7 Ways To Beat The Market: Low Volatility Update For 2020

The third of seven strategies I will cover in this series of articles is the "low volatility anomaly" which has seen lower volatility stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long-time intervals.

Even with stocks near record highs, a large number of Americans have failed to participate in the equity market despite falling barriers to entry.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted seven buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

In my "7 Ways to Beat the Market" series, some investors have the most difficulty with seeing the market-beating potential of the Low Volatility Anomaly. Size and Value, the first two methods of outperforming the broad market gauge that I have discussed already in this series update, are more intuitive to most investors. While both strategies have struggled to generate outperformance in recent periods, there is a long academic track record that demonstrates their relative outperformance across time horizons, asset classes, and geographies.

In contrast, low volatility runs counter to our intuition that investors should be paid higher returns for taking more risk of loss. While that is correct in a model, higher risk has not translated into higher returns in practice across asset classes, geographies, and extended time horizons. Lower volatility investments have delivered higher risk-adjusted returns than a model would predict. Whether this is a function of cognitive biases of investors, risk-seeking behavior, the conflicts of delegated investment management versus a benchmark, or aversion to leverage, low volatility strategies have often delivered higher risk-adjusted and absolute returns.

Do low volatility strategies win over the course of a business cycle? Over multiple business cycles? In 1972, Fischer Black, Myron Scholes and Michael Jensen, in a study of NYSE-listed stocks from 1931-1965, found that when securities were grouped into deciles by their beta, that lower beta stocks tended to produce higher risk-adjusted returns than higher beta stocks.

Fischer Black (1993) and Robert Haugen (2012) would both produce academic papers decades later with expanded market data sets that demonstrated the efficacy of low volatility strategies. Black, enshrined in the nomenclature of an option pricing model that won his frequent collaborator Myron Scholes a Nobel Prize after Black's death, updated his previous study conducted with Scholes and Jensen in 1972 to include data through 1991.

That data update overlaps with the data I frequently use in this series. To depict the relative performance of low volatility strategies since the early 1990s, the graph below shows the S&P 500 (SPY) graphed against its 100 lowest volatility (SPLV) and highest beta constituents (SPHB) of the broad market benchmark, rebalanced quarterly. The Low Volatility Index has produced higher returns over the past three decades with lower variability and smaller drawdowns.

Source: Bloomberg

In 2019, the S&P 500 had its best performance since 2013 and 11th best total return overall in a dataset stretching back 86 years. In a risk-on environment this dramatic, you might have expected low volatility stocks to meaningfully underperform. They actually kept pace with the broad market through mid-November, returning 28.3% versus 31.5% for the broad market for the full year. Small-caps and value stocks - the first two strategies discussed in this series - actually lagged despite their tendency to do well in up markets.

The Low Volatility Anomaly has been one of the topics I have most frequently authored on Seeking Alpha. Beginning in July 2015, I described a theoretical underpinning for why lower volatility stocks have historically generated risk-adjusted outperformance, behavioral explanations for the market advantage of low volatility assets, suggested that misaligned managerial incentives could encourage the anomaly, and offered empirical evidence supporting this notion across markets, geographies, capitalization levels, and long-time intervals.

Since the groundwork behind the Modern Portfolio Theory was laid over 50 years ago, it has been axiomatic that riskier portfolios should expect to be compensated with higher returns. In High Beta Still Lost This Decade, I showed that over the course of this historically elongated economic expansion and bull market, higher risk stocks have still underperformed.

My favorite part of this low volatility strategy for buy-and-hold investors with a long-term horizon is that the strategy has outperformed when the stock market has been falling, besting the broader market in 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018 as depicted in the table of full-year annual returns below of the investable low volatility and benchmark cap-weighted indices.

The low volatility strategy underperformed the most in 1998 and 1999 as tech multiples ballooned, but the strategy far outpaced the broader market in the 2000-2002 correction. A relative performance that is demonstrable in the first chart in this article. The Low Volatility strategy underperformed in 2019, in part due to its underweight to technology stocks (5% vs. 24%), but declining interest rates provided a boost to the strategy's defensive holdings.

In each of the down years for the broad market this century - 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018, the low volatility strategy has outperformed. In a strong market like 2019, low volatility largely kept pace as forward-looking investors gravitated towards more defensive equity strategies. Unlike size and value that tend to be early recovery outperformers, low volatility outperforms in economic contractions, but has managed to keep pace in recoveries to generate outperformance through a business cycle.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.