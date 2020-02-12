MMA Capital Has Transformed Its Business - The Market Has Not Yet Noticed

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

MMA Capital Holdings (MMAC) has completely transformed its business over the past two years, yet the stock price has barely moved. Book value stands at $37.29 per shares as of the end of the third quarter, and it will likely be higher when MMAC releases its annual report next month. Shares have recently hovered in the $31 range, or 20% lower than book value.

The company has simplified itself significantly over the past few years. Its primary business, and the driver for its financial results, is its investment in energy-related projects. So far this has meant providing debt to solar projects through externally-managed portfolios. The results have been spectacular. This success has encouraged the company to make several recent moves to significantly increase its exposure. Even if performance in these solar lending investments moderate, net income in 2020 will be strong.

The company's leadership has shown itself to be effective capital allocators over the past eight years. Management and its large shareholder, Hunt Companies, are aligned with minority investors. The company also has large net operating loss carryforwards, allowing the company to offset more than $80 million in future federal income taxes. Finally, results (both in the stock and the underlying business) should be uncorrelated to the stock market and the economy as a whole. In short, MMAC is growing, and at today's share price, it is a cheap and safe investment.

Recent changes in the company

Before digging in further, I'd like to provide an overview of the changes the company has made over the past two years (in no particular order):

MMAC entered into a transaction with privately-held Hunt Companies in January 2018. MMAC issued 250,000 shares to Hunt at an average share price of $33.50 (which was the adjusted book value at the time, including certain off-balance sheet assets). The stock at the time was trading around $24. As part of the transaction, MMAC sold Hunt its low-income tax credit business, its international investment management business, its renewable energy underwriting platform, and other non-core assets in exchange for a promissory note originally valued at $57 million. MMAC then entered into an external management agreement where MMAC's employees began working for Hunt in exchange for a base management fee and incentive fees for growth.

On January 1, 2019, MMA Capital Management, LLC changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. to better reflect its operations. This was part of the company's conversion from a limited liability company to a Delaware corporation.

That entity conversion allowed for the company to qualify to be included in certain index funds. In June 2019, MMAC was then added to the Russell 3000.

In two transactions in late December 2019 and early January 2020, Hunt repaid the promissory note originally valued at $57 million to MMAC. The total cash payments were $67 million. MMAC intends to use these proceeds to increase its energy capital investments.

In September 2019, MMAC entered a $125 million revolving credit facility at an interest rate of one-month LIBOR (currently 1.65%) plus 2.75%. MMAC intends to use these proceeds to increase its energy capital investment and better manage the company's cash reserves. This agreement may be increased by an additional $50 million subject to certain conditions.

Over the past two years, MMAC has sold off nearly all of its historical investments, the primary ones involving bond investments. Moving forward, these non-core investments will not be significant contributors or detractors to financial performance.

Historical results

MMAC was historically invested in different lines of business than today. The main driver of historical financial performance was its investments in tax-advantaged bond funds focused on affordable housing and infrastructure. The future performance of those bonds would have been lower than MMAC's performance targets, so the company has spent the last several years successfully monetizing those assets. The company also had various historical real estate investments as well as interests in funds in South Africa.

The company has had a voracious appetite for its own stock, reducing the share count from 8.1 million shares outstanding in 2012 to 5.9 million shares today. All of these purchases were done below book value. As you can see below, MMAC has grown book value per share dramatically over the past seven years.

The stock price has risen over that time period as well, but shares are cheaper today than in 2013 due to the company's transition. Historically book value per share was a good metric to monitor. Income statement results were unpredictable and one-time items being brought back on to the balance sheet were frequent. Today, MMAC has simplified and streamlined its business operations, so we can look to book value growth, net income, and investment return results in the energy portfolio.

What is the business now?

At the end of the third quarter, MMAC held $214.6 million in energy capital investments. This number will likely increase significantly in 2020 due to the increased cash available from the Hunt note and the new $125 million credit line. MMAC earned a 14.3% annualized net return on these investments in the third quarter, which is consistent with the historical performance.

