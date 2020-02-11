MSC Industrial: Cash Flow Analysis

We will take a closer look at the cash flows and how the management uses that cash to benefit shareholders.

Company overview

MSC Industrial Supply (MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services. With over 75 years of experience, MSC is dedicated to helping customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth. MSC features over 1.5 million products ready-to-ship.

I wasn't aware of this company in the past but a friend recommended that I should take a look at them. And indeed, on the surface it looks like a dividend growth stock worthy of further research. Earnings per share is going up (5 year CAGR is ~7%), dividend yield is over 4% and the dividend is increasing constantly at around 13% per year, payout ratio is trending around the 50% range and best of all, current P/E ratio is around 14. That certainly looks like a relatively cheap buy in this market.

The basic data certainly looks good, so I decided to take a closer look at their cash flows and cash usage. This article may touch other areas briefly but cash will be the main focus here.

Cash flow developments

Let's take a look at some cash flow developments from the previous years. All numbers are at the end of the fiscal year in question, all data from annual reports available here.

Net cash provided by operating activities

2015: $249.8 million

2016: $401.1 million

2017: $246.8 million

2018: $339.7 million

2019: $328.4 million

As you can see, there is growth but it's very sporadic. The direction is right, though the lumpiness and relatively low growth percentages over the long term may cause some issues.

I prefer to use cash from operating activities as the basic number to look at. It is a very bare-bones number and gives a relatively good indication of the direction the company is heading, and it also gives us a good understanding of what sort of cash is truly available to be spent without any adjustments, changes in debt etc. Below we will take a look at how the company spent their cash in 2019 and what it means for the investors.

Current cash usage and effects

CAPEX:

$51.7 million for property, plant, equipment, which is in line with the spending from the previous years. In addition, $11.6 million was used for acquisitions.

Share buyback:

$84.6 million. Shares retired = 2%. The reduction in share count seems to be in line with historical average, as they have retired almost 10% of their shares outstanding during the past 5 years. That reduction is not linear though, there are years with no decrease in share count despite large buybacks and other years with significant decreases. But it averages to around 2% per year, which seems acceptable to me. In addition, I should mention that the company seems to be generating around 10-20 million per year related to sales of Class A shares and exercising Class A share options.

Dividends:

$145.7 million. In addition to this regular dividend payment, the company has announced a $5.00 per share special dividend to be paid in 2020. The $277 million required for the special cash dividend is coming from cash on hand and a revolving credit facility. The company does have a trend of distributing cash via special dividends, as they have done so in 2010, 2014 and now in 2020.

Debt management:

$68 million spent on revolving credit facilities.

Outstanding debt:

According to their Q1 2020 report, the company has $139.9 million of debt expiring in 2020, and $267.7 million of long-term debt. These levels are very low compared to the size of their business and the cash being generated. There is nothing to worry about here, even with the additional debt that will be added due to the special dividend.

Future estimates

I would expect CAPEX to remain at similar levels. The company has stated that M&A activity is looking quite unlikely at this point in time, so we shouldn't expect any big deals to be made. We may very well see them pour their extra cash into keeping up with the share buybacks as well as paying down debt from the special dividend.

The regular dividend increases will keep coming. While the dividend increases have surpassed earnings per share and cash flow growth in recent years, the company is still very well positioned to keep those increases coming as both CAPEX and debt levels are very manageable for a company of this size. Of course at some point they will have to align their dividend increases with their earnings growth but it is not an immediate issue.

Will there be another special dividend? Probably at some point, yes.

Review

Overall, the company seems to be doing just fine with their cash flows. I always enjoy seeing a balanced approach where CAPEX is maintained at the desired level, dividends are increased annually, buybacks are done and they are successful in bringing down the share count over the long term, and debt is being repaid. Those are the positives, along with their low debt levels which give them a lot of flexibility.

The negatives? First of all, the dividend growth rate is higher than earnings and cash flow growth. This can continue for a while but over the long term something has to change if we want to see those 10%+ increases annually.

I also have to mention that I am not a big fan of how they financed this special dividend, basically they are taking money out of the bank and handing it out to shareholders. But it is a one time thing, and with their very manageable debt levels and today's low interest rates they can certainly afford to do this.

