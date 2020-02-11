Now That Rometty Is Out, I'm Buying IBM

Now that Ginni Rometty will no longer be the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), I am interested in potentially re-establishing exposure to the stock.

First and foremost, I want to start off this piece by saying that while it is focused on a bullish thesis based primarily on the departure of Ginni Rometty from her leadership position, I don’t mean to be disparaging to her as a person. There is already enough negativity in the news media and in the world in general and my goal here isn’t to insult, besmirch, or dishonor her. I don’t know Ms. Rometty personally and for all I know she is an absolutely wonderful person. Frankly put, she probably is because you generally don’t rise to the top in life like she has unless you possess an exorbitant amount of talent, charm, grace, and intellect. Yet, when you’re in charge of a publicly traded company, you are accountable to shareholders, and with this in mind, I’ve been very disappointed with Ms. Rometty due to IBM's performance throughout her reign.

IBM has drastically underperformed its peers and the broader market since she took over in 2012. The chart below shows IBM’s comparison to the S&P 500 (SPY) from when Rometty took over on January 1st, 2012 to the announcement the company posted regarding her stepping down on January 30th, 2020. The underperformance is stark. IBM shares have posted losses of roughly 25% since then, whereas the S&P 500 is up roughly 160%. This alone leads me to believe that IBM’s board of directors has been asleep at the wheel for a while now.

Looking at IBM’s fundamentals over the last 5 years, you’ll see that the company’s sales and income related metrics have fallen fairly steadily. The company’s earnings per share have trended in a negative direction too, though share buybacks have effected this trend, somewhat. IBM’s free cash flows have been fairly steady, hovering in the $12b/year range (with the exception of 2018, when FCF fell to $11.3b). I suppose this is commendable, though ultimately, over a 5-year period, I’d prefer to see some growth there as well. The recent Red Hat deal added quite a bit of debt to the balance sheet and now this is a concern moving forward. Basically, when looking at the major metrics that I track first when analyzing a company’s recent past, only the shareholder return metrics received passing grades for IBM. The company’s dividend growth has been decent and the outstanding share count continues to fall. Yet, bottom-line growth issues have led to a rising EPS payout ratio with regard to the dividend, and while I don’t think that IBM’s dividend safety needs to be called into question just yet, future dividend growth prospects are certainly lower now than they have been in the past.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 ttm Revenue (millions) $92,793 $81,742 $79,920 $79,139 $79,590 $77,130 Operational Income (millions) $18,866 $15,921 $13,192 $11,855 $13,285 $11,189 Net Income (millions) $12,022 $13,190 $11,872 $5,753 $8,728 $7,712 Free Cash Flow (millions) $12,685 $12,857 $12,808 $12,951 $11,283 $12,327 Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $11.90 $13.42 $12.38 $6.14 $9.52 $8.60 Shares Outstanding 965,729 945,867 922,179 892,479 885,637 885,637 Dividends $4.25 $5.00 $5.50 $5.90 $6.21 $6.38 Long-term Debt (millions) $35,073 $33,428 $34,655 $39,837 $35,605 $57,797

Data collected from Morningstar

I should also mention that while I typically like to see a falling outstanding share count due to the basic supply and demand benefits that it creates for long-term shareholders, in IBM’s case, I think it’s clear that management has squandered billions and billions of dollars on share repurchases. I love it when high quality companies buy back shares because generally speaking, their sales, earnings, cash flows, etc., are rising, meaning that over time, the value of their shares are increasing due to the growth of underlying fundamentals and therefore, the retired shares result in attractive returns on investments over the long term. Yet, in IBM’s case, I’m not sure that you could call the company a “high quality” name because of its negative and/or stagnant growth. As previously noted, during Rometty’s tenure, IBM shares have dropped 25%, meaning that, in hindsight, I think it’s fair to say that the roughly $58b that the company spent on buybacks while she was at the helm was a terrible use of capital.

Year Buybacks (in millions) 2012 $11,995 2013 $13,859 2014 $13,679 2015 $4,609 2016 $3,502 2017 $4,340 2018 $4,443 2019 $1,361

Data collected from IBM annual reports

In recent years, it appears that IBM’s management/board of directions realized their folly with regard to the massive destruction of capital that was going on with their buyback program. The pace slowed down, and in 2019, the company made a major acquisition in the form of Red Hat, in an attempt to use invested capital to generate growth. To me, this was a step in the right direction for a relatively mature company with slow growth but large cash flows. However, by 2019, IBM had lost the faith of many investors, including myself.