This portfolio is managed externally by MMA Energy Capital. You can learn more about them at their website. MMA Energy Capital is an affiliate of Hunt Companies.

As MMAC explained on its Q3 conference call, the loans typically generate origination fees of 1% to 3% on committed capital. Coupons on funded loan balances then range from 7% to 14%. Weighted average loan level IRRs are 17.1%. Durations can range from three months to five years and size ranges from $2 million to more than $50 million. The average loan commitment has been $19 million.

As the company has highlighted in its most recent presentation, the portfolio closed more than 150 project-based loans totaling $2.1 billion. This financed more than 640 solar projects across 19 states. The portfolio has yet to suffer a loss of principal.

Is this performance sustainable and scalable? MMAC's management seems to think so. They have accelerated the company's transition in order to aggressively focus on the solar lending opportunity. MMAC has the opportunity to allocate more than $150 million in new money to the portfolio because of the repayment of the Hunt note and the new credit line. They also highlight the potential for geographic expansion below:

The portfolio increased originations from $1 billion to $2 billion (as reported in November 2019) in only 16 months. In fact, it appears as if this growth is accelerating as the portfolio closed on $358.3 million of loan commitments during the third quarter of 2019. Underwriting has remained flawless, though we don't need to continue to have a 100% success rate for MMAC to be a great investment.

Of course this type of lending is not without risks. Underwriting quality could decline, as could demand. There have been no signs of that as of yet, but you have to wonder where the competition is.

On the positive side, we should be able to see fairly quickly if underwriting starts to slip. Loan durations are relatively short. Furthermore, the company has a long history of ensuring proper collateral. In fact, many of the historical one-time items that came back on their balance sheet were from real estate holdings that they had previously foreclosed upon.

MMAC earned $6.9 million of investment income from its energy investments in the third quarter. As MMAC's asset base transitions further to these energy investments, we can expect continued investment income predictability.

This is a good opportunity to remind readers that MMAC has approximately 5.9 million shares outstanding. They likely bought back some shares during the fourth quarter, as they were authorized to buy back 100,000 shares. I don't want to make specific predictions for 2020, but it is clear that MMAC will significantly increase its investments in the energy portfolio. If returns in that portfolio remain in the ballpark of the historical returns, that investment income will rise significantly. It is possible that MMAC can earn more than $8 per share of investment income in 2020.

There are expenses associated with that number, so that is not a net income projection. However, with shares at $31 and current book value above $37, share price upside is not being appreciated by the markets.

MMAC's soon to be filed annual report will provide even more clarity

This write-up is not intended to provide a complete overview for MMAC. There is much more to like, including the insider ownership, compensation model, and demonstrated shareholder-friendly decisions made over many years. The company still has some non-core assets that are likely to provide additional cash infusions in the future. They are also still exiting some historical investments. These non-core assets will have relatively minor effects on the overall company going forward, but should continue to add cash to the balance sheet.

The company's annual report will be filed in mid-March and will highlight the focus on the energy portfolio. Those results will not reflect the returns from the additional investments that MMAC will be making, or has already made in the fourth quarter, due to the repayment of the Hunt note.

The results will, however, provide strong year-over-year comparisons and will allow for new investors to see just how cheap this stock is. Book value is likely to approach $39 per share. Net income for the year, which includes several one-time items and should not be extrapolated) will likely be more than $6 per share. At some point those two data points will cause MMAC to show up on screens so the company's shareholder base can begin to expand. When that happens, the share price should begin to trade at more appropriate levels.

Shares deserve to trade at book value at an absolute minimum which, again, should be in the $39 range once their 10-K is filed. Even further, I would make the argument that since MMAC's solar lending investments now have a long enough history, investors should judge the company on its earning power. What multiple should you put on net income for 2020 of $6 per share? Treat it like a bond and demand a yield of 8%. That's a share price 150% higher than where it is at today.

