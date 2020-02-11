Philip Morris: Q4 Results Support 5.4% Dividend Yield And Low-Teens Return

At $87.45, shares have a 5.4% Dividend Yield and can deliver a low-teens or higher return in the next 12 months. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Management still expects CAGR of "at least" 5% in revenues and 8% in EPS, and also announced plans for an accelerated entry into e-vapor.

IQOS heat-not-burn products had double-digit sequential volume growth in Russia and the E.U., was steady in Japan and was stabilising in Korea.

The company's cigarette volumes remained stable, with a higher decline in Q4 but mostly explained by inventory moves, and France and Turkey.

Philip Morris' 19Q4 results released last Thursday (Feb 6) support the Buy rating we initiated in June 2019, sending shares up another 4.2%.

(We previously wrote about Philip Morris as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

Philip Morris (PM) shares have returned 15.8% (including $3.48 in dividends) since our initial Buy rating in June 2019, significantly ahead of Altria (MO) (upgraded to Buy this month) and Imperial Brands (IMBBY) (Neutral-rated), but behind British American Tobacco (BTI) (Neutral-rated) and the S&P 500:

PM Share Price vs. Tobacco Peers & S&P 500 (Since 05-Jun) Source: Yahoo Finance (07-Feb-20).

The share price has risen 4.2% since PM's 19Q4 results last Thursday (Feb 6), which we believe support our Buy case, as explained below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy case has been based on a high-single-digit EPS CAGR, including:

Stable cigarette industry volume declines of 2-3% p.a., and continuing strong pricing, giving revenue growth of "at least 5%" excluding currency

Earnings growing faster than revenues, with continuing margin uplift helped by cost savings and slightly falling volumes

EPS CAGR of “at least 8%” (excluding FX), in line with guidance

Potential upside from upward re-rating, IQOS taking off outside Asia, etc.

PM Management 2019-21 CAGR Outlook Source: PM investor day presentation (Sep-18).

19Q4 Group Results

PM's 19Q4 results again showed stable earnings growth.

On a like-for-like basis, PM's revenues grew approx. 6% year-on-year, and adjusted EBIT was up by low-teens, in both 19Q4 and full-year 2019. This is despite Q4 combustible volumes being negatively impacted (by 1.2%) by inventory moves (of 2.3bn sticks). EPS growth was 4.3% in 19Q4, affected by a higher tax rate and minority interests, and was 9.9% for the full-year:

PM P&L Highlights (19Q4) NB. Adjusted figures exclude a $374m (pre-tax) charge related to the Russia Excise & VAT Audit, $194m of Canadian tobacco litigation expenses and a $239m loss on the deconsolidation of the Canadian subsidiary. Like-for-like growth rates further exclude the Canadian subsidiary from the comparison. Source: PM results press release (19Q4).

Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") were 19% of net revenues in 2019 (17% excluding device sales of $0.7bn), making PM's current revenues far more future-proof than other tobacco companies.

19Q4 Regional Results

For 19Q4, excluding LATAM & Canada (impacted by the Canadian subsidiary entering creditor protection after the Quebec class action ruling), EBIT grew year-on-year in every region except East Asia & Australia, which was down 1.0% year-on-year, due issues in Japan (inventory moves), Korea (lower IQOS volumes year-on-year, stabilising quarter-on-quarter), and Australia (lower cigarette volumes).

For 2019, PM had strong EBIT growth of between 6.8% and 24.0% in 3 out of its 6 regions, and these together represent 70% of its EBIT; a further 2 regions had basically stable EBIT, with year-on-year changes of -0.4% and +2.4% respectively. LATAM & Canada was again the exception.

PM Net Revenues & EBIT by Region (19Q4) Source: PM results press release (19Q4).

Overall Stable Combustibles Business

During 2019, PM’s combustible volumes remained stable, with the 3.8% year-on-year decline (excluding LATAM & Canada) within the historic range:

PM Combustible Volume Growth Y/Y (2013-19A) Source: PM company filings.

