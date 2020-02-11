New York Mortgage Trust Is Entirely Fed Dependent

The biggest chunk of NYMT's real estate holdings are in California, where statewide rent control has already been in force since January 1.

NYMT is also dependent on Bernie Sanders not being elected, as he advocates national rent control, which would take an axe to the real estate market.

If you want to see some real hard evidence of the increasingly desperate chase for yield among retail investors as traditional safe havens like government bonds go ever deeper into negative real (and nominal) territory, look no further than Seeking Alpha quote page view stats. Leading the pack last week was New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), a 12.6% yielder. Like most mortgage REITs, this thing is a multi-layered derivative, this one with 4 layers. It looks stable, and indeed has been for 11 years now, but it is now entirely dependent on the Federal Reserve continuing to buy tens of billions (another $76B as of February 6) in Treasury and mortgage-backed security repurchase agreements (repos) every business day, forever. If this ever stops, this REIT could quickly crater.

Why? Because New York Mortgage Trust is heavily reliant on its own repo arrangements to fund its everyday collateralized borrowing activities. From its 10-K:

We primarily rely on repurchase agreements to fund the securities we own. These repurchase agreements provide us with borrowings, which have terms ranging from 30 days to 24 months, that bear interest rates that are linked to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR")….Pursuant to these repurchase agreements, the financial institution that serves as a counterparty will generally agree to provide us with financing based on the market value of the assets that we pledge as collateral, less a "haircut."

True, NYMT is not a direct Fed counterparty, but repurchase agreements wherever they are taking place in the economy between whoever, are benchmarked to the repo money markets now being manipulated by the Fed to the tune of $50 to $100B a day now, nonstop. LIBOR is linked to these efforts as well. If and when this ever stops, the whole set of dominos on repos throughout the global economy could begin to fall.

Beyond this central concern, New York Mortgage also has major added political risk, being in my view also entirely dependent on Bernie Sanders not being elected president. Here's why.

Does NYMT Feel The Bern?

New York Mortgage Trust is fundamentally dependent on the housing market, obviously. All markets are dependent on free pricing. Basic supply and demand Econ 101 says price controls destroy markets. Look no further than the global sovereign bond market for proof of that, where prices have gotten so out of whack that Greek debt is trading at basically the same level as US Treasuries.

In any case, as to the real estate market, the capital value of real estate is derived from the cumulative value of the rents it can accrue over its lifetime. Capital value can of course vary up and down from cumulative rent totals as all markets wobble up and down around fundamentals, but real estate values are still essentially dependent on cumulative rent values nonetheless.

If Bernie Sanders is elected the next president, or if he even wins the nomination and has a decent chance of winning by the polls, New York Mortgage Trust could, and should, get dumped. Sanders openly supports national rent control, which would take a wrecking ball to the entire housing sector all in one shot. As the infamous Assar Lindbeck quote goes, "Next to bombing, rent control seems in many cases to be the most efficient technique so far known for destroying cities."

Since we're doing quotes, here's Sanders on rent control:

"Landlords should not be able to simply raise rents to any level they want, any time they want…I will establish a national rent-control standard, capping annual rent increases throughout the country at no more than one and a half times the rate of inflation or 3 percent whichever is higher. Additionally, we need to allow cities and states to go even further to protect tenants from the skyrocketing price of housing."

If a NYMT bull wants to brush this off by claiming that 1.5x inflation is enough room and shouldn't be a problem, note that inflation is not some uniform phenomenon that affects all prices of everything equally. Check the latest CPI release from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics for example. Shelter (real estate) price inflation is currently at 3.2% annual. Sanders cannot possibly mean that landlords can charge 1.5x 3.2%, as that would be completely circular. He means overall inflation, whether CPI, PCE, or core of either of those is unclear, but it's going to mess the market up badly.