I wrote an article titled, “I’ve Finally Thrown In The Towel On IBM,” in October of 2018, highlighting the sale of my shares. I bought IBM back in October of 2013 at $180.71 and held them for years, waiting for a turnaround. However, after 5 years of holding onto my shares, I sold my shares for $132.63, locking in losses ~25%, fed up with the company’s inability to produce top-line growth. I’d seen too many fundamental metrics erode to trust management any longer. And, when faith in management is gone, generally speaking, an investment thesis is over with.

Although I hated locked in losses, I haven’t regretted that sale one bit. Even with the recent pop that shares experienced in response to the Rometty news, IBM has underperformed the market (and my portfolio) since I sold. In short, holding onto my shares would have been a drag on my performance.

Since then, IBM has remained on my watch list. I’ve followed the stock from afar, waiting to see a change at the top. I’m a bit fan of cash cows and IBM is certainly that. I’m a fan of juicy yields, and IBM certainly provides that. And, now that Rometty is no longer calling the shots, I am interested in potentially getting long shares of IBM again.

Is IBM Going to be the next Microsoft, or the Next General Electric?

Ultimately, I think the company is at a crossroads right now. In response to news that Rometty was stepping down and Arvind Krishna taking over has sparked comparisons to Microsoft (MSFT), prior to its recent resurgence, when Steve Balmer was replaced with Satya Nadella.

The similarities here are clear. Rometty is viewed as a Ballmer-like traditional business mind whereas Krishna, like Nadella at the time, is a relatively little known technology specialist (he currently serves as the VP of Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM). I should also note that James Whitehurst, CEO of Red Hat, was elected as President of IBM, effective April 6th as well. The combo of Krishna and Whitehurt at the top certainly give IBM a bit more a tech/growth oriented mindset.

But, I also think it’s worth noting that Nadella has proven himself to be a transcendent leader, and frankly, these types of shoes are entirely too large for Krishna (or any other CEO, in that regard) to realistically fill.

This comparison has caused some to wonder whether or not IBM can finally follow in Microsoft’s footsteps as an old-tech name with massive legacy cash flows, yet relatively little growth that can re-invent itself in the digital age. Most people believe that we’re still in the relatively early innings of the cloud growth era. Thus far, I think we’ve just scratched the surface of the potential of technologies like artificial intelligence. But, the question remains, has IBM fallen too far behind to realistically compete in these markets?

I think it’s fair to say that they’ve been dominated thus far by many of the other big-tech names. Only time will tell if IBM can compete with the current darlings of Silicon Valley (and Seattle) and this leads me to another direction that IBM could still potentially head: the dreaded path of General Electric (GE).

While one can point out positive similarities to Microsoft, on the flip side of the coin, one could also just as easily point towards the recent GE saga that we’ve seen play out and say that a management change at a former market darling doesn’t necessarily result in a fantastic turnaround story. GE is widely viewed as a mismanaged behemoth that lost its focus and fell behind its peers.

Sure, GE has recently traded well, bouncing up from prior lows in the $7 area to the $12.50 area where it trades today. But, when Jeffrey Immelt stepped down as CEO of GE in August of 2017, shares were trading for nearly $25. Since then we’ve watched as Immelt’s replaced, John Flannery failed, and was replaced by Larry Culp. Culp appears to have found some traction, but roughly 2.5 years after the original managerial changes, GE’s fundamentals are still no where near where they once were.

No one knows just how successful Krishna will be. But, I think, at the very least, he provides a bit of hope for IBM shareholders that has been lacking. Hope is not an investment strategy; I’ve said this many times before. But, in this instance, there is a real catalyst for change in place which is why I’m willing to give IBM a second look.

The view through the rear view is dreary, at best, but all that matters now is how IBM performs moving forward. Granted, this is speculative, but I think the most recent results, combined with current forward guidance, analysts’ expectations, and the new leadership in place can begin to paint a much brighter picture of the future.

In reality, I think it’s safe to say that IBM will fall somewhere in the middle with regard to the MSFT/GE spectrum. But, which end you expect the stock to eventually land on will go a long way towards determining your bullishness moving forward. If I had to guess, I’d say that IBM has what it takes to creep closer to MSFT than towards GE, though only time will tell.