During 19Q4, the combustible volume decline accelerated to 8.0%, with notable rises in the E.U., Middle East & Africa and South & Southeast Asia. However, apart from inventory moves (2.3bn sticks) in the E.U. and Japan, and local problems in France and Turkey, overall trends remained stable.

PM Combustible Volume by Region (2013-19A) Source: PM company filings.

The table below shows PM's combustible and Heated Tobacco Units ("HTU") volume data in key countries for 19Q4 and 19Q3:

PM Combustible & HTU Volumes in Key Countries (19Q4 and Q3) Source: PM results press releases (19Q4, 19Q3).

In the E.U., the combustible volume decline in Q4 was concentrated in France, Germany and Italy; there were no structural issues except in France:

In France, management attributed the decline to excise-driven price increases and the related illicit trade; the French government has had a longstanding process to raise the price a pack of cigarettes to €10 by 2020

In Germany, the decline was due partly to price increases, and partly to trade inventory moves

In Italy, the decline of 0.9bn sticks year-on-year was likely partially due to the growth in HTUs of 0.5bn, although the decline in Q4 was much larger than Q3 despite Q4 having a smaller HTU growth year-on-year

In Eastern Europe, Russia's 2.1bn year-on-year decline in cigarette volumes was largely offset by the 2.0bn growth in HTU volumes.

In Middle East & Africa, the decline was largely due to Turkey, where industry volumes were cannibalised by the illicit trade related to cut tobacco, following two price increases; the region's EBIT was still up 1.7% in Q4.

In South & Southeast Asia, the decline was mostly in the Philippines, where price increases reduced volume in the lower-price segment, but helped the region's EBIT grew 54% year-on-year in Q4 (other factors included price increases in Indonesia and lower manufacturing costs).

In East Asia & Australia, the volume decline was due mostly to the growth in HTUs in Japan, which was also affected by inventory moves; Australia had a sharp percentage fall but it is a small part of the region's volumes.

Continuing Strong Growth in IQOS

IQOS, PM's Heat-Not-Burn product, is now in 52 markets (with 8 markets added during 2019), including Japan, Korea, most of Europe and the U.S. (IQOS launched in two cities in 19Q4). These represent 44% of the international tobacco market, but PM's weighted average geographic coverage within these markets is only 60%, implying substantial future potential:

IQOS's global user base grew by approx. 10% quarter-on-quarter in 19Q4 to 13.6m, maintaining its momentum from Q3 (when it grew 9.7%), with in-market sales volume growing 16.1% sequentially. IQOS also had positive sequential growth in 19Q4 in every market except Korea:

PM IQOS User Number by Quarter (2018-19A) Source: PM results presentation (19Q4).

Among key markets, IQOS had double-digit sequential volume growth in Russia and the E.U., was steady in Japan and was stabilising in Korea.

In Russia, PM's HTU volume grew 20.3% quarter-on-quarter, and its share of the tobacco market reached 5.0% (up 100 bps from 19Q3), continuing the very strong growth since 2018. Russia is now the second largest IQOS market outside Japan, with 3.8bn sticks in 19Q4 vs. Japan's 6.3bn:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Russia (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In the E.U., PM HTU's share of the tobacco market rose 70 bps quarter-on-quarter in 19Q4 (after only rising 10 bps in Q3 due to seasonally high cigarette sales). PM’s HTU volumes (as measured by IMS) was up 16.1% sequentially, accelerating from the 9.3% in 19Q3:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – European Union (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In Japan, PM HTU's share of the tobacco market was slightly higher quarter-on-quarter at 16.9%, and remained at a much higher level than in 2018. PM still dominates the HTU category in the country, which was 24% of the tobacco market in Q4, though it grew less than the category during 2019, gaining only 150bps of the category's 420bps increase in share:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Japan (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

In Korea, PM's HTU market share has stabilised sequentially although still lower year-on-year. The previous decline was attributed to negative messaging from Korean regulators but, with PM having signed a global distribution agreement with national champion KT&G (OTCPK:KTCIF) last month, the local political environment is expected to improve:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Korea (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations.

