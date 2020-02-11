Obsidian Energy: Credit Facility Situation Remains Muddled After Release Of Reserve Report

Credit facility lenders may keep Obsidian on a short leash with $27 million USD in secured notes set to mature in 2020 that could add to their exposure if repaid.

Obsidian's Crimson Lake well economics remain solid at strip, although the payout period is probably lengthened from 1.0 years to 1.6 or 1.7 years at strip.

Bank price decks are likely to be close to strip, which would significantly reduce the value of Obsidian's reserves in their calculations.

Reserve values are based on forecasted prices that are well above strip though, with forecasted oil prices appearing to be around $20 CAD above strip from 2021 to 2025.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) released its 2019 reserve report. The results were decent, including a slight increase in PDP liquids reserves and PDP PV-10 that is over 2.5x its credit facility borrowings. However, this doesn't entirely clear up its credit facility situation, as the forecasted prices used for reserve values are well above strip (which is why Canadian reserve values need to be taken with a grain of salt). Bank price deck surveys show that banks tend to use prices that are fairly close to strip and are generally conservative in their pricing outlooks. Thus banks may see Obsidian's PDP PV-10 as being much closer to its outstanding borrowings.

I have taken a small put position in Obsidian due to its uncertain credit facility situation. I cannot say that I am very confident either way in how its credit facility situation will turn out, but believe that the credit facility risk is a bit underappreciated by investors due to items such as how reserve values are calculated in Canada.

Reserve Report

Obsidian reported that it had a total (proved plus probable) reserve PV-10 of $1.602 billion CAD and a PDP PV-10 of $1.010 billion CAD. Obsidian's credit facility lenders will be mostly interested in the value of its PDP reserves as limited value is attributed to non-PDP reserves with borrowing base calculations. For example, proved undeveloped reserves may garner an advance rate of 25%, probable reserves might be valued at 0% and proved developed producing reserves get an advance rate of 65% when banks calculate the borrowing base.

As a note, Obsidian's undiscounted PDP reserve value of $523 million CAD is less than the discounted PDP value. Obsidian's investor relations explains that this is due to its asset retirement obligation liability having a 2% per year escalator over a 50+ year life of the asset. Thus the asset retirement obligation liability in year 50 would be fairly significant if undiscounted. The PV-10 of the year 50 ARO liability would be less than 1% of the undiscounted year 50 liability though.

Although Obsidian's $1.01 billion CAD PDP PV-10 looks quite good compared to its $399 million CAD in credit facility borrowings (at the end of 2019), Canadian reserve reports typically use pretty optimistic pricing assumptions. Banks will have their own pricing decks to help manage risk, and their pricing assumptions will likely be noticeably lower than the values used for the reserve reports, particularly several years out and beyond.

Optimistic Pricing For Reserve Valuations

I've found that the near-term pricing forecasts used in Canadian reserve reports tend to be not too bad in terms of accuracy. However, once you get out a few years, there has been continual optimism that Canadian Light Sweet oil will approach $80 CAD and AECO will get closer to $3 CAD.

Source: Obsidian Energy

Forecasted prices (several years forward) have proven to be consistently optimistic over the past few years.

In December 2015, the forecast for three years forward (2018) was for Canadian Light Sweet to average $78.43 CAD. The actual average for 2018 was $68.49 CAD. In December 2016, the forecast for three years forward (2019) was for Canadian Light Sweet to average $78.24 CAD. The actual average for 2019 was $68.87 CAD.

In December 2017, the forecast for 2020 was for Canadian Light Sweet to average $78.24 CAD as well. Current strip for 2020 has it at around $60.00 CAD. The oil strip for 2020 has been negatively affected by worries about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese oil demand. However, even at the beginning of January, the 2020 strip for Canadian Light Sweet oil was only in the high-$60s CAD.

$ CAD 3 Years Forward (CDN Light Sweet) Actuals (CDN Light Sweet) December 2015 $78.43 $68.49 December 2016 $78.24 $68.87 December 2017 $78.24 $60.00?

