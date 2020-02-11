Micron Technology: Ready When You Are

Micron Technology’s (MU) share price has made a remarkable 80% recovery since mid-2019 in the absence of equally-significant improvement in actual fundamentals. From the more recent Q1 earnings announcement (ER), despite the end of the steep fundamental declines, the guidance of a "cyclical bottom” implies that an immediate sharp recovery is not likely as Q2 revenue is expected to drop another 20% before turning up meaningfully in 2021. Yet, the share price still managed to rally 8% to the lukewarm Q1 ER. The discrepancy between share price increase and the lack of fundamental advances may suggest that the market price may not just look at the current quarter financials. This possibility can be further examined by relating recent share price movement to the current financials and to the expectation of future financials. In Figure 1 below, it is clear to see how closely Micron's stock price has moved with the price to sales multiple especially since 2019 when the changes in P/S indicate changes in expectation in future revenue growth.

In comparison, there has been less of a correlation between the share price and the current quarter revenue estimate. In fact, there was a divergence between Micron’s rising price and its declining revenue. Clearly, at least in the recent past, Micron’s share appreciation has been through the multiple expansion, not from the reported financials.

The Future Growth Priced in Multiple Expansion

In DRAM, as there has been a price recovery in the second half of calendar 2019, the industry bit demand growth has increased approximately 20%. The demand uptick has been attributable to inventory builds in China, and the inventory is expected to normalize in 2020. As a result, the company estimated that "calendar 2020 industry DRAM bit demand growth to be in the mid-teens percent range year-over-year" (Q1 conference call). Micron's pricing, increasing mix of high-value solutions, and cost reductions will drive better gross margins throughout the rest of fiscal and calendar 2020. As a result, the company expects "a gradual recovery to start in FQ3 and to continue into the seasonally stronger second half of calendar year" (Q1 conference call).

Specifically, while Q2 revenue is guided down 20% year over year, it will be an improvement over the 35% slide for the quarter that ended Nov. 28. Operating earnings are also expected to see another drop after four straight quarters of declines. Based on the midpoint of the guidance, fiscal Q2 revenue will be 60% higher and gross margins 9 percentage points higher than in the prior trough, which occurred in the fiscal third quarter of 2016. The icing on the cake is that this might be the first memory slump in which Micron hasn't dipped into losses.

Valuation on Multiple Expansion Vs. on Current Financials

Since Micron’s share price may have been more related to P/S multiple than revenue itself, I elected to value MU on both accounts. Using last five years’ worth of data, I developed the Micron valuation if the share was valued by P/S or by revenue estimate. The estimated valuations are displayed and compared with the actual price in Figure 4. As future growth rate is usually highly valued, the P/S implied price (red) has been mostly higher than the revenue estimate stock price (green).

It is reaffirming that the actual stock price has been tracked closely and mostly stayed within the band. It just turns out to be the fact that the P/S implied price and the revenue implied price become the high and low range that actual MU price has traded in. At the current level of $58, if the market only looks at future sales growth, MU shares should trade around $66. In contrast, if the revenue estimate is the only concern, the stock should be around $47.

Takeaways

The recent surge in Micron's share price has been linked to the multiple expansion, rather than to reflect the improvement of the actual financials, which is not yet visible. It is comforting to know that Micron investors are willing to pay for unforeseeable future growth upfront over the actual announced financials. This is a sign of significant confidence on the recovery promised by the company guidance into the distant future. If the revenue will grow as currently priced in the P/S multiple, Micron's stock should be traded $8 higher than the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.