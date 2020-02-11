Nvidia: It's Go Time

These items are likely going to dictate if Nvidia's rally continues or if it'll fizzle out.

Investors should pay close attention to its data center and gaming revenues, and also listen to its management's guidance and their shipment-related comments.

Nvidia (NVDA) is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings after market close on February 13. The company is expected to post revenues of $2.96 billion for the period. But in addition to tracking the headline number, investors should also closely monitor its data center and gaming revenues, as well as its management’s guidance. These items would highlight Nvidia’s operational and financial performance. So, these items are likely going to dictate where the company and its shares head next. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Data center performance

It’s important for investors to track Nvidia’s performance in the gaming and data center space. Although the company has its footing in various end-markets, these two end-markets collectively account for a significant 79% of the company’s overall revenues during Q3.

As far as data center market goes, Nvidia posted sequential revenue growth in Q2 and again in Q3. Sales conversion cycles in the B2B space tend to last for several months and product lifetimes can last for several quarters. This, in my opinion, is why Nvidia’s data center revenues experience little to no cyclicality on a yearly basis.

Nvidia, for instance, introduced its V100 and T4 cards in mid-2017 and late-2018, respectively. But adoption of both the products is peaking now. The company’s management actually noted during their last earnings call that it shipped a record number of V100 and T4 cards during Q3.

We shipped a higher volume of T4 inference GPU this quarter with V100 training GPUs, and both were records.

It would be interesting to know if the GPU manufacturer registers another quarter of record T4 and/or V100 shipments or if the growth momentum fades away during Q4. Also, listen to Nvidia management’s comments around how they forecast these shipment trends for next year.

I personally believe that Nvidia is en-route to registering another quarter of record T4 and/or V100 shipments during Q4 due to growing adoption of AI and ML applications. Also, there aren’t any material competitive, macroeconomic or cyclical headwinds to slow down its growth. But things can quickly change in the semiconductor space, so monitor management’s shipments-related comments very closely.

Besides, Nvidia’s management didn’t have much visibility into data center demand trends for Q3 but they still managed to post 11% sequential revenue growth in the said period. For Q4, its top brass said they have good visibility into data center demand trends. So, in light of stronger demand visibility, it’s possible that the GPU manufacturer registers accelerated sequential data center revenue growth during Q4.

But again, closely watch data center revenue and its growth figures. These would highlight whether Nvidia’s data center products are continuing to gain traction or if their growth momentum is fizzling out.

Gaming Trends

Besides, Nvidia made a few announcements during Q3 that are relevant for its gaming market. It released Shield and Shield TV Pro to bring AI to the streaming market. Also, its management had noted during their Q3 earnings call that their OEM partners were bringing 130 laptops to market in the holiday season. The company also launched two new mainstream GPUs – 1650 and 1660 – in the quarter.

Now, a couple of new SKUs generally aren’t sufficient to impact a company’s overall financials. But in this case, the 1660 Super replaces Nvidia’s best-selling 1060 card which, per its management, delivers 50% more performance than the predecessor. So, altogether, it would be interesting to see how Nvidia’s gaming products – standalone or otherwise - fare in Q4 in terms of shipments and revenue generation. From their Q3 earnings call:

...we announced the GeForce GTX 1660 Super and the 1650 Super, which refresh our mainstream desktop GPUs with more performance, faster memory and new features. The 1660 Super delivers 50% more performance than our prior-generation Pascal-based 1060, the best-selling gaming GPU of all time. It began shipping on October 29...

The chart below highlights that Nvidia's market share grew at AMD’s (AMD) expense during Q3. The Q4 share figures aren’t out yet, so investors should closely listen in on Nvidia management’s comments to ascertain if they were able to grow at AMD’s expense and/or managed to keep AMD’s advances at bay.

It’s worth noting that AMD introduced new budget GPUs in December and in January (read here and here) and Nvidia reacted by cutting prices.

It’s unclear at this time, as to how these price cuts and heightened competition from AMD impacted Nvidia’s sales volume, revenue generation and recognized average selling prices. So, investors should look for management’s comments around the same when Nvidia hosts its Q4 earnings call later this week.

The impact on Q4 numbers may be minimal due to said factors, as these new releases and price cuts took place towards the end of the quarter. But getting a sense of how these developments are impacting the competitive landscape between AMD and Nvidia would allow us to tweak expectations for Q1 FY21.

Having said that, it's evident from the chart above that Nvidia’s gaming revenues are cyclical in nature. This means that a better comparison would be to compare year-on-year sales performance than merely tracking quarter-on-quarter sales growth. The GPU manufacturer’s management elaborated on this aspect of their business in their Q3 earnings call:

During Q4 and Q1, we see normal seasonal declines of console builds, and we also see a normal seasonal decline of notebook builds. And the reason for that is because the notebook vendors have to line up all their manufacturing in Q3 so that they could meet the hot selling season in Q4. And so we're seeing -- what we see in the Q4 and Q1 time frame are just normal seasonal declines of these systems.

So, investors need not expect continued sequential growth in Nvidia’s gaming revenues in Q4.

Setting Expectations

As far as financial expectations go, Nvidia’s management is guiding for their overall Q4 revenues to be $2.95 billion. This would mark a healthy year-on-year growth of about 34%. Also, the analyst consensus for the same is equating to a comparable figure of $2.96 billion.

Having said that, we must also consider the fact that Nvidia has exceeded the Street’s revenue estimates in 16 of its last 18 quarterly results. This outstanding performance isn’t possible quarter after quarter based on sheer luck, and I believe it’s the outcome of meticulous execution and coordination amongst core teams.

So, from a statistical standpoint, it’s more likely that Nvidia will outperform the Street’s revenue estimates once again in its upcoming earnings report. But in addition to tracking its headline revenue figure, we must also listen in on Nvidia management’s guidance for FY21.

The Street is forecasting Nvidia’s Q1 FY21 and FY21 revenues to come in at $2.85 billion and $12.84 billion, respectively. Any material fluctuation in management’s guidance, from the said figures, could quickly send its shares in either direction due to the generally volatile price action of semiconductor stocks.

Final Words

Nvidia's shares have already risen by about 90% over the last 7 months and investors would be curious about how far can this rally go from hereon. So, investors should track Nvidia’s data center and gaming revenues, its overall revenue for the period and its management’s commentary about shipment trends and guidance for FY21/Q1 FY21 in its upcoming earnings call. These items would highlight the company’s operational and financial positioning, and are likely going to dictate where its shares head next. Good Luck!

