously won this category back in 2017 for Icarus, so it’s not exactly new ground for the company.

And I don’t think Netflix’s promotional push for Marriage Story really made that much difference when it came to Laura Dern’s win for Best Supporting Actress. I think you can credit that to her being the daughter of Hollywood royalty and a tremendously talented and well-respected performer in her own right. It’s surprising to me that she’s never won prior, but that’s also the case with many of her contemporizes, including Glenn Close, who came “this” close last year.

No, the reason why Netflix is actually a winner is because of the sheer amount of exposure it’s been getting dating back to last year’s Oscars. Remember, the company used the awards in 2019 to launch the first trailer for Irishman as a not-so-subtle reminder to voters it was coming soon. Since then, it’s been all Irishman all the time.

In Hollywood, perception is reality until it isn’t, and the perception was Irishman would run the table. This would be the film to get Netflix to its promised land. Martin Scorsese plus Robert DeNiro plus Al Pacino plus Joe Pesci plus Harvey Keitel had to add up to Oscar. At the end of the day though, spin is still spin, and just because there’s smoke, it doesn’t always mean fire.

Still, though, there was a lot of smoke. Whether it be about the price tag, the de-aging technology, the cast, the crew, the runtime, etc... people were talking about it!

And eventually, Irishman would be joined by Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Dolemite Is My Name as Netflix’s award class of 2020. It really was a sizable force, with names like Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce and Eddie Murphy all campaigning for the streamer.

It also worked - every award show had some combination of those names and films, every prediction and recap column had them as front-runners and every commercial had clips from those projects. If the average moviegoer didn’t know any better, they could have easily thought the Oscars was a show on Netflix.

The reason why people have latched onto the studio’s lack of wins, though, is because how vocal the streamer has been about its desire to win. It was also reported that Netflix spent upwards of $100 million on its campaign, five times more than what a traditional awards campaign can run. While that number has been (unsurprisingly) disputed by Netflix, it was likely still more than any other studio spent.

And that’s important to investors, because it’s their money that paid for it. Many of those shareholders could probably care less about awards and want that money to go towards new programming and talent deals - but Netflix had made it clear, trophies matter.

Granted, this a company that puts out ridiculous metrics, so it makes sense its priorities are a little skewed. Still, while Netflix’s C-suite may be licking its wounds this week, investors are already over it because the sheer amount of exposure the service picked up in the process likely validates the whole thing.

Why this remains noteworthy, though, is because of Netflix’s inability to get out of its own way. That’s what leads to the negative publicity that muddies the water and leads to situations where, when there really is cause for alarm, it leaves a significant mark.

Case in point, the stock went spiraling downwards midway through last year following a bad earnings report to a point where it was trading well under $300 a share. Yes, it rebounded, but it took an exceedingly longer amount of time to do so, which did not go unnoticed. Eventually, that type of wild swing will take longer and longer to rebound from given the increased competition, which even Netflix admits it may have underestimated.

It’s just a level of protection that a company of Netflix’s size and scope should at least consider.

Honestly, though, I don’t see that happening, especially given its contenders for next year’s race are just as strong, with names like George Clooney, Ron Howard and David Fincher in the mix. While it’s open to debate if Netflix will ever win the big prize, it’ll likely still come out ahead for similar reasons.

Yet, if the company tones down the boasting even just one level, it (and in turn, its investors) could see even greater success. It is just food for thought - because even though this year’s Oscars are over, the campaign for next year’s awards is not as far away as you think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.