DoubleLine Income Solutions: Expected Total Return Is Just 4.0% Annually Despite 8.6% Dividend

Don't be enticed by the Fund's high yield. Make an informed assessment based on the Fund's actual track record.

This is because the Fund has lost 19.2% over the past 6.5 years since it started and because the 8.8% premium to its NAV is likely to deteriorate to par.

But based on my analysis you are likely, or expected to make just 4.0% annually on a total return basis.

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Might Entice You With Its High Yield

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL), a closed-end fund, which mainly invests in emerging market loans and credits (about 50% or so of net assets), has an enticing 8.6% dividend yield. After all, it pays out $0.15 per share monthly or $1.80 annually. The price is $20.93.

But I contend, based on its track record and a deterioration of its premium to NAV, your total return over the next five years is likely to make just 4.0% annually. I will show you why.

Always look at a fund's track record. This $2 billion net asset fund has been around since April 23, 2013. Over the last 6.5 years or so, the NAV per share has fallen from $23.82 to $19.24, as of Sept 30, 2019.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, based on the company's Form N-CSRs filed with the SEC annually (p. 24 Financial Highlights).

Source: See above

You can eyeball the deterioration in the NAV. It works out to a -19.2% loss over that period. The annualized rate of return is -3.2% annually on a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") basis:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Now, this does not include the annual dividends you can expect to receive. So your total expected return going forward will include at least an annual dividend yield of 8.6%.

But the fund also trades at a huge premium to its Sept. 30, 2019 NAV per share:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Expected Total Return Calculation

So, combining all this information, here is how you can estimate the next five years' total return, on an annualized basis:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

You can really only logically expect to make no more than 3.6% annually. That does not mean the return will exceed this in any year. But this seems to make inherent sense.

After all, here is what the company says its net income has been over the past five years:

Source: Same

But if you deduct the average expense ratio, you get a much lower number:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA calculations

Now, if the fund is only making 6.08% annually, but is paying out 8.8% on a yield basis (assuming it is priced at NAV), you would expect the NAV to deteriorate 2.80% annually. So your expected return, again is only about -2.52%. This compares with the -3.23% return expected from the company's track record.

So, to simplify things, your total return might include: (1) an expected negative 3% (an average of the -2.52% from the company's internal returns with the average of its track record) drop in the fund's market price annually, plus (2) a negative -1.8% drop annually from a straight line deterioration of its premium to NAV, plus (3) an addition of 8.8% from the dividend yield.

That works out to an expected total return of 4% per year:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Downside Risks Associated With The Fund

Some other downside risks associated with the fund are:

(1) A high concentration in emerging markets debt. The find itself points out that there are greater risks in investing in emerging markets, as compared to developed markets, including foreign developed markets. As of Sept. 30, 2019, according to the company's latest shareholder report, over 65% of the fund was invested in foreign corporate bonds.

Source: Shareholder Report for Sept. 30, 2019 period

Some of these associated risks are lack of clear information on the bonds or loans, issuer or security; higher brokerage costs, different accounting, auditing and financial reporting standards; less developed legal systems and thinner trading of the securities.

(2) Another downside risk is that the Fund admits it has underperformed its relevant index. Here is the table they recently presented to investors:

Source: Same

This shows that the Fund's NAV was up just 2.92%, but the relevant index was up 7.60%. That is not a good performance. The management of the company might want to reconsider some of their strategies or allocation. Something has to change here. What is interesting is that the company did not provide a coherent plan on how they were going to recoup the loss against the index and turn around their underperformance. All they did was give an explanation they think they underperformed the index.

(3) Another downside risk is that the Fund has a huge amount of leverage. It has assets of $2.884 billion, which is financed by both interest-bearing loan of $870 million and equity of $1.954 billion (plus a little more liabilities). The interest-bearing debt represents 44.5% of the total equity or net asset value of the Fund. That is pretty high, I think. If rates rise or their Net Asset Value tumbles, the debt does not go away. This is a high level of leverage for a Fund that underperforms.

Summary And Conclusion

The DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has an enticing 8.6% dividend yield, which is paid on a monthly basis. I have shown that given the company's track record, and also given the internal ratios of income and expenses, the company is likely to provide a much lower total return to investors.

This works out to an expected total return of 4.0% annually. Obviously, your own return will be different, depending on if you bought at a peak or at a premium to the NAV. But based on what the stock price is offering right now, your economic expected total return is much lower than the high dividend yield.

If you liked this article, make sure to click the follow button and also the real-time alert for my articles. Also please review my marketplace service below.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.