Accelerating E-Vapor Launch

PM announced plans to accelerated its entry into e-vapor, postponed in late 2019 due to the “consumer confusion” around vaping at the time. Its entry will include both PM’s own IQOS MESH 2.0 product and KT&G products.

PM will be launching IQOS MESH 2.0 "across multiple markets" from 20Q3 onwards, and PM will have the capacity to deploy these “at scale”. It will likely focus on key markets (10 markets are 70% of global adult e-vapor users), not including the U.S. based on current plans.

PM will also be launching KT&G's “range of smoke-free products”, with "the first launches later this year”. Deployment in each market will be decided by PM, and the U.S. is again not included in current plans. The agreement with KT&G is global, makes KT&G products exclusively available to PM outside Korea (but does not limit PM to KT&G products), and will be royalty-based. The agreement is to run for an initial period of 3 years.

While it is too early to say whether PM will be successful in e-vapor, the move makes strategic sense as it utilises PM's RRP sales capabilities and provides a way to defend its business against e-vapor in markets where the need arises.

2020 Outlook

Management reaffirmed its outlook for a revenue CAGR of "at least" 5% and an EPS CAGR of "at least" 8% (excluding FX) for 2019-21, including for 2020:

PM 2020 Outlook Source: PM results presentation (19Q4).

2020 guidance has slightly worse figures on combustible volume declines and pricing variance than PM's longer-term outlook, largely due to temporary issues in Indonesia and Japan.

In Indonesia, the bi-annual excise increase will fall in 2020 (and will be 24%), which means a headwind for volumes; price realisation will also be lower than 2019, because part of the price increase to pass on the excise increase was made in late 2019.

In Japan, cigarette volumes will face a headwind from PM launching its own cigarillo range (cigarillos are not counted in combustible volumes), to take advantage of the category's fast growth due to a temporary tax advantage.

Across 2020, Q1 will be relatively strong while Q2 will be weak, due to the timing of price increases in Indonesia, the Philippines and Turkey.

Notwithstanding these moving parts on revenues, management is confident on its outlook, especially as margins will be helped by the continuing shift in mix (“IQOS margins are higher than cigarettes”) and by the 25% lower cost to acquire each IQOS customer, now that PM's RRP capabilities have reached scale. The 2020 outlook also includes a "significantly higher" number of new RRP users when compared with 2019.

Long-Term EPS Track Record

We expect PM to be able to deliver on its outlook, having demonstrated its ability to grow earnings in the past. Excluding currency and the Canadian subsidiary entering administration, PM has consistently delivered 8% or more in adjusted EPS growth each year. Even including these headwinds, PM’s adjusted EPS has grown at a CAGR of 4.1% since 2015:

PM EPS – Adjusted vs. Reported (2012A-19A) NB. The Canadian subsidiary was put in administration in Mar-19 after Quebec class action ruling. Source: PM company filings.

Valuation

At $87.45, with respect to 2019 financials, PM shares are on a 17.0x P/E (on pro forma EPS of $5.13) and a 6.7% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 5.4% ($4.68 per share):

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2016-19A) NB. Canada was c. 5% of EPS in 2018. Source: PM company filings.

Conclusion

PM's Q4 results again showed stable volumes in cigarettes and momentum for IQOS in key markets, in line with our Buy case.

We continue to believe PM can deliver on management's medium-term outlook of “at least" 5% revenue growth and “at least" 8% adjusted EPS growth (excluding currency).

At $87.45, PM has a 5.4% dividend yield and can deliver a low-teens or higher annual investor return, as share price grows with EPS, with no re-rating.

Further potential upside can come from an upward re-rating, for example from IQOS taking off in the U.S., a successful e-vapor launch, or improving investor sentiment on tobacco.

PM offers a large potential upside and good downside protection; it could return low-teens or higher in the next 12 months. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM,MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.