Q4 Results

IBM reported its Q4 results on January 21st and they surprised to the upside. The company posted revenue growth of 0.1% during the quarter, which might not sound like much, but in IBM’s case, it represents a massive success being that the positive results breaks a 5-quarter streak of negative y/y growth results. Furthermore, it’s important to note that it wasn’t long ago that IBM was on a nearly 6-year streak of posting negative y/y quarterly results. In other words, during the last 8 or so years, investors can count the number of times that IBM has posted positive y/y quarterly revenue growth on just one hand. I think the best word to describe that perform is despicable. But, I digress because I said I was going to stop focusing on the past, and instead, look to the future. So, back on track…

During Q4, Red Hat was the bright spot, with revenue growth coming in at 24%. Overall, IBM’s Cloud & Cognitive Software and Systems segments posted revenue growth of 9% and 16% during the quarter, respectively. Total cloud revenue totaled $6.8b, up 21% y/y. And, the success of these traditionally high margin segments allowed the company’s Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin figures to expand by 190 bps and 230 bps, respectively.

All of this is great. It shows that IBM is taking a step in the right direction as far as attempting to become entrenched and take market share in the cloud/SaaS markets, which is one of the major battlegrounds in the tech space right now. IBM’s performance is still disappointing relative to the leaders in the cloud space at the moment, but I’m not going to scoff at 20%+ y/y growth figures.

For the full year, IBM’s adjusted EPS was $12.81, which was 7% lower than 2018’s total. Revenues totaled $77.1b, representing negative y/y growth of 3%. Obviously, both of these figures were fairly disappointing.

IBM’s free cash flow for 2019 totaled $11.9b, which was up slightly from 2018’s $11.28b total. Management did guide for 2020 FCF to be in the $12.5b range, which would represent solid growth.

IBM’s 2020 guidance for adjusted EPS was provided during the report as well. Management said it would be “at least $13.35” meaning that we should be looking for roughly 4% or so bottom-line growth based upon the low-end of management’s expected range.

IBM doesn’t provide revenue guidance, though management did say that “we will grow revenue” when asked about the 2020 expectations. To me, the company’s lack of confidence when it comes to putting a sales estimate out there alongside the EPS/FCF guidance is concerning. One might have thought that they would have piggy backed off of the slight positive print from Q4 and talked about acceleration (no matter how small) moving forward. Due to the absence of a revenue guide to re-set expectations, I can’t help but to think that sales growth will continue to be sub-par in 2020.

During the report, management also highlighted the full-year total cloud revenue, which totaled $21.2b. This was good enough for 11% y/y growth. Cloud related sales now make up roughly 27% of IBM’s revenue pie. With this in mind, it’s important to note that the double-digit growth being produced by the cloud related segments still don’t have the power to really move the needle, in terms of multiple expansion. It will be a while before cloud can completely take the attention away from some of IBM’s legacy segments and make a different when doing a blended P/E analysis. But, I admit that you’ve got to start somewhere.

This cloud related data appeared to be the primary bright spot for the full-year earnings, though this level of growth still pales in comparison to IBM’s big-tech peers.

For instance, Microsoft just posted its Q2FY20 results, which included Intelligent Cloud revenues of $11.9b in its most recent quarter, representing 27% y/y growth and Azure revenue that increased 64% y/y.

Amazon (AMZN) recently posted its full-year results for 2019, which included AWS revenues of $35.03b, which represented 36.5% growth y/y.

Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) just reported its Q4 results today after the bell, which included cloud specific data for the first time (thank you, Ruth Porat, for breaking out things like Cloud and YouTube for investors to analyze). In 2019, Alphabet’s cloud segment generated $8.9b in sales (and management mentioned that it is now at a $10+ annualized run rate). Although Alphabet’s cloud business is smaller than its big-tech peers (including IBM’s total offerings in the space), it is one of the fastest growing, leading me to believe that it won’t be small for long. GOOGL’s cloud revenues were up 52.7% y/y (and Q4 revenues were up 52.4% y/y, signaling that this 50%+ pace isn’t trending to slow in the short term)

And, Salesforce (CRM), another name that I consider to be a leader in the cloud/SaaS space, posted its most recent ER in early December, which included 33% revenue growth in the quarter and full-year FY2020 and FY2021 guidance which called for growth of ~28% and ~22-23%, respectively.

