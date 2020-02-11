China's Coronavirus Epidemic Appears To Be Peaking; Next Up: Massive Stimulus

Copper and other industrial metals are likely to be the among the biggest beneficiaries of the stimulus, just as they were on previous occasions.

The fatality rate and infectiousness of the virus appears to be in the same ballpark as the 2009 swine flu virus. The impacts are likely to be similar.

Estimating how long China's new coronavirus epidemic will last, and when it will peak, is obviously of great importance to investors at present for assessing the economic damage it is likely to cause, both to China's economy and the global economy. Estimating the likely impact the virus will have if and when it establishes itself globally is also of great importance. The current media coverage does not provide answers to this, but I will attempt to do so here by pointing out [i] the recent data from China indicates that that the epidemic there is peaking or may have already peaked, and [ii] the relevant data to date indicates that the mortality rate and infectiousness of the virus is in the same ballpark as the 2009 swine flu, which did not cause lasting damage to global health or the global economy.

Furthermore, I point out the high likelihood that China will respond to the major blow its growth has taken from this epidemic by injecting massive stimulus into its economy. Copper and other industrial metals are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of this. Therefore the miners of such metals, e.g. copper miner Freeport McMoRan (FCX), are likely to prove to be attractive investments at this time.

Prologue

Before discussing anything else it is important to point out and acknowledge that, at this point, the new coronavirus epidemic is first and foremost a humanitarian disaster, especially for the people of China's Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan where the virus originated. Tens of thousands of people have been sickened, thousands of them severely, and hundreds have died so far. Conditions in Wuhan have been dire for those who are ill and needing treatment. The hospital system has been swamped; there are reports (e.g. here and here) of people with clear symptoms of infection having to keep trying at different hospitals for days before being able to see a doctor and get tested. Without a test result confirming that they have the virus infection they are unable to be admitted to a hospital (which are already full in any case, so they need to go on a waiting list) and receive appropriate care and treatment. There are quarantine stations that people with symptoms of infection are supposed to go to, but apparently these are often without any medical staff and testing or treatment facilities, as mentioned in this article.

The authorities are no doubt doing all they can to relieve the situation - there have been reports of new makeshift hospitals being built and extra medical staff being brought in - in fact two of the new hospitals have already been completed and started admitting patients according to latest reports. So there is hope that the situation will improve now or in the near future for those afflicted with the virus and needing hospitalization. I'm sure I speak for everyone here in expressing sympathy for all who are suffering due to the virus, and extending best wishes for recovery and a speedy return to normality.

Assessing the data for China's coronavirus epidemic

Daily updates on the number of coronavirus infection cases in China are provided by the China's National Health Commission here. (They are in Chinese, but readily translated to English if you use a browser such as Google's Chrome with an inbuilt translation option.) The daily data includes the number of new confirmed cases, suspected cases, severe cases and deaths. From Feb. 1 onward the data also includes the number of these cases in Hubei Province alone. The number of cases outside Hubei can then be deduced as the difference between the total number of cases and the Hubei cases. This is very useful both for assessing whether the outbreak is being brought under control in Hubei and the extent to which it is spreading in the rest of China. (It also reveals a much lower fatality rate outside of Hubei, as discussed in Part 2 of this article.)

Before considering the data, some caveats are in order. As mentioned earlier, the hospital system in Wuhan (and even more so in the rest of Hubei) has been swamped and struggling to cope with the number of people seeking testing and treatment. There have also been reports of a severe shortage of testing kits, and unreliability of those kits, although this situation has improved lately according to more recent reports. In light of this, the data reflects not just the number of cases but also the capacity of the healthcare system to assess and test all those with symptoms of infection, and how long the assessment and testing takes. There are also other factors, such as the ability and/or willingness of people with symptoms to go to a hospital for assessment - some are likely to give up after being unable to see a doctor on numerous attempts, while others with mild symptoms may decide to self-quarantine in their homes rather than endure the unpleasant conditions of the quarantine stations or hospitals. The data may also be influenced by the arrival of new hospital facilities and medical staff - this could cause a spike in the data as more people are able to be assessed. Finally the policies of the authorities - how strict they are in forcing people with symptoms to go into quarantine, and how efficiently they can be tested once quarantined - may also impact the data. Bear in mind that all these factors can change over time; hence changes in data trends may reflect changes in these factors as well as changes in the true number of infected cases.

