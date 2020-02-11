Trade Headlines Back In Focus

Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume. – Ben Graham

In the last week, we heard some positive headlines (thankfully!) out of China, as they moved to slash some tariffs as part of the phase 1 deal made with the U.S. Specifically, China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion worth of goods in half starting on February 14 this year. Happy Valentine's Day! China plans to cut the tariff rates on some goods from 10% to 5%, and other items will be reduced to 2.5% from 5%, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said. These were tariffs that were in a tit-for-tat response back in September and December last year. In contrast, we already know what the U.S. was going ahead with, lowering tariffs on $120 billion worth of goods, including some consumer goods like electronics and apparel, to 7.5% from 15%. It looks like, for now, the trade truce signed on January 15 between the U.S. and China is going forward as planned. This is a little bit self-serving, as Beijing has promised to purchase $200 billion of American goods over the next two years – might as well not pay tariffs on those as well, the thinking must go. Regardless, this is a good show of intent from the Chinese side, one which Washington will gladly accept for the time being.

China is having some domestic issues with demand right now, with the outbreak of the coronavirus. On February 2, it was announced that they will inject 1.2 trillion Yuan ($174 billion) of liquidity into the financial system. They will do so via reverse repo operations and have also pledged to use the various monetary policy tools available to them to ensure enough liquidity available to affected companies. As I noted on the Lead-Lag Report last week, I think that the coronavirus is or will offer some good buying opportunities. One of the more interesting ways to play that is to buy some large-cap Chinese companies, as followed by the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI). This ETF has been quite hard hit by the virus news and might offer some good diversification for investors who are over-exposed to domestic markets. Of course, do your due diligence as this holding carries a high beta and lots of risk, as well as a higher expense ratio than domestic stock ETFs at around 0.74%. I do think, though, that emerging markets offer a great opportunity in 2020 as I think the U.S. dollar will depreciate by the end of the year, and this ETF is well off its 52-week highs, unlike our local stock market.

With good trade headlines, supportive central bankers in the U.S. and China, and a decently strong economy, I think you should be invested here. On February 6, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said officials are monitoring the coronavirus effect on growth, but they hadn’t yet seen major effect on supply chains. Mnuchin said that gross domestic product (GDP) will likely come in under 3% this year, but not due to any disease outbreak – it is more affected by Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX delay issues. He said that he thinks it “could be 50 basis points if not more” of a hindrance to growth locally. This comes after fourth-quarter GDP rose only 2.1% and full-year 2019 posted its slowest growth in three years at 2.3%. That’s down from 2.8% in 2018 and 2.4% in 2017 and was well below the government’s projections of growth. Of course, the silver lining of a somewhat muted growth rate in the U.S. is that the Federal Reserve is not likely to raise rates anytime soon. The reason is they don’t have a lot of room to stimulate if there is a recession, so they should do their best not to cause one. It is no wonder that the two economic giants in the U.S. and China have come to the table lately, to stimulate growth. Don’t fight it if you are an equity investor!

Source: CNBC

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.