In other words, IBM needs to replicate its Q4 cloud growth rate to be able to be in the same conversation with the current cloud leaders moving forward. Is this too much to ask? I don’t think so. But, it also won’t be easy, and even though the company made some changes at the top, IBM isn’t a name that is going to receive a lot of the benefit of the doubt from investors without proving itself over an extended period of time. As you can see on the graphic below, IBM still has a lot of work to do with regard to re-shaping the business because the majority of its divisions produced negative sales growth in 2019.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation, page 23

Cash, Debt, and Balance Sheet Concerns

When it comes to being able to compete, one of the primary fuels for growth is cash. As many of you know, I prefer to own cash cow companies because of this belief. Cash and balance sheet strength offer flexibility in terms of the ability to raise capital, increases spending on R&D, and/or engage in M&A in an attempt to buy long-term growth. So, with this in mind, I wanted to compare IBM to its large cap peers in the tech space who’re also investing heavily in the cloud space.

Ticker Cash on Hand Long-term Debt Free Cash Flows AMZN $32b $23.4b $20.05b CRM $6.5b $3.2b $3.35b GOOGL $119.7b $4.5b $28.1b IBM $9b $54.1b $11.9b MSFT $134b $63.3b $40.6b

As you can see below, IBM’s numbers stand out a bit, in a negative light, being the only name with more debt can cash on its balance sheet. Also, you’ll notice that most companies on this chart have higher annual free cash flows than long-term debt (Microsoft is an exception here, but it has $134b and the world’s best balance sheet, so I think it’s fait to say that MSFT’s management team is doing just fine with it comes to risk management in terms of balance sheet health). In short, it appears that IBM has used most of its available ammunition on Red Hat, so moving forward, most of its growth will have to come organically and I think it’s fair to say that IBM is at a disadvantage to its peers, from a capital standpoint.

To me, IBM’s debt load is an issue. IBM’s total debt load (including that held by its Global Financing segment) totaled $62.9b. IBM’s long-term debt came in at $54.1b at the end of Q4. Either way you slice it, these are pretty significant debt figures. IBM’s ~$12.5b FCF guide for 2020 puts my mind at ease a bit when looking at the debt totals, as does the fact that management has been conservative and successfully removed roughly $10b in debt from the balance sheet since the end of Q2; however, while improvements are being made, this company’s balance sheet certainly isn’t what it once was and that factor into my fair value estimate for the stock.

Source: Q4 CC Presentation, page 11

Valuation

I think this will serve as a perfect segue into my fair value analysis. Right now, after its multi-day run up in response to the Rometty/Krishna news, IBM shares are trading for roughly $147/share. This means that on a trailing twelve-month basis, the market is placing an ~11.4x multiple of shares. This figure is well below IBM’s 20-year average P/E of 14.7x. But, it’s above the company’s average 10-year and average 5-year TTM P/E ratios, which come in at 11.2x and 10.3x, respectively.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I think it’s safe to simply throw the 20-year average out of the window because it includes years around the turn of the millennium when IBM shares traded with premiums in the mid-20s. Simply put, I don’t see that happening anytime soon, which is why I think the 5- and 10-year averages are a better baseline for comparison. With that in mind, let's take a look at a F.A.S.T. Graph with a short-term time horizon involved.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

These recent ratios show just how pessimistic the market had grown with regards to IBM's growth outlook. But, things have the potential to change in the short term due to the management change and the consensus outlook for positive EPS growth in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

On a forward looking basis, shares are currently trading for just 10.95x 2020 estimates. The S&P 500 is trading with a forward looking multiple that is roughly 19x, meaning that IBM is incredibly cheap on a relative basis. This fact alone should get value investors interested in the shares. And, the fact that IBM provides a 4.5% dividend yield should allow income oriented investors to arrive at the party as well.

I think that reliable EPS growth could easily result in multiple expansion to the 12-13x range. This would mean that IBM would still be trading at a discount to fellow old-tech name, Cisco (CSCO), which currently carries a 14.7x TTM multiple, with very similar looking, mid-single-digit EPS growth prospects. Furthermore, CSCO is also an old-tech name that has recently had top-line growth issues, though its quarterly streak of negative y/y sales growth was nowhere near the length of IBM’s. Now, it’s not exactly an apples to apples comparison because Cisco has done more in recent years to diversify its revenue stream away from its legacy business. Cisco is further along in the transition into the digital age via a focus on services and reoccurring revenues that IBM is, but a ~12-13x multiple on IBM would still represent a ~12-18% discount to CSCO’s current valuation, which seems about right to me.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If IBM is able to produce the mid-single-digit EPS growth that analysts are calling for and hit that ~$15.00 EPS figure in 2022, then we’re talking about a $170 share price in 3 years, assuming the stock holds its current 11.4x multiple. This amounts to a near double-digit 3-year CAGR once the stock’s high yield is factored in.