The logical implications are that rents that real estate owners would legally be able to charge would be dependent on the prices of things like consumer electronics and apparel, among other consumer goods that have absolutely nothing to do with real estate whatsoever. Not to mention CPI and PCE are hedonically adjusted and controversial, and not everyone believes they are reflective of real conditions in the consumer sector.

California Is Already Rent-Controlled

A NYMT bull could say that even if Sanders is elected, he'd never be able to get national rent control passed. Maybe not. But there's another political problem here besides Sanders. The largest chunk of loans owned and securitized by NYMT are in California, representing 14.8% of its total mortgage portfolio according to its latest 10-K. California already has statewide rent control signed into law by governor Gavin Newsom, effective January 1. It's a little looser than the Sanders proposal at 5% plus inflation, but it's in effect and looks like it may have already started bringing down real estate prices in California.

According to the All-Transactions Housing Price Index for California, annual gains in housing prices for 2013 to 2019 have been 16.7%, 6.9%, 8.1%, 7.3%, 8.3%, and 4.9% respectively. These numbers are straight from the chart below. The growth rate in housing prices in California has slowed markedly.

The 5% figure for the California rent control law could be reflective of the latest annual gain in this index. Whatever the case, it won't be good for the market, and by extension for mortgages, especially not for any landlords in distressed debt.

An impact on distressed loans in California comes back full circle to NYMT's day-to-day financing activities. Says its 10-K:

Distressed mortgages are the collateral used to get cash in a repurchase agreement. If the distressed mortgages fail to be rehabilitated, the company can't borrow to achieve its objectives.

Schwartz, mentioned above, ends his analysis of NYMT with the following paragraph:

If a serious economic recession occurs that pushes its distressed assets even lower, the company could be in jeopardy. However, while I believe a recession is likely to occur over the next two years, I do not believe it will impact Real Estate very hard since property valuations remain historically low. Thus, the overall risk in NYMT is relatively low unless there is a bank liquidity crisis.

I'm not sure what he means by historically low (maybe by some relative measure he doesn't specify in the article) but aside from that, there was a bank liquidity crisis on September 17 last year. It was extreme. Overnight rates shot up to 10%. I predicted this back in January last year. That liquidity crisis persists. The Fed is masking it with repo morphine that cannot get cut or we are back at withdrawal. Forget about stopping; this process cannot even slow down for any significant length of time. We will continue to see ever larger injections into the repo market until currency markets can't take it anymore and they drive up interest rates beyond the Fed's ability to control. I do not know when this will happen but it should make investors very wary of a repo-dependent fund like NYMT.

And the scariest part is that the Fed doesn't even seem to realize any of this. A tweet from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on January 17 shows this clearly:

QE conspiracists can say this [repo liquidity injections] is all about balance sheet growth. Someone explain how swapping one short term risk free instrument (reserves) for another short term risk free instrument (t-bills) leads to equity repricing. I don't see it. /end

The simple answer is that reserves are the base for further fractional reserve loans in the banking system, in this case margin loans for equities purchases. They can be used to pyramid other loans on top of them and therefore expand the money supply. T-bills cannot.

As long as this process continues, NYMT can hold up decently and keep paying distributions. I freely admit this. Additionally, if the current monetary superstructure can get past the seasonal summer dip in credit expansion this year, then NYMT could even have another year and a half of stability left in it. But from here it is not a question of whether a liquidity crisis hits. A liquidity crisis is already here. The last two 14-day repo offerings show this, as the last two 14-day repos offered by the Fed on February 4 and 6 were both oversubscribed by 91%, and 96% respectively. Meaning, some primary dealers are already short about $60 billion in liquidity just this month. Screenshots below from the New York Fed.

This implies that the Fed may have to increase the dose shortly or suffer another embarrassing squeeze on the fed funds rate. NYMT holders should hope that Powell obliges in this. He almost certainly will. The multi-trillion dollar question though, is how long will the dollar oblige in allowing this all to continue?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.