Similar optimism can be seen with the long-term AECO forecasts. In December 2015, the forecast for three years forward (2018) was for AECO to average $3.42 CAD. The actual average for 2018 was $1.57 CAD. In December 2016, the forecast for three years forward (2019) was for AECO to average $3.22 CAD. The actual average for 2019 was $1.84 CAD.

In December 2017, the forecast for 2020 was for AECO to average $3.65. Current strip for 2020 has it at around $2.00 CAD.

$ CAD 3 Years Forward (AECO) Actuals (AECO) December 2015 $3.42 $1.57 December 2016 $3.22 $1.84 December 2017 $3.65 $2.00?

Bank Price Decks

Banks tend to use more conservative price decks that are closer to strip prices. The Haynes and Boone Energy Bank Price Deck Survey from Fall 2019 illustrates this. This involves US lenders and for 2021 to 2023, the average oil price in the bank price decks was around $49 to $50 USD, with a range of around $46 to $52 USD.

Source: Haynes and Boone

During the survey period, 2021 to 2023 WTI strip tended to be in the low-$50s USD range. This would suggest that Obsidian's credit facility lenders may use high $50s CAD (close to strip) as a price for Canadian Light Sweet oil over the next few years in their pricing decks. This would be well below the prices used in Canadian reserve reports, probably around $20 CAD less between 2021 and 2025.

Obsidian's PDP PV-10 (using the bank price deck) is still likely to be higher than its credit facility borrowings. However, that change may largely eliminate the safety buffer.

Crimson Lake Economics

The lower bank pricing deck assumptions would also explain why banks are unlikely to give Obsidian a blank check to drill. At $52 USD Edmonton Par, Obsidian's Crimson Lake wells pay off quickly with a 1.0 year payout based on type curve.

Source: Obsidian Energy

If a bank is using $42 USD Edmonton Par instead in their calculations (strip over the next few years appears to be currently around $43 or $44 USD), that would extend the payout period by a decent amount.

The Crimson Lake wells produce around 235 BOEPD (67% oil) over the first year according to type curve. This appears to drop to around 105 BOEPD over the second year. The oil production over the second year hasn't been disclosed, but based on the Phase 2 type curve shown in an asset marketing presentation, the oil percentage over the second year may be in the low-40s.

The dropoff in second year oil production results in the payout period ending up at an estimated 1.7 years with $42 USD Edmonton Par, compared to 1.0 years with $52 USD Edmonton Par. That still isn't bad, but would probably result in the banks being fairly cautious with a leveraged producer.

Conclusion

Obsidian's 2019 reserve report doesn't do much to clear up the uncertainty around its credit facility situation. At the forecasted prices used to calculate reserve values, Obsidian PDP PV-10 would be over 2.5x its credit facility borrowings. Using a bank price deck based on strip or slightly more conservative, that safety buffer would be significantly reduced. I'd like to see a calculation done based on strip prices, and would estimate that Obsidian's PDP PV-10 would probably end up in the range of 1.0x to 1.5x its credit facility borrowings using strip prices due to the oil strip after 2020 being $20 CAD less than the forecasts used in the reserve calculations.

The various metrics for Obsidian (such as leverage and PDP PV-10 at strip compared to credit facility borrowings) are in a grey area. Those metrics aren't bad enough to say that Obsidian has little or no hope, but are also not good enough to instill a high amount of confidence in its credit facility situation.

It may be true that Obsidian's credit facility lenders shouldn't be in a hurry to call in its borrowings. Obsidian has been able to operate at neutral to slightly positive cash flow (net debt was unchanged from Q4 2018 to Q3 2019), while increasing the liquids component of its PDP reserves slightly year-over-year. However, with $27 million USD ($36 million CAD) in secured notes also maturing in 2020, its credit facility borrowings are likely going to go up during 2020. I continue to believe that Obsidian's credit facility lenders are far from certain to give it a significant extension.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via a small speculative put position.