With the above caveats in mind, let's now proceed to assess the data. Most of the media attention to date has focused on the rapidly increasing total number of cases and deaths. For example, yesterday's headlines were about the total number of deaths now exceeded the global number of deaths from the SARS virus outbreak in 2003, while today's headlines (e.g. here) are about the death toll now having past 1000.

However, for assessing the extent to which the outbreak is spreading and whether it is being brought under control, as well as the infectiousness of the virus, the daily number of new confirmed cases is more relevant. Also relevant is the number of new suspected cases, which is the most forward-looking data. My understanding is that these are cases where a person has been referred for testing for virus infection after being assessed by a doctor. If and after the test confirms that the patient is infected, the case will then be included in the new confirmed cases number.

This data has been a valuable forward-looking supplement to the new confirmed cases data as we will see below. On the other hand, the number of deaths is very much a lagging indicator with limited relevance for assessing the spread of the virus or its infectiousness. Its only real relevance is for assessing the fatality rate of the virus infections. The number of severe cases is likewise a lagging indicator.

The data for new confirmed cases and new suspected cases

The graph below shows the daily number of new suspected cases (purple) and new confirmed cases (green) in China from Jan. 22 to Feb. 10 (the latest data at the time of writing):

The graph shows a marginally parabolic rise in the number of new confirmed cases through to Feb. 4 with a downtrend commencing thereafter. The downtrend part has a clearly different character from the earlier parts of the graph, with a number of lower highs and lower lows. The latest Feb. 10 data point is a new lower low.

The shape of the new suspected cases graph (the purple one) is quite different from the confirmed cases graph, but nevertheless it has been acting as a leading indicator for the latter for most of this period. Specifically, up- and down-moves in the suspected cases data precede similar moves in the confirmed cases data. E.g. the large up-move in suspected cases on Jan. 26, followed by a large down-move the next day, is mirrored by a large up-move in confirmed cases on Jan. 27 and down-move the following day. More recently, the up/down moves in suspected cases have been followed by similar moves in confirmed cases with a 2 day lag: The down-moves in suspected cases on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, followed by an up-move on Feb. 5 and down-moves on Feb. 6 are all mirrored by moves in the same directions 2 days later by the confirmed cases.

However, in the last 2 day's data (Feb. 9 and Feb. 10), the up/down movements in the new confirmed cases appears to have caught up with the movements in the new suspected cases data. This likely reflects the recent increased efforts by the authorities in Hubei to speed up the testing of suspected cases, reported here, and indicates that those efforts have been successful.

It is important to not only consider the total number of new cases but also the number of new cases both inside and outside of Hubei, since the dynamics affecting the spread or containment of the virus are different in those cases. For example, if it turned out that major declines in the Hubei data have been masking an increase in the outside-Hubei data, that would be concerning. The data for inside and outside of Hubei have been provided by China's National Health Commission starting on Feb. 1, and are shown in the graphs below. First the graph for Hubei:

The graph shows what appears to be a topping process, with a tentative downtrend in the number of confirmed cases starting on Feb. 5, with lower highs and lower lows, including a (so far marginally) lower low in the latest Feb. 10 data point. (Bear in mind that prior to Feb. 1 the numbers of confirmed and suspected cases had been sharply increasing as reflected in the previous graph above, since the number of cases in Hubei greatly outnumber the cases outside Hubei.)

Once again, the leading indicator role of the suspected cases data is evident, with up/down moves in suspected cases being mirrored by similar moves in in confirmed cases 2 days later, although in the last 2 day's data the confirmed cases appears to have caught up with the suspected cases data, as was also seen in the previous graph, and with the likely explanation discussed above.