If the market were to get more bullish on IBM, causing the stock’s multiple to revert back towards the long-term historical average, then we could be talking about upside of $200+/share. This would mean investors buying shares today would produce a 3-year CAGR of roughly 14% when the dividend is factored into total returns. At this point, I think a ~13-14x premium on shares is wishful thinking, but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

When factoring in past results, future sales and earnings guidance, the company's dividend, the strength of its balance sheet, and its current valuation in relation to its peers, other dividend growth stocks, and the broader market at large, I’m placing a $160 fair value estimate on IBM, which is 12x the low end of the current 2020 EPS guidance. This means that IBM shares are roughly 9.4% undervalued right now, in my opinion, and this near double-digit discount, combined with the company’s high yield, makes shares seem fairly attractive.

The Dividend

IBM’s 4.5% yield is what really attracts me to shares. In today’s T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative), it’s very difficult to find a 4.5% yield with attractive growth prospects. The weakness in IBM’s share price in recent years has driven this yield up to a fairly unique level within the technology space. Yet, while the yield is high, the EPS payout ratio of 50.5% doesn’t appear to point towards sustainability risk.

IBM paid out $5.7b in dividends in 2019, while producing $11.9b in free cash flow. This represents a FCF payout ratio of just 47.9%, adding to my sustainable yield thesis.

IBM is currently on a 24-year annual dividend increase streak, meaning that if it raises its dividend in 2020, it will become a dividend aristocrat. The company typically makes its dividend raise announcement in April. Last year, shareholders received a 3.2% increases, which was the lowest in recent memory. As you can see on the image taken from F.A.S.T. Graphs below, for years, IBM was known for strong, double-digit annual dividend growth. I don’t expect to see the stock return to that level anytime soon, though I do think that management could safely increase the dividend at a pace that corresponds with earnings growth expectations, meaning 4-5% in the coming years.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

If I had to guess, I’d say that a raise to $1.70/share makes sense for the April announcement. This amounts to a 4.9% raise and a forward annual dividend of $6.80/share, which would represent a 50.9% payout ratio relative to the current low end of the 2020 EPS guidance.

Conclusion

So, at what point do I go bottom-fishing for IBM as a potential high yield, contrarian value play?

In today’s market, I’m not going to complain about paying less than 12x earnings for a stock that offers a 4.5% yield and has the potential to a produce double-digit CAGR over the short-to-medium term. With this in mind, I am likely to buy shares of IBM in the very near future.

*I originally wrote this piece in the after-hours for subscribers, I ended up buying shares of IBM at $147.60 shortly after the market opened on Tuesday, 2/04/2020.

Because of the ~6.5% pop that IBM has experienced in the days since Rometty’s exit was announced, I won’t be diving into the stock head first. Generally speaking, I’m not a fan of buying into short-term pops. I’d much rather be buying into weakness, but because of the discount to fair value that I see, I’m happy to initiate exposure in the mid-$140s with an entry sized position so that I can potentially fill out my position at lower prices should the exuberance of the move wear off and shares fall back down below the $140 where they traded at for nearly at for nearly all of 2019.

Furthermore, I likely won’t be willing to push my IBM weighting above a full until management proves that it can produce top- and bottom-line growth on a consistent basis. Obviously, once this is the case, the stock will demand a higher premium than the one shares are trading with now. But, that’s okay. If buying slowly in the short term means that I miss out on some long-term gains, I’m okay with that. I’d rather be conservative with my capital when it comes to this name since it has a high debt load and unreliable growth.

Right now, I don’t consider IBM to be a blue chip dividend growth play. It’s a name that I can sleep well at night owning because I think the current yield is safe. But, for management to be able to meet my dividend growth expectations moving forward (I want to see mid to high single-digit dividend growth from IBM on a regular basis) then it is going to have to produce growth that we haven’t seen in recent years, making this more of a speculative buy for me.

I do, however, think that IBM deserves a potential spot in the tech basket of a well diversified, income oriented portfolio now that new management is in charge, even if it means allocating relatively less capital than you might to a higher conviction pick, because as we’ve seen with other unloved, beaten down, high yielding names, when you have a yield in the 4-5% range, it doesn’t take a lot in terms of multiple expansion to generate total returns that are more than satisfactory.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, AMZN, CSCO, MSFT, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.