A Stock That Could 3x And Still Be Cheap: RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality has all the makings of a near-term rocket ship, but one that can continue to create future value even after it's launched into orbit.

RCI Hospitality (RICK) is a well-run small cap company trading at an incredibly cheap valuation. While the current valuation is a function of recent uncertainty and negative press, I believe that the issues weighing on the stock should be resolved in the coming months, at which point RICK should trade at a multiple that is 2-3x higher than current levels. Even after factoring in this potential multiple expansion, I believe that the stock would make for a good long-term investment. For this reason, it is my fund's largest holding and nearly 2x the size of my next largest position.

RICK is a holding company that owns three dozen gentlemen’s clubs operating under various names and a rapidly growing 10-location sports bar & restaurant concept called Bombshells across some of the largest cities across the US. The company owns much of the real estate underlying its locations and is largely protected from new competition; while its operating licenses are grandfathered into place, new ones are rarely granted.

For more information about the business, check out the company's most recent investor deck.

In a December press release, the company reported that it generated $33m of FCF in its FY'19 and that it bought back nearly 4% of the company during the fourth quarter. Using the 9.26m share count reported in this release (compared to 9.6m in its last 10-Q), the stock is currently selling for 5x trailing FCF.

Over the next 12 months, the company should be able to repurchase close to 10% of its shares.

At the same time, EBITDA and FCF should increase meaningfully for several reasons:

An announced acquisition should add $2m to EBITDA and $1m to FCF in 2020. The newly opened 6th, 7th and 8th Bombshells locations made negligible EBITDA contribution in 2019 and should continue to ramp up. The reopening of the company's St. Louis location, which was closed for part of 2019 due to a fire. Bombshells segment margins should return to historical levels of 15-20%, nearly double the temporarily depressed margins reported in 2019. The Super Bowl was held in Miami, which is one of RICK's strongest markets. Historically, such big events in important markets have led to stronger than usual earnings and FCF.

Based on the above, RICK should generate ~$4.50 of FCF per share in 2021. At 15x FCF, RICK would be worth over $65 per share at the end of this year, or over 3x current levels.

Purgatory

As we sit here today, RICK is in purgatory. The company is late to file its 10-K, had its auditor resign late last year and is under formal investigation by the SEC regarding a series of negative articles published about the company by an anonymous short seller.

Importantly, these issues are on the cusp of being resolved.

First, the company's board hired an international law firm to conduct a comprehensive review relating to the SEC investigation and short reports. The review, which was led by a former US Attorney with extensive experience in matters of this nature, was completed and its findings can be seen here. To summarize the conclusion, there was inadequate disclosure by the company regarding some related party transactions and executive compensation, the amounts of which were insignificant to the company’s overall profitability.

For example, the company bought furniture for its restaurants from the brother of RICK’s CEO. Also, the company’s director of operations was the brother of a company board member and this connection along with his salary were not disclosed.

Clearly, these items should have been disclosed to investors. However, I doubt most shareholders would have a problem with any of the findings had they been disclosed appropriately to begin with. In fact, I believe that most public companies forced to undergo an extensive formal review would conclude with similar types of findings.

Second, in August of last year, RICK hired a new national audit firm, Friedman LLP, and has been working with them to complete an audit of FY 2019 and to re-certify prior audits. It is not surprising that a new auditor hired so late in the company's fiscal year would take some time to ramp up and finalize its first annual audit.

However, the company expects this to be completed by February, and that going forward it will file its financials with the SEC on a timely basis.

Importantly, had Friedman uncovered anything that was somehow missed by the former US Attorney, it likely would have come up by now. Instead, the company says that it will file its 10-K by the end of this month.

Also, it is important to point out that the resignation of RICK's prior auditor was driven by the fact that the firm wanted to take charge of the internal review. I believe that they should have been comfortable that the former US attorney tasked with overseeing it would appropriately do his job. The company didn’t see a need for multiple parties conducting similar reviews multiple times at a significant cost and understood that this would lead to them having to change auditors.

Third of all, while the SEC review has yet to be resolved, it has been ongoing for over a year now and should probably be completed by the end of this year. I believe that the regulatory body will likely reprimand RICK for inadequate disclosure in its prior filings and reach some financial settlement with the company. I do not expect any fine to be material, since the goal of such actions is to protect shareholders of public companies, not to harm them.

To conclude, I believe that these three outstanding issues will be resolved in the coming months and once they are in the rear-view mirror RICK will be released from purgatory and that the stock can soar.

Management

RICK’s CEO owns 8% of the company, representing a very significant portion of his net worth, and he has shown himself to be a capable capital allocator. Importantly, there are ample opportunities for RICK to reinvest its FCF back into its business at very attractive returns, while at the same time reducing the company’s share count through accretive share repurchases. Since 2015, RICK has made investments that have led to a doubling of operating cash flow, while also reducing its share count by over 15%.

Besides being a capable capital allocator, RICK's CEO has dedicated his life's work to growing the company and I believe is highly driven to see it succeed - not for the financial gains, but because he loves to win. RICK's stock went up 4x from 2016 to 2017 and he sold zero shares during this period of rapid appreciation.

Free Cash Flow

RICK defines FCF as cash flow from operations less maintenance capex. I agree with this definition, since any excess spend tends to drive meaningful future earnings growth for the company.

The company's maintenance capex is under $5m per year and less than half of D&A. A big reason for this gap is that RICK owns a significant amount of its underlying real estate which is depreciated annually but this depreciation does not represent an ongoing cash expense for the company.

Additionally, RICK invests its discretionary FCF back into growth projects, including opening new restaurant locations. These growth investments generate substantial returns on capital and help the company grow its EBITDA and cash flow. As stated above, the company has doubled operating cash flow since 2015.

In its nightclub segment, the company has shown an ability to buy premium assets for low valuations while financing the acquisitions with seller notes and mortgages on the underlying real estate. For example, its recently announced acquisition in the NE corridor will require RICK to put $0 of equity into the deal, and will generate >$1m per year of after-tax FCF for the company.

In its restaurant segment, the company typically finances a substantial amount of its capital investment with mortgage debt and capital leases.

These attractive financing structures leave the company with significant excess cash flow to be used for stock buybacks. I believe that in the coming year, RICK will reduce its share count by purchasing close to 10% of its float.

Conclusion

The issues mentioned above have clearly caused RICK’s shares to suffer. Meanwhile, the company continues to generate an abundance of cash that is being used to open new restaurants, buy additional clubs and buy back its beaten-down shares.

As we wait for the company’s issues to be resolved in the coming months, I appreciate that RICK’s strong FCF is underpinned by a large portfolio of owned real estate, including a valuable property in NYC and other attractive locations in South Florida and Texas. I believe that this real estate is collectively worth significantly more than its book value of nearly $200 million, providing us with downside protection should the economy weaken at any point during our holding period.

To summarize, based on the company’s valuable assets, capable management team and strong cash flow, I have a tough time seeing much downside and can easily see the stock returning several multiples of its current price in the coming months and years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The goal of this article is to provide illustrative information for readers, but nothing said in the article should be construed as investment advice. All readers should do their own research and come to their own conclusions before investing. An investment carries risk of permanent loss, may not be suitable to your specific investment situation and our views are subject to change without notice.