A noteworthy feature of the graph is that in the 4 most recent data points the number of new suspected cases is less than the number of new confirmed cases. This may be a forward indicator signaling further declines in the number of new confirmed cases in the coming days, although there are other factors that could explain it too.

Finally, here is the graph for the rest of China outside of Hubei:

As the graph shows, the number of confirmed cases has been in a sharp downtrend for the past 7 days, declining every day during this period. The 381 new confirmed cases on Feb. 10 is down 57% from the peak number of 890 cases on Feb. 3.

The graph also shows that, unlike in the previous graphs, the number of new suspected cases has not been acting as a leading indicator for the new confirmed cases in the outside-Hubei data for most of this period, with the number of new suspected cases remaining more or less constant, fluctuating around 2000, even after the new confirmed cases entered a sharp downtrend. However, in the last 2 day's data (Feb. 9 and Feb. 10) the number of new suspected cases has made new lows under the previous range - this appears to be the start of a downtrend in that data.

As for why the new suspected cases have remained roughly constant during most of this period, it seems unlikely to be due to a large backlog in the testing of the suspected cases, since that would eventually manifest itself in a rise in the new confirmed cases and there is no sign of that - on the contrary, the new confirmed cases have continued to decline sharply. A more likely explanation is that doctors in the rest of China are being ultra-cautious, referring anyone who has even the slightest hint of possible virus symptoms for testing. This would be understandable, since stopping the spread of the virus outside of Hubei is an urgent and critical priority. At any rate, this and/or the other policies that are in place to stop the spread outside of Hubei seem to be working well judging from the steep decline in the number of confirmed cases in recent days.

The mortality rate and infectiousness of the new coronavirus: In the same ballpark as the 2009 swine flu

It important to be aware that the mortality rate for coronavirus infections in China differs dramatically inside and outside of Hubei. This fact is never mentioned in the Western media as far as I have seen; instead, they simply quote the mortality rate for the whole of China, which is roughly 2%. The mortality rate outside of Hubei is much lower than that though. Hong Kong's SCMP reports the mortality rate outside of Hubei as being 0.16%, which is roughly twice the mortality rate of influenza in the U.S. The mortality rates in Hubei, and in its capital Wuhan where the virus outbreak originated, are reported as being 3.1% and 4.9%, respectively. The report also mentions that more than 80% of those who died were over 60 years old, and over 75% of them had more than one underlying health problem such as diabetes.

The dire situation for patients needing medical treatment in Hubei means that the mortality rate there cannot be considered representative of the mortality rate the new coronavirus is likely to have in other parts of the developed world such as the U.S. if and when it establishes itself globally. The all-China fatality rate of ~2% should also not be used, since it is heavily skewed by the high concentration of infection cases in Hubei. Instead, the much lower fatality rate of 0.16% for the rest of China outside of Hubei is the relevant one to use for this, at least for the present time.

Regarding the infectiousness and mortality rate of the new coronavirus compared to other well-known viruses, the situation as it currently stands is summarized in the following infographic from the NY Times:

The infection spread rates are shown on the horizontal axis, and the mortality rates on the vertical axis.

The NYT journalists are apparently unaware of, or failed to understand the significance of, the different mortality situation in China inside and outside of Hubei pointed out above. Or perhaps they are just being overly cautious in allowing for a broad range of possible mortality rates for the new coronavirus in the graphic. I have added a green line in the 'coronavirus box' in the graphic to show the mortality rate of 0.16% from the China data outside of Hubei. In my view, the 'coronavirus box' in the graphic should be collapsed to this green line.

From the graphic, and taking the mortality rate of the new coronavirus to be 0.16% as discussed above (i.e. collapsing the 'coronavirus box' in the graphic to the green line), we see that, based on what is presently known, the new coronavirus is roughly in the same ballpark as the 2009 swine flu virus - somewhat more infectious than that one but with a somewhat lower mortality rate.

