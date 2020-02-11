Dreaming Of A Sleep Economy With Casper

The global Sleep Economy is real, however, the size is likely to be a fraction of the $432 billion figure provided by Casper.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) is a direct-to-consumer mattress manufacturing company and retailer that recently went public. The company, valued at $1.1 billion at its most recent private funding round, had to cut the target price range for its initial public offering to $12 - $13 per share from $17 - $19. This meant a public market valuation that was less than half of that attained at its most recent private funding round.

With its revered unicorn status lost and an 18.5% fall on its second day of trading, the company has failed to adequately communicate the investment rationale of its common shares. Even against the backdrop of a bull market reaching newer highs, institutional investors have grown increasingly wary of unprofitable albeit fast-growing Silicon Valley startups. Casper Sleep compounded this heightened investor scepticism with a business model that has tried to brand itself as more high technology firm than mattress retailer. For example, a search for the term "technology" on its IPO prospectus returns 88 results.

While the IPO has been relatively disastrous, Casper Sleeps, a trailblazer in its space, provides investors with a play on "the Sleep Economy". The widely derided term describes the growing market around products and services that enhance sleep quality. Indeed, the benefits of sleep on mood, cognition, and health is well documented by academia. This has led to a shift in the wellness zeitgeist to be more inclusive of sleep. According to Casper Sleep, this is worth $432 billion globally.

Sweet Dreams Of A Large TAM

Casper Sleep estimates the size of the Sleep Economy opportunity that it currently serves to be $67 billion in 2019.

This is expected to grow at a 6.4% compound annual growth rate to 2024. To capture the full extent of this market, the company has diversified beyond just mattresses to bedding, pillows, bed frames, and a bedside light alarm clock. The Glow smart light is a critical part of Casper's plan to establish itself as a technology company and differentiate itself from the torrent of around 175 direct-to-consumer online mattress retailers. This effort is being driven by Casper Labs, the company's San Francisco based research and development division.

Employing a full-time team of engineers, researchers, and designers has clearly had a meaningful impact on Casper's operating metrics. The company's general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue stands at 30% against 6% for Purple and 9% for Tempur Sealy.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company realized revenue of $312 million and a net loss of $67.4 million. This was up from the previous comparable period by 20.3% and 4.9% respectively. Operational cash burn was $29.70 million for the same period. Assuming revenue growth stays constant, total revenues for 2019 should be around $430 million. With Casper's total market capitalization around $500 million, this would place forward price-to-sales at just over 1.

This compares quite favourably to Purple, which trades at a total market capitalization of $713 million versus forecasted 2019 revenue of $440 million. However, Purple as at its last quarter was profitable and had a positive total for its operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

A Sleep Poorly At Night Stock

At first glance, the Sleep Economy might seem like a buzzword fabricated by yet another unprofitable Silicon Valley company attempting to go public. But as individuals take a more holistic approach to their wellness, the demand for sleep supporting products and services will increase. This will range from apps like Calm, sleep tracking wearables like Oura Ring, and sleep-aiding headphones like Kokoon.

However, by trying to become more than just a mattress company, Casper has and continues to incur substantial losses. The Glow smart light will not help insomnia induced by stress or shift work, neither would it offer much aid to sufferers of sleep apnea or restless leg syndrome. Most people will find that by implementing a few simple lifestyle changes, they can significantly increase the quality of their sleep. Thus, you have to question whether the total addressable market forecasted by Casper will ever materialize.

And whether the Casper Labs division of engineers and researchers could simply be replaced with a few tips around not eating a heavy meal or conducting intense physical or mental activity close to bedtime. Against this backdrop, the story of the large expanding Sleep Economy being chased by an innovative Silicon Valley technology company is exposed as somewhat of a facade.

Fundamentally, Casper's total addressable market is limited to a product that has an average replacement cycle of eight years and near-zero barriers to entry for new competitors. In trying to become more than what it is, Casper has become more of what it should not be; a rapidly unprofitable 'technology' IPO losing money from selling a simple product.