In fact the comparison with swine flu has already been pointed out by a medical expert, John Hopkins senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja, as reported here. He expects the new coronavirus to become a pandemic along the lines of the 2009 swine flu, saying "Many people are going to get mild illness and it's going to be more like a flu-like illness for many people but for some it may be very severe..." This viewpoint is also manifested in a report on the latest situation today, which says

Doubts about these measures [to contain the spread of the virus] have heightened in recent days as initial studies, epidemiologists and health officials have suggested that the contagion could be extremely infectious and still have a low fatality rate - making it more comparable to the common flu, say, than the deadly Sars virus.

There also seems to be an expectation among medical experts that a vaccine for the new virus will be available in a year or so too, as happened in the case of swine flu.

As for China, the preceding suggests that, despite the intensive efforts with lockdowns of huge population centers and quarantine for all who show symptoms of infection, they will not succeed to eliminate the virus completely. However, it is plausible that they will stamp out the more virulent strains of the virus with those measures (and in particular the very virulent original strain that emerged in Wuhan), leaving the more mild strains which typically have mild- or no symptoms and are thus more able to escape detection. In that case it is likely that the population will simply learn to live with the presence of the mild coronavirus strains, just as they do with the flu and its cousin the swine flu. Eradicating the more virulent strains will reduce the mortality rate of the new coronavirus too, bringing it closer to the mortality rate of the flu.

As for the economic impact, in the case of the 2009 swine flu there was no doubt a significant impact at the time just as there is now from the new coronavirus, e.g. travel to and from infected regions was blocked, just as is happening now, which must have hit the travel and tourism industries hard. It is hard to know the full broad economic impact though, since that was also a time of global recession after the 2008 financial crisis. However, the longer term impact seems to have been negligible. After the pandemic was over, people simply learned to live with the swine flu as another variant of the flu, with vaccines becoming available etc. I see no reason to expect a different outcome with the new coronavirus in the longer term.

Next up: Massive stimulus in China. Copper and other industrial metals are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries

Consider the following historical copper price chart (taken from here):

From the early-mid 2000's onward, the price action in this chart is all about China, its rapid development and economic growth, which took off after China joined the World Trade Organization at the end of 2001 and started becoming the factory of the world. China's growth needed to be fed with vast amounts of commodities, in particular copper and other industrial metals, for building construction, etc. And it hasn't stopped - at present, China accounts for roughly half of the world's copper demand, for example.

Now look at what happened in the chart during the 2008-2009 global recession. First, the copper price dived sharply and deeply as one would expect. But next something odd happened. Instead of staying low and gradually working its way back up as the world economy slowly recovered from the recession, the copper price shot right back up again as sharply as it had fallen, and even reached a higher point than it was at before the recession struck. What on Earth caused that?

The answer is that massive China stimulus caused it. China injected US$586 billion into its economy in response to the global recession, funding massive construction projects and whatever else they could think of to get the growth rate back up again. The resulting demand for copper sent its price right back up to even higher than where it had been before the recession. A great time to be invested in the stocks of copper mining companies...

The thing is, China needs its growth (for reasons that I will discuss in a followup article). Settling for no growth, or significantly lower growth than what they had, is not an option for them. And therefore, the major hit to their growth from the new coronavirus epidemic (with a prediction of zero growth in the 1st quarter mentioned here) is very likely to be met with another massive stimulus injection to get their growth rate back to where it was before this interruption, just like what happened in 2009.

Considering China's dominance of the worldwide copper demand, the impact on copper price from this coming stimulus will likely be to send it back up to (or beyond) its high of the past few years, which is around $3.25, roughly 30% higher than the current price of $2.55. The impact of this on the earnings of a copper miner such as Freeport McMoRan (FCX), a major supplier of copper to China and whose earnings and cash flow are highly leveraged to the price of copper, will be large indeed.

Conclusion

The implications for investors are that they should be positioned for the possibility, if not likelihood, that China's new coronavirus is peaking or has already peaked, and hence that the situation for China's economy and the global economy will improve sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, in light of the likelihood of China injecting massive stimulus into its economy in the near future to offset the blow its growth has taken from the epidemic, investments in industrial metal miners such as FCX appears attractive at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.